Highlights from the
Carbonate Chronicle
100 Years Ago
September 6, 1920
*******
THREE PRISONERS ESCAPE FROM JAIL—Three prisoners held in the county jail here, awaiting trial in the district court, made a successful dash for freedom yesterday afternoon, leaving the jail deserted of inmates save for Buck Rose, who is serving out a fine imposed on a breach of peace charge.
Steve Philbrick, the day jailer, was on duty when the jail-break was made, and when he was finally able to get in touch with local officials explained it somewhat as follows: At about 4:30 yesterday afternoon, the prisoners called to him for a bucket of coal, so Philbrick got the coal and took it into the prisoners. He unlocked the door and stooped to put the coal inside of the corridor, the freedom of which is granted the prisoners during the day. Before he could straighten up and interfere, the three men quickly stepped past him and fled out into the jail kitchen. Lizzie Tabort, the jail cook, was in the kitchen, but the little woman was unable to stop the fleeing prisoners. They dashed out of the back door of the jail into the alley and then headed towards the Midland depot.
It was nearly an hour before Philbrick was able to locate Sheriff Schraeder and notify him of the break, and as soon as the sheriff heard the news, he, together with Marshal McEachern, started for Malta, believing that the escaped prisoners would go that way in the hopes of catching a train either east or west. At midnight no news of a capture had been received at the jail, and Schraeder and McEachern were believed to be still on the hunt. If sheriffs in all of the surrounding counties are on the sharp lookout, it is possible that the men will be apprehended today.
Robert Fox, the man charged with forgery, and who pleaded guilty at the preliminary hearing held in Justice of the Peace Evan’s court several months ago to the charge, which was filed in connection with his admitted robbery of the Malta depot, headed the break. Harry A. Avidon, who was charged with having stolen a soldier’s uniform in Minturn, and Sorafio Perez, a Mexican arrested in connection with the burglary of Sol Hect’s tailor shop over a year ago, are the other men who escaped.
WANDERED FAR FROM HOME—Two little boys, aged three years, sons of Mr. Harry Smith of 530 East Tenth street, and F. D. Parlin of 519 East Tenth street, who had been missing from their homes since noon yesterday, were found in the Pioneer saloon last evening by Pat Shepard, proprietor of a nearby resort. Shepard, not knowing to whom the boys belonged, but realizing that they were straying from the “straight and narrow” path too soon in life, took the boys up town and left them in the care of the Springhettis at the Silver Bell Bar. He then notified Policeman McDonnel of his find, and asked the officer to take charge. McDonell took the boys in hand, and, not knowing what else to do with them, seeing that “the cat had their tongues” and they would not give their names, took them to the police station in the hopes that the anxious parents would inquire there for the prodigals. Two other small boys followed McDonell as he was taking the boys to the station, and upon arrival there offered the information that the names of the pair were Parlin and Smith, and that they lived in the 500 block on East Tenth street. McDonell exacted a promise from his two informers that they would guide the boys to their homes, and upon their doing so, he turned his “prisoners” over to them.
SELF-ACTING
Many million women will vote at the coming presidential election, and the attempts of the anti-suffrage elements to prevent the nineteenth amendment from coming into full force and effect will come to nothing. Some question has been raised as to whether special legislation was not necessary by the various states to enable women to vote. Former President Taft answers this question very definitely:
“It is self-executing. It by its own force amends every election law of every state so as to include in the state electorate women as well as men, where only men were given the right to vote before.Of course, a woman cannot vote who if she had been a man could not have voted under the laws of the state where she lived. She must in all respects have the qualifications which men voters must have under the election laws, but if she fulfills these requirements she can vote, and the state cannot prevent her so doing, and no delay of the state in recognizing or acting on the new amendment can prejudice her right to vote.”
The great battle for woman suffrage has now passed into history with the proclamation of Secretary Colby, and it now remains to be seen whether it will introduce a new era. Anyhow, it will increase the vote and remove a contentious problem from the political arena.
September 27, 1920
*******
LEADVILLE FILM TONIGHT— “Leadville in the movies” will be shown at the Liberty Bell theater this evening at both the 7 and 8:30 shows. The film is ready; the men who helped in the filming of the views and others who have had any opportunity to inspect the film all say that the film will be of real interest and serve to show local citizens just how our town looks to the other fellow.
Scenes of local interest abound in the 1,000 feet of movie entitled “Leadville, Colorado.” Views of the camp from various points of vantage would seem to indicate that we have a city of several thousand more people than it actually is. Data on the metals mined here, statistics on the population, altitude, and other interesting information is included in the titles scattered thru the picture at intervals.
A group picture of campaigners who built the Chamber of Commerce membership, scenes of the postoffice building, and the High school, including the teachers who attended the local institute, street scenes of the city; all serve to make the picture of interest to Leadville folks.
The Yak mine, views of the Western Zinc Oxide plant and the big A. V. Smelter, a panorama picture of the city from Fryer Hill, and the Fish Hatchery are all included, and there will be many who see the picture this evening who will be able to identify their own homes.
Pictures of the good roads surrounding this section, together with title comment on the features of beauty and interest within easy reach of the local citizen, make up a film which with very little correction and addition will well serve the proposed intention of the board of directors of the Chamber of Commerce to amplify the film for use as an advertising medium for exhibition in other cities.
There has probably never been a finer picture made than that of Twin Lakes and the mountains in that vicinity. Mt. Elbert, Mt. Massive and the Twin Lakes peaks are shown with wonderful effect, the clouds and snow on the peaks appearing to be almost close enough to touch. Iron Springs has been included, and a number of local business men are shown surrounding the spring wall.
The management of the theater anticipates an unusually large attendance this evening, and special features for the comfort of the patrons of the show house will be made to the end that none will be unduly inconvenienced.
If the attendance warrants, arrangements will be made for a second exhibition of the picture in the near future so that all who desire to see it will be accommodated.
The film will be shown at both shows and will be in addition to the regular program, which includes a strong Tom Mix picture.
HOW THE NICOLAI BONDS DISAPPEARED— More light was thrown on the manner in which Edwin V. Lake, arrested yesterday in Ft. Worth, Texas, charged with having stolen Liberty bonds valued at $1,500 from Mrs. Laura Nicolai, made his quiet getaway from the city. According to Mrs. Laura Nicolai, Mr. Lake used the dark room in the Nicolai drug store for the purpose of finishing his portraits and Kodak pictures, and in return for the convenience, would frequently tend store and clerk for her during her meal hours. Probably at one of these periods while alone in the store, Mr. Lake made an investigation of the contents of the safe and discovered the Liberty bonds, Mrs. Nicolai believes. His absence from the city was first discovered by Mrs. Nicolai on Saturday morning of May 15, when a lady who had previously made an engagement for a sitting with Mr. Lake at his studio in the old Miners’ Co-operative store [came to Mrs. Nicolai to find him]. The lady said that she had been to the studio but had not been able to find Mr. Lake, and so had come to the Nicolai drug store, where she knew he spent much of his time when not at his studio. Mrs. Nicolai told the woman that she had not seen Mr. Lake yet that morning, but offered to send a boy to his rooms at the hotel to remind him of his engagement. This was done, and the boy returned within a few minutes and reported that he had been told at the hotel that Mr. and Mrs. Lake had left the preceding day and had taken their baggage with them. This news surprised Mrs. Nicolai, [tho] she states that it did not create any suspicion in her mind against Lake.
The bonds were registered, and when the dividend due Mrs. Nicolai arrived, she was surprised to note that instead of the amount of $31.88, which she was accustomed to receive, there was only $20.25. She reported this fact to H. D. Leonard of the American bank. Mr. Leonard figured that the dividend she had received was on the $1,000 bond only, so advised Mrs. Nicolai to write to Washington. This she did, and was told in reply that as she had changed the $500 bond into the coupon bond, there was no interest to be paid on it. This reply rather puzzled her, so she went again to Mr. Leonard, who requested that if she had the bonds handy to take them into the bank and let him look at them.
Mrs. Nicolai went to the safe in the rear part of her store, and, opening the tin box in which she kept all papers and bonds, withdrew the envelope marked “Liberty Bonds.” She saw instantly that the envelope was empty, and reported the theft of her bonds to federal authorities. It was soon discovered that Mrs. Lake had changed the $500 registered bond into a coupon bond at the Pueblo Savings bank by forging Mrs. Nicolai’s name. A secret service man named Goddard was sent to this city, and the search for Mr. and Mrs. Edwin V. Lake began. Mr. Goddard conferred with Mrs. Nicolai, obtained all the information she could give him, together with photographs of Mr. and Mrs. Lake and the Boston terrier, Fayette, which played such an important part in the tracing of the Lakes to Ft. Worth, where Mrs. Lake’s parents are supposed to live. Mrs. Nicolai said that she had been questioned by many as to the advisability of leaving a stranger like Lake in charge of her store during meal hours, but she said that in reply to these suggestions she had always answered that it was hard to obtain a local man to clerk, and that in the few times that Leadville boys and been hired, they had proven to be less trustworthy than strangers. Before the death of her husband, she said, two boys had clerked for them who had proven themselves untrustworthy.
