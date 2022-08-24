Highlights from
The Herald Democrat
100 years ago
August 1, 1922
*******
COLORADO DAY — The official calendar designates today, August 1, as Colorado Day, but outside of Denver it receives scant consideration.
Locally, however, both banks will be closed, and possibly some studiously inclined individual may look up the history of the state and will find that on the first of August 1876, President Ulysses S. Grant issued his proclamation proclaiming the fact that the state of Colorado had been admitted into the Union.
The American Legion, however, did not forget the day, and will give a dance tonight at Armory hall, at which the Ne-Nomen orchestra will provide the popular and catchy dance music for the occasion.
August 5, 1922
*******
TELEPHONE SERVICE CEASED FOR ONE MINUTE — For one minute yesterday afternoon the entire telephone system of the United States and Canada came to a complete pause. At that moment, the body of the inventor of the telephone was being laid to rest on the summit of a mountain in Nova Scotia, and the pause in the operation of the telephone system was a tribute paid to the memory of Alexander Graham Bell.
Owing to the difference in time, the service in this section ceased from 4:25 to 4:26 in the afternoon. The clocks in all the exchanges in the surrounding towns were carefully timed so that the pause was synchronous.
During the minute that the telephone system was idle, several calls were received but were not answered. At the end of the sixty seconds, however, the parties who had turned in the calls were asked to repeat them, and service went on as usual.
August 7, 1922
*******
SCHRAEDER PARK TAKES SHAPE AND FORM — With 300 loads of rock and 1,500 yards of dirt moved, the southern slope of West Sixth street hill is shaping into the appearance of a regular park.
If the plans of Harry Schraeder, who is conducting the work, are supported, Leadville will have one of the most unique parks and playgrounds in the state.
Nearly all of the grading work has been completed, and two of the three walks extending the entire length of the slope have been completed. The only work left for the teams is the building of the third walk, and then the hill will be ready for the planting of grass and trees.
According to Sheriff Schraeder’s plans, several hundred young trees will be transplanted onto this ground, but it will not be possible to do any of this kind of work until next spring.
There is to be one fountain on the grounds which will shoot the water into the air as high as the pressure will send it.
The installation of the Skinner irrigation system will be the greatest accomplishment in the way of modern appliances. This system, according to Sheriff Schraeder, will cost but little more to install than to buy hose for the watering of the lawn, and once it is put into operation, it is permanent and needs no replacing.
Besides the above improvements, a dancing pavilion will be erected on the ground where the old Midland round house stood and the old turn-table pit will be converted into a swimming pool.
Sheriff Schraeder is making preparations for the building of a toboggan slide down the side hill to run out onto the baseball diamond. In addition to this, the lower end of the ball grounds will be walled in and water flooded over it and an ice skating rink will be made that will accommodate a thousand people.
Mr. Schraeder stated last night when asked if he thot that all of his plans would be realized that all he needed was plenty of financial support.
August 19, 1922
*******
AUTO SIGNALS NEEDED — “Some local auto drivers use signals and most of them do not,” said a motor enthusiast yesterday. “I suppose it is a matter of being too self-conscious, but it might help pedestrians who would like to know whether the car is about to turn or go straight ahead. In the cities these signals are compulsory. But they are also important to the driver behind, who should be informed if the man in front of him intends to stop or turn around. Leadville’s streets are becoming fairly lively with auto traffic, and it should not tax the memory of the motorist to learn the five simple signals that will serve all ordinary purposes. Thus, if the driver is turning to the left, let him extend the arm and point finger to the left. If to the right, bend the arm upwards at the elbow and point the first finger to the right. If the driver intends to stop, he should extend the arm straight out with back of hand to rear of car. If he intends to back, he should first look to see that the way is clear. He should then extend his arm with palm of hand to rear and motion backward. If he wants to turn completely around, circle hand three times backward. Motorists generally understand these signals, and they would be useful in Leadville.”
WHAT AUTO TOURIST TRAFFIC MEANS
August 23, 1922
*******
If one is to judge by the size of the transient guest lists at the local hotels and rooming houses, the number of cars stabled in the garages, the patrons at the restaurants and the increase in the “shelf goods” trade of the grocery stores, the automobile tourist traffic is something to be considered in the way of a local asset. That is a fact which has gone beyond the argumentative stage. Local business in the small towns is better as a result of this steady movement of autos thru the country. It is more particularly true of the small mountain towns of a state like Colorado, where communities are separated by long stretches of sparsely-settled territory where supplies are not obtainable, and even “gas” is often out of the question.
It must be remembered that the swelling tide of auto travel is not of the crackers and cheese or sandwich character, as has been somewhat contemptuously said. Those who can afford to travel at all in motor cars are as a rule well-to-do, accustomed to comfortable living, and are not inclined to change their habits while touring the country. They are not hard pioneers traveling thru the country in prairie schooners seeking for a new location, but business or professional men on a vacation, traveling men who find it convenient to “make” towns on their route without depending on train schedules. They have the American weakness for comfort, and their primary objective is the enjoyment that is afforded by modern travel conveniences.
It would appear, therefore, to be the part of civic wisdom to take these facts into consideration in whatever is being done in the matter of local improvements. The average auto tourist is of the keen, observant type, and it soon becomes known thru the various vehicles of auto publicity what towns to visit and what towns to ignore. Probably the most incomprehensible fact is the failure of so many towns to properly co-operate with the excellent state and federal road-building work. In referring to this particular phase of the situation, the Casper, Wyoming, Herald has this to say:
“It is a common saying in many section that ‘the roads are fine until you strike the towns.’ The tourist will bowl merrily along a perfect country highway, and perhaps brighten with pleasant anticipation as he nears a town, and then — kerplunk. He hits a stretch of paving so abominably rough that travel suddenly turns burdensome and irritating, and his only thot is to get thru that inhospitable town as quickly as possible and out into the country again.
“It is the same usually on both sides of town. There may be good paving in the down-town section or on the residence streets, but the approaches to the town are frequently almost impassable and the way thru is often a torture, making a mockery of the ‘Welcome’ signs.
“Why not pleasant and comfortable entrances and exits? Surely citizens who do not travel themselves should realize that nothing more commends a city to travelers than excellent pavements. Over such pavements the tourist glides into town in a cheerful and appreciative frame of mind, ready to enjoy and praise the place, and ready to spend his money there. Poor pavements drive him away with only an unpleasant memory, and keep other travelers away.
“It is very unfair, too, to the rest of the state and country which furnish so much of the money for roads leading to the towns. There ought to be a provision in every state and federal appropriation bill that no town should enjoy the benefits of outside help in highway construction which does not itself continue the highways thru its own streets.”
So far as Leadville is concerned, it has a very satisfactory entrance street. Third street, which might without ostentation be designated Third avenue, is essentially well groomed. City cars which have been compelled to bump along the avenue are tempted to break the speed limit when they strike Third street, and the tourist must “brighten with pleasant anticipation” until he hits historic old Harrison avenue.
A few weeks ago the city council indulged in a serious discussion of the condition of the avenue. There were suggestions of paving, but this is out of the question at this time. It was pointed out, however, that the use of the cinders from the zinc plant had been tried in the Zaitz block on West Chestnut street with most satisfactory results, and the use of this material on the avenue was very strongly recommended. Considering the number of local autos alone, it is easy to be seen that the move would be a most popular one.
August 25, 1922
*******
CASE CONTINUED — Inability of counsel to be present on the date set was given as the chief reason for the request for a postponement of the trial of Sheriff Harry Schraeder, charged with malfeasance in office. Attorney John A. Ewing, for the defense, in requesting the continuance of the case, stated that he had not had sufficient time to prepare for the trial, and that he himself was under the care of an oculist and would undergo an operation in a short time. District Attorney William Luby informed Judge Bouck that the state was ready to proceed to trial at once and could not see the necessity of postponement. The court held, however, that the defense was entitled to one continuance, and set the trial for October 30.
There were some preliminary indications that the case will be fought in its preliminary stages on technical grounds. Attorney Ewing intimated that he probably would insist on the appointment of an elisor for the purpose of selecting a jury, this official being appointed when occasion arises to take over certain official duties of the sheriff in connection with the drawing of a jury.
August 31, 1922
*******
MAY INTRODUCE FOOTBALL AT LEADVILLE HIGH — Interclass football, to determine the feasibility of organizing a regular school team next year, may be taken up at Leadville High school this season, according to an announcement by Coach Frank Davidson last night. School opens Tuesday.
Coach Davidson believes that Leadville High is furnishing a high grade of scholastic athletic material and expects keen interest in his development of the popular fall sport at the local school. He also believes it may prove good training for the basketball players.
