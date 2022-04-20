Highlights from
50 years ago
Maybe — A New Swimming Pool for The Leadville Area
April 5, 1972
*******
The Lake County Commissioners had been told that government funds are not available for construction of a swimming pool with housing over it. Only open air pools are eligible for aid.
It has been rumored that at Manitou Springs was constructed a swimming pool with a removable roof which met with the requirements for federal aid.
Ed Kelly, supervisor of Lake County recreation, was instructed to look into the Manitou Springs project to see if they received any matching funds from any governmental agency. No report is available as yet.
Ed Kelly did contact Don West of the Colorado Games, Fish and Parks department in regard to construction of a swimming pool. West suggested that application be made to this department and he would investigate it further.
Lake County received matching funds for improvement of Mt. Massive Golf Course from the Colorado Games, Fish and Parks department, who were instrumental in dealing with the Department of Interior.
The swimming pool adjacent to the Sixth Street Gym is filled to capacity during the summer hours it is in use.
The recently defeated bond issue for construction of new schools contained plans for a school swimming pool which would have been available for community use.
TRUSTEES NAME TOM NORD AS ADMINISTRATOR
Facilities to Operate as St. Vincent General Hospital After June 1, 1972
April 19, 1972
*******
The Hospital Board of Trustees of St. Vincent General Hospital met Tuesday evening and approved the appointment of Tom Nord as the administrator of the hospital when the board formally takes over ownership of the facility on June 1, 1972. Nord is presently serving as the Business Manager of the hospital, a position he has held since August 1971. June 1 is the probable date of takeover of the hospital ownership by the board from the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth.
Last September the Sisters of Charity announced that they were relinquishing ownership and operation of the hospital in its various facilities which they had operated in Leadville since 1879. At the present time it seems probable that two of the nuns will remain in Leadville at the hospital, an option which they have as individuals.
When the hospital change was announced, an advisory board investigated the best methods of continued hospital operation and determined that a nonprofit, community-owned facility would be the best route to follow. The private citizens and corporations who purchased membership in the hospital association at an election last month voted seven board members into office — Terry Fitzsimmons as president, Hugh Riley vice president, Mary Jo Copper secretary and Frank Luoma treasurer, plus Dr. John Kehoe, Rev. Harold Neufeld and Bill Kerrigan. These board members appointed two additional members to the board — John Seales and Matt Weaver.
Due to the impending change in ownership of the hospital, a minor name change was required to designate the ending of one era of ownership and the arrival of the new. The hospital will henceforth be known as St. Vincent General Hospital. This will be established as a trade name and the change approved in the next general membership meeting to be held in February 1973. At this time the Articles of Incorporation can be amended. The hospital, until several years ago, had always been known as St. Vincent’s Hospital (with the “s” in the name).
The hospital board of trustees has been meeting every Wednesday — or oftener — with the executive and planning committees having additional meetings. Everything is going well for the anticipated change-over in ownership and operation with the process going much better than anticipated. Everything should be in order for the change by the scheduled date of June 1.
Leadville Boom Days Plans Now Beginning to Firm Up
April 25, 1972
*******
The Leadville Boom Days Committee held the April meeting of the group and began the process of nailing down more details of the Aug. 4, 5 and 6 summer celebration.
During the course of the April meeting , the directors voted to buy a small advertising space in the Lake County map which is being prepared by a commercial enterprise for nationwide distribution. They also voted to purchase space for a booth during the June Fibark celebration in Salida, and to purchase a lottery license for the nonprofit incorporated group.
The committee learned that the Salida Fibark Association plans to have the Salida Queen participate in the Leadville Boom Days Parade. It was voted to have the Leadville 1971-72 Boom Days Queen, Sherri Burns, participate in the Salida event, and as many other parades and celebrations as she is able to.
Lex Alexander presented another progress report on his plans for the Boom Days Parade. Alexander stated that he had hired a calliope from Lafayette, Colorado to be placed on the Chamber of Commerce float. The Lakewood, Colorado Shrine Motorcycle Patrol, El Toro Marine Corps Band, numerous drum and bugle corps, military units, etc. have all signified their intent to participate. It would now appear that there will be at least six or seven bands in the parade. Right now Alexander is trying to contact some clowns to participate as well.
The plans are quite well firmed up at the moment for the celebration pancake breakfast, barbecue, queen contest, mining and children’s events, the Leadville Raiders, etc. The plans for beer, softball and bingo games that will follow are firmed up. The Saturday night of the celebration has been planned with a Teen-Age Dance. It now appears that an Army rock band from Fort Carson will furnish the music for that event.
Planned now for the supporting events are a tug of war, pie-eating and pie-throwing contests, casting contest, etc.
Inquiries are now beginning to come in from potential burro race entrants both in Colorado and from California. With the Pikes Peak Marathon being held the weekend following Boom Days, it seems likely that many of the Pikes Peak runners will participate in the Leadville event first. The Marine Corps and Army units from Fort Carson have also indicated an interest in having entrants in the race.
The 4-H Fair and square dancing — both to be held at the Sixth Street Gym — seem to be well on their way to finalization.
Leadville will boom for Boom Days.
MISHAP OCCURRED DURING ROUTINE CHECK OF DRAINAGE TUNNEL
Bureau Employee Imprisoned 10 Hours
April 28, 1972
*******
A near tragedy took place in the Leadville area which should have as an end result the plea to everyone to be extremely careful while walking through any of the wooded areas in this mine-scarred mountain community.
Don Swett, 1424 Mount Massive and Sugarloaf Reservoir Superintendent for the Bureau of Reclamation, has among his duties the periodic checking of the old Leadville Drainage Tunnel area just north of Leadville.
Swett, accompanied by his two-year-old wire-haired terrier/poodle Tyke, was checking the various standpipes in the area yesterday morning about 10 a.m. He had checked the first two pipes and was on his way to a third when the ground suddenly gave way underneath him. A hole about three feet by 18 inches was opened up, and Swett fell approximately 30 feet to the bottom of an old excavation that was apparently a part of the workings dug when the drainage tunnel was driven.
The hole widened out to about 15 feet in diameter at the bottom with a side tunnel branching off just above Swett’s head. At the point where he fell in the ground had apparently been sloughing off from bottom to top since the groundcover in that area where the cave-in occurred was only about five inches deep.
Swett called for help, but there was no one in the immediate area and his calls were fruitless. His only hope was that when the time for his return home arrived and he didn’t show that his wife would become worried and begin to seek assistance in finding him.
State Patrolman Gordon Smith had passed Swett’s truck parked alongside the road about noon. When evening arrived and Swett didn’t return home, his wife did become worried and went to the Bureau Office at Sugarloaf Dam. She found the door unlocked and the lights on. She began to contact authorities. Patrolman Smith went back to the area where the truck was parked and found the key in the ignition and the two-way radio turned on. Smith then called for assistance with Deputy Sheriff Ron Fenske. Chris Kastrinos of the City Street Department came to the area with a long rope. Forest Service Rangers Steve Deitemeyer and Stu Parks also rushed to the scene.
The men followed the tracks of Swett to the first standpipe. Here they discovered Tyke barking, and the little dog led them along the path that Swett had taken to the hole where he fell in.
Smith, Fenske and Deitemeyer lowered a rope to Swett at the bottom of the hole while Andy Cassidy furnished light via a flashlight. The large rope was fashioned into a type of seat sling, and this was used to pull Swett from the hole while he guided himself upward with a smaller rope.
As soon as he was removed from the hole, which fortunately didn’t have any water in the bottom, Swett gathered his little dog in his arms and was led up the hill to the waiting ambulance. He was found to be suffering from a sprained shoulder, although X-Rays revealed no broken bones. His face was badly lacerated and swollen and bruised and some skin was torn from his hands during the fall.
Swett had tried to climb from the hole, but realized that his efforts would only succeed in bringing down more rocks and dirt, perhaps burying him, or at least endangering the efforts of rescuers when he was finally found.
It is difficult to believe, but Swett was treated and released to his home last evening and went to work this morning, despite his injuries and a very sleepless night.
The rescue efforts began about 8:10 p.m. last evening, and Swett was out of the hole and on his way up the hill to the ambulance by 8:30 p.m. He was in the hole for something over ten hours.
The real danger resulting from this mishap is in the knowledge that instead of an adult falling in the hole, it could have been a child — especially any child living in one of the trailers at the Nylene Acres trailer court. If a child had fallen, he could have been killed, either instantly or died of shock. Precautions relative to not traveling in the hills alone apply equally to child or adult almost any place in the hills surrounding Leadville where any mining or tunneling activity took place.
Swett said that he had walked the same route at least one hundred times and had no inkling of the presence of the excavation underneath his feet.
The drainage tunnel, driven to de-water the mines of the area in order to secure much-needed metals, was started during World War II, halted after the war and completed during the Korean War. It did not achieve the desired results.
