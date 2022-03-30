Highlights from the
Herald Democrat
15 years ago
Cover blown; arrests made
by Ann E. Wibbenmeyer
Herald Staff Writer
March 1, 2007
*******
Sheriff Ed Holte was sitting at home with his wife around 8 p.m. Wednesday reading the Herald Democrat when he made a sudden call to his lieutenant.
The two then had a late-night meeting with the district attorney’s office and a judge obtaining search warrants to execute a drug bust that began around 1 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 22.
Eight sheriff’s deputies and three Leadville police officers served the warrants at three houses and served several more arrest warrants.
The 11 officers were about half the manpower the operation should’ve had, said Holte.
The operation had become an urgent situation with the publication of county employees and their salaries in the legal notices of the Herald in the Feb. 22 issue.
Listed under the deputies, instead of another department or simply deleted, was an undercover informant that came to Lake County four months ago from “down south,” said Holte.
His cover was blown.
According to Holte, drug dealers know who the cops are.
“They watch us more closely than we watch them,” he said.
They read the legal notices carefully for the information they provide, such as they did that Wednesday night.
In fact, one suspect made it out of Leadville before law enforcement could place him under arrest. Holte said the suspect probably went to Mexico.
One of the men arrested was the primary dealer who would work with a distributor in Denver, said Holte.
The North Metro Drug task force in Denver will pursue the residence in Denver that was indicated in the local investigation. The main drug the investigation dealt with was cocaine. One sale was methamphetamine, said Holte.
Detainers were put on all the illegal immigrants, eight of the 11 arrested suspects. They were from Mexico or Honduras, according to Holte.
Money was found at two of the three residences searched with the warrants. Marijuana and cocaine were found at one residence in the 500 block of East 6th Street, and cell phones, which can be tracked for the numbers, were found at the residence in the 100 block of East 6th Street.
According to Holte, the narcotics were normally delivered to Leadville on Thursdays, meaning that fewer drugs were found than he hoped for in the operation.
Holte said he is looking into alternatives to the policies for printing county salaries for undercover personnel. He will be looking at what other jurisdictions do and the statutes that support those policies.
Frozen wrestlers
experienced true bravery
by Mike Simpson
March 15, 2007
*******
Editor’s note: This article by Mike Simpson appeared in WIN Magazine (Wrestling International) and appears here with his permission.
Many years ago, at my wife’s high school reunion, I was approached by Bill Kerrigan, our former principal. He asked me if I remember him saving my life. I didn’t know what he was talking about.
“Don’t you remember the night we were on our way to wrestle Kremmling High School and our bus broke down in the middle of a blizzard?” He asked.
“I remember that, but I don’t remember you being there,” I said.
“I was the one who drove the bus that night,” he responded.
At that point, it all came back to me. Mr. Kerrigan not only drove the bus, but was the one who headed out into the night to go for help in a negative-40-degree blizzard in the winter of 1962-63.
When the bus broke down, the temperature inside started dropping fast. The cheerleaders huddled together in the front of the bus and the wrestlers huddled together in the back of the bus; all of us trying to say as warm as we could. A couple of the cheerleaders began to cry and I am sure many of us were praying. I remember suggesting that the girls come back and huddle with us, but our wrestling coaches and the cheer sponsor would have none of that.
After about 15 minutes, Mr. Kerrigan decided that he must do something. He bundled up in coach Stan Pursley’s overeat and coach Dick Simpson’s rubber overshoes and took off up the highway looking for help. I am sure the decision to head out into the blizzard was a hard one to make. Looking back on it now, it took an unbelievable amount of courage to face such a blizzard, risking his life to find help.
I asked him recently, “What was going through your mind when you took off up the road?”
He replied, “I was just thinking about you kids.”
In Colorado during the winter, I don’t ever recall our teams missing a game or match due to the weather. The Colorado Department of Highways always stayed ahead of the curve when it came to clearing the roads. That day, getting into a warm bus to head to a meet, was exciting and carefree. Very few of us, if any, had hats or gloves. Most wore letter jackets, T-shirts, jeans and loafers. Our attire was considered cool, but certainly not cold weather gear.
I mentioned to Bill that I didn’t remember any of us having hats or gloves. He said, “I know, you kids were tough.” He probably should have said that we were not too bright.
Bill had to go about a mile up the highway before spotting a farmhouse near the road. That night trek probably only took about 30 to 40 minutes, but in those terrible conditions I am sure it must have felt like an eternity. Bill was only about 10 feet in front of the bus before we could no longer see him. I think we all had faith, however, that he would come through for us. He had to, because we were, quite frankly, freezing to death.
During this one hour or so that we were stranded in the bus, we decided to get our warm-ups out of our bags and wrap them around us. My best buddies, Art DuPont and Tom Morgan, and I wrapped ourselves in our warm-ups and wrapped towels around our heads. Our warm-ups were nothing more than thin terrycloth bathrobes. We thought they were pretty cool, however, and we wore them with pride before our matches.
Finding no one home at the farmhouse, Mr. Kerrigan broke in a rear window and located a phone. He called the Kremmling High School superintendent and told him of our situation. Meanwhile the folks that owned the house that Bill had broken into happened by, saw our bus and offered to help. They had jumper cables and were able to get the bus running again.
We went to their farmhouse and who should be there but Bill Kerrigan. He apologized for breaking the window, and the owner said, “That’s what you were supposed to do.”
Since we were only about 20 miles from Kremmling, we were able to nurse the bus on into town with the farm couple following behind. We were able to get to the high school just as the bus broke down again.
The next part of this story has always been hard for me to tell without getting a tear in my eye. It warms my heart whenever I think about what happened next. The call from Mr. Kerrigan to the superintendent turned into calls all over the town. Evidently, everyone had now heard that a bunch of kids came close to freezing to death and thanks to the action taken by their brave principal were still heading to Kremmling for the wrestling match.
Since the match had been delayed a couple of hours, I wasn’t expecting many fans to still be at the gym when we arrived, but as we walked into the gym we were welcomed with a standing ovation by what must have been the entire population of Kremmling.
That night, as we wrestled, we were cheered heartily by those wonderful people. I beat a stud by the name of Rod Evans. To this day I think maybe he really didn’t try too hard. Thinking back, we wrestled well and enjoyed the support of the crowd so much that we were able to defeat a strong Kremmling team.
We stayed up late in a motel that night laughing and talking about the match and our ordeal. It was a great time, but not so great for Bill, who was exposed to negative-40-degree blizzard conditions and ended up with inner ear syndrome from having frozen his inner ears. I was talking to Kerrigan on the phone recently regarding this incident, and he told me that he had no balance for the next month or so after that event and had difficulty walking.
Kerrigan spent some 30 years as a teacher, principal and then superintendent of Leadville High School. He served the community and school well and always ran a tight ship. The community and his students always respected Kerrigan, but looking back on it I have gained a whole new world of respect for this courageous man.
Speaking for the 1962-63 Panther wrestling team I say to you, Dr. Kerrigan, thanks for your courage and thanks for saving our lives.
Joint fire board means forced communication
by Ann E. Wibbenmeyer
Herald Staff Writer
March 22, 2007
*******
Forced communication is Commission Chair Ken Olsen’s vision of a joint city and county fire board for management of the fire department.
“When people stop talking, bad things happen,” said Olsen during a joint work session with the Lake County Board of County Commissioners and Leadville City Council Monday.
There has been collaboration in the past through the current intergovernmental agreement between the city and county for fire protection, according to Mayor Bud Elliott. He gave examples of added personnel on each shift, the purchase of Engine One and the purchase of the ladder truck.
The process of getting to those collaborations “was all bloody,” Olsen said.
The current IGA has the county paying 70 percent of the fire department costs and the city paying 30 percent. The decisions for the fire department rest with the city.
County Commissioner Mike Hickman has called this setup taxation without representation and started discussion on changing the IGA, threatening to terminate it in past commissioner and council meetings.
The group generally agreed on a board that would sit two city council members and two county commissioners on Monday. If there was an impasse, a vote could be taken to the commission and council boards in their entirety, which would have 10 total votes.
If there is still an impasse, Olsen suggested having the chairman of the St. Vincent General Hospital Board give the tie-breaking vote. This would be a person who is affected by the emergency services decision and is also elected, said Olsen.
“We are all in the same pickle,” said Olsen about managing the fire department. The county can’t afford to pay 100 percent, he said, despite Hickman’s claim that the county should take on all the cost, and the city can’t afford to pay the current 30 percent.
With the fire board, the money that is in the budget can be spent more effectively and be worthwhile, said Olsen, because there would be buy-in from both boards.
To set up the board, Hickman was ready to terminate the current IGA at the BOCC meeting Monday evening. This, said both Elliott and Olsen, would send the wrong message to the community.
To terminate the IGA splits the fire department, said Olsen.
“Sleep well at night,” said Olsen about that position.
Fix what is broken, don’t reinvent the entire wheel, said Schaefer in favor of amending the current IGA with a clause to set up the board.
Once this is done, the board can work on amending the other issues within the IGA.
The deadline for terminating or accepting the IGA for another year is April 1. However, BOCC voted to extend that deadline 60 days to give the new board time to work on the IGA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.