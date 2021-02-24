Highlights from the
Carbonate Chronicle
75 Years Ago
Ex-Leadvillite Finds Treasure
February 25, 1946
*******
First Lt. William L. O’Connell, son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard O’Connell, formerly of Malta, had the rare experience of discovering $90,000,000 in gold and treasure.
Lt. O’Connell, who recently returned to duty with the Miami Police department, was chief of military police at Wieden, Germany.
His driver heard two frauleins remark that a nearby salt mine was the spot chosen to hide a Nazi gold horde. The women gave a full description of it.
The driver reported to Lt. O’Connell, and in four or five hours a full investigation was underway. You know the rest of the story.
O’Connell was with the party of six who made the discovery. It took several months for anyone to learn just how much in gold and other treasure was in the mine.
O’Connell served three years and eight months with the Army’s military police. During that time he for a while headed all criminal investigation for the Third Army, helped investigate the first spies captured in Germany, escorted Frau Hermann Goering to Dachau for internment, and discovered the salt mine.
He brought home two ceremonial dress swords of Goering and a silver cream pitcher that once belonged to Adolf Hitler.
Mr. and Mrs. O’Connell are now living in Salida. The Lieutenant was born and raised in Leadville.
Record For Safe Skiing Is Set At Cooper Hill Tow
*******
The tow at Cooper Hill has operated for 27 days, and during that time there has been but one serious accident—a safety record that doubtless has not been achieved at skiing areas elsewhere in the United States. In the mishap that mars a perfect record a skier suffered a broken leg.
It is estimated that 2,400 persons have used the ski course on Tennessee Pass, an average of 200 per day. On some Sundays there have been close to 400 winter sports enthusiasts at the tow.
The safety record has been possible through the cooperation of all those concerned with the Cooper Hill tow, and particularly through the efficiency of the Ski Patrol headed by Ray Zoberski and Bill Copper.
Leadville can be proud of this season’s achievement at Cooper Hill. The tow was purchased from the R. F. C. by the U. S. Forest Service for $22,000. Under the direction and ceaseless efforts of Ranger Jack Graw, the Forest Service spent $3,000 for labor and equipment to get the tow and course in condition. Then a permit was issued to the Lake County Public Recreation Board and the area turned over to the Board. The nominal charge of $15 for December 1945 and $75 for the remainder of the season from Jan. 1 was made. The Recreation Board is charged with the responsibility of maintenance work.
The Forest Service furnishes a “cat,” which is kept all the time at Cooper Hill. The Board hires an operator for the “cat” and maintains the machine. It has been noted that drivers have been able to reach the ample parking area all season without the use of chains.
Operation of the ski tow is financed by the county board, and the efficiency of its running is shown by the fact that there have been no shutdowns due to mechanical failure. The tow has been in service from 10 a. m. to 5 p. m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
The wide publicity given Cooper Hill stems directly from the advertising campaign launched last fall by the Leadville Lions club. Every weekend brings carloads of skiers from different points within the state—and from outside Colorado, too. This weekend will bring several busloads of sports enthusiasts here from Pueblo, Canon City and Salida.
Steve Ferkovich, Gerald McMillin, Jack Graw, Floyd Maize and many others have devoted a great deal of time and energy to preparations for opening the tow, and, since then, to its continuous operation. Public Service company employees overcame numerous difficulties in getting power to the tow motor and Mountain States Tel. and Tel. experts aided greatly in providing safety devices, and, on their own, installing a telephone in the lunch room for emergencies.
The lunch room concession was let without charge by the Recreation Board to Marty McMahon. Certain stipulations were made.
A free ski school has provided valuable instruction for 50 learners each Sunday. The project is sponsored by Crews-Beggs Trading company and the Davis Drug Store. Free bus transportation is being provided on Saturdays by the Vendome Hotel and Golden Burro Cafe and Lounge.
The general public has been very cooperative. Motorists stop and pick up skiers “thumbing a ride” to Cooper Hill.
Extensive plans are in the making for improving the Cooper Hill courses, adding facilities and conveniences on the site, and providing Leadville with a wintertime drawing card that cannot be equalled elsewhere. Now the highly touted “Sun Valley” is apt to fade into the background when Leadville’s skiing possibilities are fully exploited.
Ranger Graw estimates that 1,000 skiers can be handled at the tow eventually. Indications are that we won’t have to go far afield to attract that number, either. The boon to local business is merely a matter of simple arithmetic.
It is sincerely hoped that the U. S. Forest Service will see fit to give the Recreation Board another permit next fall. The present setup for operating the tow has proven highly satisfactory, and with the coming of next season everything stands to work out even better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.