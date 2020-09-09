Highlights from
The Herald Democrat
75 Years Ago
“Spooks” Displays Talent For Fishing
September 1, 1945
*******
This is the story of a great fisherman—a four-legged fisherman with the patience of Job.
The fisherman’s name is Spooks. Spooks is a pup of somewhat questionable heritage, and is proudly owned jointly by Willard Wilson and his father, Eldon—both well versed in the ways and the tricks of trout angling. But they, too, are learning from Spooks.
This pup, less than a year old, first displayed his talent for fishing when the season opened in the spring and is improving.
Spooks will stand on the edge of the bank, watching closely the line as it is cast into the stream. The first indication of a hooked trout—and into the water the wiry fisherman.
If the wait is too long before a trout comes up for the fly, Spooks goes into an irate howl, as if berating his master for not coming forth with the goods. When he sees the hooked fish, in he goes, bringing back the fish, either by tail or fin, occasionally taking the line in his mouth and towing it ashore. When he has landed his fish, he puts his forefeet on it, and goes through many excited antics until his master takes the fish from the hook.
Tennessee Tunnel Nears Completion
September 6, 1945
*******
It is expected that the Tennessee Pass tunnel will be completed in about two weeks. At present, the Winston Brothers Construction company is finishing the West portal headwalls and cleaning up the bottom of the tunnel, getting it ready so the railroad company can lay tracks.
Newsreel Shows Atomic Bomb Test
*******
If you are one of the many Leadvillites who has been wondering about the Atomic Bomb and have been trying to learn all you can about it, Manager Robert Nelson of the Liberty Bell Theater calls your attention to the fact that the newsreel being shown at the Liberty Bell Thursday, Friday and Saturday of this week is one on the developing of the Atomic Bomb in New Mexico.
Salvage Continues For Paper, Fat, Tin
*******
Because of the ending of the war with Japan, the WPB salvage division will be terminated as of September 30. This does not mean that the need for all salvage has ended, however, according to John Nygren, salvage chairman for Lake County.
Tin can collection through grocery stores will end September 15. Tin cans will be collected by bakery trucks from grocery stores up to September 20. Final movement of salvaged cans by truck lines to Denver will go on until September 25. Next week, September 10 to 15, will be Tin Can Clean-Up Week.
Waste paper will be needed in quantity for some months to come. The recent paper drive directed by members of the Lions Club netted 12,380 pounds. Householders are asked to continue saving paper for a final big push some time in December.
Fats salvage will continue until the pre-war sources of most of our fats are again available.
“Bull” Yonas Held
After Firing Shot At His Fleeing Wife
September 8, 1945
*******
Louis “Bull” Yonas, who is reported to have threatened to kill his estranged wife yesterday morning, is being held in county jail pending the arrival of District Attorney William J. Meehan.
Yesterday morning, Yonas, who is being sued for divorce by his wife, went to the home of Mrs. Yonas’ brother, Ellis Webster, at 400 East 4th street, where she is staying, and threatened to kill her. Mrs. Yonas made a run for a phone, ran out the back door and across the street to the John Hicks’ house. She turned, looked back and saw that Yonas had his gun leveled on her. She was able to step behind some boarding built out from the Hicks’ house just as Yonas fired. The bullet went into the Hicks’ house through the window, through the room in which Mrs. Hicks was working, just barely missing her, and into the wall on the other side of the room. Mrs. Yonas went around to the front door and into the house. Yonas demanded that Hicks send her out, but he did not, so Yonas shouted for Hicks to hold her there so she couldn’t call “the law.” Then Yonas started down 4th street and met Ellis Webster coming up 4th in a car. Yonas lowered his gun on Webster, but Webster got past him and drove on to his home and called the authorities, who started a hunt for Yonas then. The hunt continued for the rest of the day until around 10 o’clock last night, when Sheriff McMurrough received a phone call. The person calling said, “Bull is ready to come in.” Shortly afterwards, Yonas appeared at the jail and gave himself up.
Lake County Men With Occupation Fleet
September 11, 1945
*******
Seaman First Class Charles Dewar is aboard the Grimes, one of the six transports in the powerful U. S. Pacific fleet that assembled in the waters off the coast of Japan for operations in connection with the occupation. It was aboard the Grimes that Lieutenant Commander Kusuado, Japanese skipper of a destroyer-escort anchored off Yokosuka naval base, went on August 27 when he was ready to lead the United States naval flotilla to safe anchorage. Also in this fleet is the cruiser Dayton with Radio Technician First Class Jack Kendrick aboard. The Dayton was the first ship to fire the first bomb at the mainland when the mighty Third Fleet moved in in preparation for invasion of Japan.
Aboard the now famous aircraft carrier Intrepid, another member of the fleet taking part in the occupation operations is Fireman Second Class Ray Kitt. On the other aircraft carrier, Ticonderoga, is Chief Electrician’s Mate Chester A. Burn, Jr., and on the battleship West Virginia is Seaman First Class Albert Samuel Trevethan.
Dewar is the son of J. R. Dewar and grandson of Mrs. Charles E. Edwards; Kendrick is the son of Frank E. Kendrick, Sr.; Kitt, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Kitt; Burn is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Chester Burn of Climax; and Trevethan is the son of Edward J. Trevethan of 1007 Hemlock street.
Bob Gray Reported Freed From Japanese
*******
A telegram received last evening by Mrs. Ben Gray of 1016 Harrison avenue assures her that her stepson, Private First Glass Robert Leo John Gray, is safely on board an American ship after being liberated from a Japanese prison camp.
The wire, from General A. A. Vandergrift, Commandant of the U. S. Marine Corps, says:
“Pleased to inform you of the liberation from Japanese custody of your son, Private First Class Robert Leo John Gray, USMC. He is reported to be on board an American vessel 7 September 1945. Further details will be furnished you promptly when received. You may send Marine Corp Headquarters a 25-word message for him. Every effort will be made to deliver this message before his return to the United States.”
Very little has been heard from Gray since he was taken prisoner when the Japs invaded Wake Island in December 1941.
Lake County Board To Operate Ski Tow
September 12, 1945
*******
The Camp Hale ski tow on Cooper Hill will be operated this winter by the Lake County Recreation board, and will probably go into operation about November 1, S. J. Poch, supervisor of San Isabel National Forest, said today, according to an Associated Press dispatch.
The winter sports site, developed for training purposes by the Army, was purchased by the Forest Service after it was declared surplus property and is now under lease from the Forest Service to the Lake County board.
Electrically operated, the ski tow can carry a load of 250 persons to an elevation of 11,500 feet. The nine ski runs will accommodate 2,000 skiers.
Disappearing Car
Sighted Again
September 20, 1945
*******
The disappearing car of Lt. James J. Kelley, Jr., acting Provost Marshal of Camp Hale, has been found again, this time only a few feet away from the spot where the lieutenant had trustingly parked it. He always leaves the keys in the car. The car first disappeared from a parking place beside the Gold Nugget club in Stringtown, but was later found on Harrison avenue. Late Saturday night, the same car was taken from the street in front of the Court House, and was later discovered over at Camp Hale. Early yesterday morning, however, that same car slipped its moorings near the Pioneer club, but within an hour, the alert MPs discovered that the emergency brake apparently had slipped and the car coasted down the street.
Camp Hale Closes Permanently Oct. 6
September 26, 1945
*******
DENVER, SEPT. 26—(AP)—Camp Hale at Pando, Colo., will be closed permanently Oct. 6, the Denver agency of the Reconstruction Finance Corporation disclosed today.
German prisoners of war now quartered there will be removed and all surplus government equipment sold, RFC officials said.
The camp, situated high in the Colorado Rockies, formerly served as a training site for the Army’s rugged mountain and ski troopers.
Demolition Troops Leave Camp Hale
*******
The last of the demolition troops that have been stationed at Camp Hale since the early part of August for the purpose of removing the destroying the unexploded shells on the Camp Hale Maneuver area left today by convoy for Camp Carson. Trucks filled with equipment started going through Leadville early this morning, and the first group of Jeeps went through town at about 9:30 a. m.
According to the schedule planned for the moving of the demolition troops, Reveille was to be sounded at 3:30 a. m., followed by breakfast and packing up, with the first of the soldiers to start leaving at 8 a. m., and the last of them to be out of Camp Hale by noon.
John Hamm’s Pointer Judged Best Of Breed
September 27, 1945
*******
At the All-Breed Dog Show staged by the Colorado Kennel Club in Denver September 21-22, Marco Polo, owned by the John Hamms, was entered in the sporting dog class and judged the best of breed among the pointers. He was awarded the best-of-breed first prize ribbon for 1945 at the Denver City Auditorium Saturday night.
This years’ All-Breed Dog Show was one of the most competitive shows in Colorado Kennel Club history. There were 273 entries in 37 classes, ranging from Great Danes to Chihuahuas, and representing several states. An English setter, Dive Bomber, owned by Lt. Col. Christopher F. Cusack of Denver, was selected as best dog in the show, and as best American-bred dog as well.
Mickey, the one-year-old Irish Terrier until recently owned by the James Duggans of Climax, took first prize in his class of terriers.
