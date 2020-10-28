Potpourri...
October 9, 1970
There is a fellow in town who says his wife never tells jokes, so he said he was quite surprised the other day when they were shopping in the supermarket and happened to be standing by the cabbages.
The wife said, “Those cabbages remind me of a story.”
The story: A fellow came to pay a call on John Smith. When the wife answered the door, she said, “Didn’t you know that John passed away a month ago?”
The fellow apologized profusely for not knowing, and asked what had happened to him. She explained that she had sent him out one evening to get a head of cabbage from their garden to prepare for the evening meal. The husband went out to the cabbage patch and just keeled over.
“My goodness!” exclaimed the visitor. “And what did you do?”
“What could I do? I just opened a can of peas.”
Watch for Trickers, Treaters
October 30, 1970
Saturday evening is the traditional “Eve of All-Hallows,” or Halloween, the night of ghosts and goblins, the night of tricking or treating. Since this occurs on a weekend with no school, in all probability some of the youngsters may be out this evening, or perhaps both nights.
Traditionally, however, the kids should be doing “their thing” Saturday evening, and so that will be the night for the householders to be prepared for great business with their doorbell or door knocker. Saturday night will be the night to have the goodies ready.
There is one big problem—Saturday night is the night of the new moon, and it will be dark as Hades out. Cognizant of this fact, the Lake County Sheriff’s Department and the Leadville Police are taking measures to ensure the safety of the youngsters.
Sheriff Roy Balltrip has announced that the department will have one car patrolling the streets of Leadville and Lake County tonight, and that this patrol will be expanded to four or five vehicles Saturday night manned by the Deputies. They will try to keep traffic slowed down and to ensure that the youngsters have a fighting chance to cross the streets from one side to the other.
Within the city limits, Acting Police Chief Bob Warford has said that he will have two cars patrolling the streets Saturday night, and in all probability will also have two men on foot patrolling the streets, and, in particular, the intersections. Safety is the watchword. All of the law authorities wish the children to have their Halloween fun, but without pranks and in safety.
There is also a possibility that a group of the Leadville Jaycees will organize in time to have a street patrol in operation also. Remember that the children will be in a holiday spirit and that they may throw caution to the wind, so it is up to motorists to be doubly careful. We want the kids to have fun—we don’t want a tragedy.
Safety officials are urging the use of makeup instead of masks. Masks are usually too small or too large for the child and hinder his vision.
Parents should really accompany children on their trick or treat route. They can watch the traffic and also protect the child from attack and theft of his loot by older children.
Tragic burns can be prevented by insisting that children wear non-flammable party costumes, and flashlights instead of candles should be used to light jack-o-lanterns.
The elementary schools featured parties for the young people today. St. Mary’s PTA sponsored a costume party for the entire six grades beginning at 2 pm. Room mothers brought refreshments. First grade mothers provided masks for the children. Games were played for prizes. Prior to the party, Sister John Vianney allowed her students to watch the television program on Channel 6 which featured Halloween safety. This program prescribed the type of masks to be worn to ensure safety, and wearing of light-colored clothing instead of dark colors to make the children easier to see by drivers.
Ghosts, rattling skeletons and witches on broomsticks became part of the Halloween celebration during the Middle Ages, when superstition was abundant. Black cats were associated years earlier by Druid priests in ancient France and Britain, who believed black cats were sacred and embodied the souls of people whom the God of Death had punished.
Old pagan customs and Christian feast days were combined for the Halloween festival in the 700s, when the Roman Catholic Church named November 1 “All Saints Day.” The “hallowed” or “holy” evening takes place the day before.
Decorations can be traced back to the customs of ancient Druid harvest festivals, when not only pumpkins and cornstalks, but corn leaves, grain, fruits, nuts, potatoes and cabbages were used.
The witches are supposed to forecast the future. Young girls can practice the game of “Who will you marry?” in British fashion, if they can find a fireplace before which to sit and have some chestnuts available.
The chestnuts are inscribed with boyfriends’ names and placed beside a fire (a bonfire can take the place of a fireplace). Those that burn evenly are good marital prospects. The ones that pop and burst indicate frivolous flirts.
Today’s Chuckle
Some family trees produce good timber, while others just produce nuts.
