Highlights from the
Carbonate Chronicle
75 years ago
New Year’s Eve Was Quiet Here
January 6, 1947
*******
New Year’s was comparatively quiet in Leadville. At the stroke of 12 there was some horn-blowing, a couple of shots, siren wails — then the frigid silence descended on the town again. Local police noted there was little trouble for a night given to celebration.
A large crowd celebrated the arrival of 1947 at the L. H. S. gym, where the American Legion gave their annual dance. The Elks lodge had an evening of dancing, capped by a buffet lunch at 2 a. m. The affair was greatly enjoyed. The Fox theatre held a midnight party. Here and there around town there were watch parties, and the Methodist church had appropriate services.
Yesterday the Moose were hosts to the public at an open house and the new home of the lodge was shown off with justifiable pride by the members. In the evening a dance was held and about 200 persons attended — a crowd “just right” for the newly redecorated lodge hall.
Cooper Hill Has Had 8,350 Skiers So Far
*******
The total number of skiers on Cooper Hill during December was set at 8,150 — and to this figure may be added the 200 who skied the opening day, Nov. 30. The total given includes 4,400 civilian enthusiasts and 3,950 Army troops receiving their training on weekdays.
The 1946 total compares with the total of 6,800 skiers on the Hill all last season, this latter figure being reported at the regional office of the U. S. Forest Service.
After serious mishaps marred the first weekends of skiing at Cooper Hill, the accident rate had dropped by year’s end to a normal one accident per 1,000 skiers, according to Forest Ranger Jack Graw. He points out that the average skier takes eight rides on the tow which afford 10 miles of downhill skiing. This the skier gets at a cost of about 10 cents per mile.
NEWSPAPER COSTS ARE RISING, TOO
*******
There’s no getting around it — practically everything’s costing us more these days. Prices have been rising; some have doubled or tripled, and the cost of living in general has gone up an estimated 20 per cent.
In our field, the publishing of The Herald Democrat, expenses have followed the widespread trend. To start with, newsprint now costs 118 per cent more, the price being boosted again and again during the past year. Added to this is the increase in freight rates. Costs appear destined to go even higher. Another main item of increased cost is the metal which goes into the forms that print the paper.
We have made every effort to absorb these rising costs as they came. Only as a last resort have we decided to pass on a portion of the increase to our subscribers and advertisers. The new subscription rate of $1 a month, effective Jan. 1, has been announced, and readjustment of advertising rates is being made.
Funds For Polio Fight Important
January 20, 1947
*******
The annual drive for funds to combat polio — the March of Dimes — is now underway here and thruout the country. It is more important than ever this year that the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis be backed to the fullest by public donation.
Here in Lake County the local chapter of the organization spent $454 in direct aid to patients in 1946. County Judge Charles H. Schlaepfer, chairman of the chapter, pointed out that the funds used locally were for one patient who became ill late in 1944 and for another whose illness occurred in 1945. The money was paid direct to hospitals and doctors, covering medical services.
The chapter has on hand approximately $600, the chairman stated, which would hardly meet expenses for illness of one patient. Of the funds spent last year, $344 went to pay for initial hospitalization and was but one-third the total. Parents of the polio victim and the Chaffee county chapter each paid a third.
Half of the funds raised in the local drives is sent to the National Foundation, the other half remaining here. Paralleling the need, the local community may get back the funds sent to the national headquarters — and even more.
Lake county was fortunate in 1946, having no cases of infantile paralysis. We can share our good fortune with others by contributing liberally in this current drive — and we can be assured of needed help in the future if our apparent “immunity” declines.
If you’ve received an insert booklet with space for 20 coins, fill it and return it. When you’re in a business place, drop a coin in one of the containers. Plan now to attend the March of Dimes dance, scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 25, at the L. H. S. gym.
Entertainment For Cooper Hill Men
January 27, 1947
*******
First-run movies, basketball games, ping-pong tournaments, dances and an enlarged post exchange at Cooper Hill are planned for members of the 38th Infantry Regiment, moving up en masse this weekend from Camp Carson near Colorado Springs.
According to Lt. Melvin Frankenberger, public relations officer, troops of the Mountain Training Center will be afforded ample use of the USO club in Leadville. Additional bus service is being arranged between Cooper Hill and Camp Carson and added train service to Denver is planned for men with three-day passes.
Convoys have been making the run between Cooper Hill and Camp Carson almost daily for the past week or more. Much equipment and several “advance parties” have been transferred to the busy new locale of training. Saturday and Sunday it is expected that the remainder of about 2,000 troops will go through Leadville by truck to Cooper Hill.
Tents have been set up out there, and the Hill is ready for the big Combat Team of the 38th which will begin training next week. The ski tow will be used by the troops through an arrangement with the Lake County Public Recreation board, which operates the mile-and-a-quarter-long lift.
A convoy of 129 vehicles under command of Maj. David H. Sadler left Camp Carson yesterday and the second convoy of 106 vehicles, commanded by Lt. Col. Stewart H. Knowlton, will leave tomorrow.
Only a rear detachment will remain at that post.
