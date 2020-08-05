Highlights from the Carbonate Chronicle
100 Years Ago
August 9, 1920
*******
HOUSES AT STUMPTOWN SWALLOWED UP—Seven residents of Stumptown miraculously escaped death early yesterday morning when the houses in which they lived dropped into a sixty-foot pit caused by the caving of an old stope on the Tenderfoot property.
At about 10:00 p. m. Monday, the inmates of the houses were wakened by the jarring and shifting of the houses, which they declare resembled the description of earthquake tremors which have been felt in Los Angeles so frequently of late. Frightened by the continued disturbance, the people ran from their homes, and almost immediately the houses began to settle into the ground. At 12:00 a. m. yesterday the houses had dropped to the bottom of the pit, and, having caught fire by the probable tipping of the stoves, were soon consumed.
Mine inspector Richard Murray, who went to the scene of the unusual catastrophe for the purpose of investigation, estimated the dimensions of the cave-in at sixty feet deep and about thirty feet in diameter. He said that judging from the foundations which were still to be seen upon his arrival there, one of the houses must have been six rooms and the other three. The larger house was occupied by Mr. and Mrs. Robert Degorgi and their three children, while Peter Stephan and partner lived in the smaller cabin.
Having fallen into the hole, the houses burned for many hours, and when the fire finally died out, it is said there was not a chip of either one that had not been reduced to ashes.
Upon definitely determining that the cave-in was occasioned by an old stope of the Tenderfoot claim, Mr. Murray gave notice to the owners of the property that they should at once fence in the hole.
August 16, 1920
*******
MANY VOLUNTEERS ON PLAYGROUND—Despite snow, hail, rain, and other interferences, citizens of the city put in some strong efforts on the East Sixth street playground lot yesterday, helping to clear the ground in preparation for the installation of suitable equipment for the recreation of the youngsters.
Donated teams, wagons, and all sorts of tools were on hand all day, and were in constant use under the direction of Leonard B. Geis in the removal of the litter remaining from the big fire some years ago. Much progress was made, and the back end of the lot is rapidly assuming a clean-swept appearance.
On the previous day, the operations had the look of a meeting of the Chamber of Commerce, and many of the leaders in the campaign drive took off coats and rolled up sleeves to put the job across. Maurice Miller, Ezra Dickerman, Ed Kelly, N. T. Schedin, E. L. Hartwell, Duane Dorsey, Leonard Geis, Ed Dollard, Preston Lock; all were there swinging picks and shovels with an unsuspected degree of ability.
The dirt and ashes seemed to fly, and the wagons were loaded so quickly that more than fifty loads were removed during the day. Again today the task goes on, and it behooves everyone who has not done his bit yet to turn out and give a helping hand. Good muckers are in keen demand—try your hand at it; it may be your life’s work which for lack of experience you have been passing by unthinkingly.
All of Troop Number One, Boy Scouts, were on the job all day, and put in some fine licks in gathering up the rubbish. Wagons, trucks and teams had been supplied by the city, the Colorado Power company, Miller’s bakery, Smith Lumber company, Walsh and Bohen, William Harvey, the Leadville Water company, and others, with drivers and helpers. The big five-ton truck of the power company was accompanied by ten men who aided valiantly in the work. Today, an additional team is expected from S. B. Crosby, but a driver will be needed for it.
This work of building a playground for the youngsters is an interesting and valuable effort, and deserves the warmest support and success. It is the first time in the history of the city when the business men here have volunteered help in such work, and the outcome is bound to be beneficial, not only for the boys and girls, but for the grown-ups as well.
Get out for a little while and help. It will do you good, and the look in the eyes of the youngsters will be plenty of pay.
FOUND $1,000 ON IBEX ROAD—Warren Cretney, son of Fred L. Cretney, superintendent of the Ibex, was the lucky finder of approximately $1,000 last Thursday morning while driving to the mine with his father.
As they were driving to the Ibex, Mr. Cretney noticed an assay envelope lying in the road, and as the wheel passed over it, it appeared that there was something inside of the envelope. Warren jumped out to investigate, and, climbing back into the cart, pulled from the envelope currency and a check which entailed $1,000. An investigation of the check, which was a monthly dividend, disclosed the identity of the unfortunate loser as being John Bradarich, a leaser on the Ibex. Bradarich was greatly relieved to find the money in safe keeping and took the gibes of his fellow workers who heard of his loss and recovery in good spirit.
The check was for $875 and the currency totaled over $55.00.
THE NINETEENTH AMENDMENT
August 23, 1920
*******
The nineteenth amendment to the constitution of the United States is now an accepted fact. The passage of the ratification resolution by the lower house of the Tennessee legislature completes the necessary number of states—three-fourths—and the only formality necessary is the issuance of a proclamation by the secretary of state to that effect.
This is the second of the great sociological experiments which the United States has undertaken since 1914, and so far as woman suffrage is concerned, it has come to stay. There were women opposed to woman suffrage. The south showed bitter hostility in many sections, but the driving power of the movement was too great, and all obstacles have been overcome.
What will be the political effect of this addition of millions of units to the general electorate? Colorado has had a suffrage clause in the constitution for many years, and it has given ample opportunity to women who cared to to enter public life to try their talents in that field, and unquestionably there have been many notable successes. Women, however, have done exactly what men have done under similar circumstances. They have divided naturally on political lines, have sought and found asylum in the regular parties, and have thrown their influence on old party lines. All attempts to form exclusive women parties have failed. And all attempts to secure special privileges for women because they were women have failed.
The rank and file of women should take at least the same intelligent interest in the affairs of the country that is expected of the men, for on them is placed an equal responsibility. Only a comparatively few will join the professional class seeking office as politicians, just as there are but a small minority of men who care to engage in the scramble. But office seeking and intelligent interest in nation and state and local affairs are two different things, and it is but fair to assume that the women in the states where suffrage has heretofore been a stranger will show the same intelligence in the matter of voting as has been shown in the older suffrage states.
STRONG APPETITE FOR WATERMELON—Over $200 worth of watermelons have been stolen from boxcars in the Denver and Rio Grande railroad yards by small boys and girls within the past few weeks, it was reported yesterday, and in regard to the matter, a number of John Doe warrants have been issued and will probably be served upon the children who are suspected of the thefts within a very few days.
It is said by drivers of grocery wagons in the city that the theft of watermelons from their wagons by children have been unusually numerous this year, and that seldom a day passes without the loss of one or two melons.
Just whom the suspected children are was not divulged by the police authorities last night, but it is probable that within the next day or two several of the culprits will be brot before Judge O’Mahoney in the juvenile court.
TRAFFIC POSTS ARE DECORATED—Completion of the decoration of Leadville’s new traffic posts was made yesterday when several of the posts received the finishing touches, consisting of the street number and a warning to “keep to the right.”
About the middle of each post is a red band which signifies that the avenue lies along the route of the Lincoln Highway. Just above the red band is printed the writing to keep to the right, and above this is printed the number or name of the side street with whose intersection with the avenue the post is planted.
It was agreed by everyone that the red band and the printed wording on each post detracted from the cemetery appearance which the posts held when they were first erected. Leadville now does not have the appearance of an “illuminated cemetery,” which was suggested by many upon the first appearance of the posts along the main street.
BOOTLEGGING COMPLAINTS REACH DISTRICT ATTORNEY—“Mule” and “home-made Corn,” are again on the public market and can again be purchased “over the bar” by almost anyone, according to complaints which started to flow into the office of Distract Attorney Bond with regularity.
A complaint received by Bond yesterday which he says is typical of a great many reads as follows:
“Mr. Bond, I surely would like to have you do something in regards to the selling of white mule and intoxicating liquor over the bar. A man on East Fourth street is also making white mule and all kinds of liquor and selling it to the men in town. He also keeps one of the saloons supplied with liquor. Please give these matters your earliest attention as I am a heart broken mother and children need your assistance.”
The letter is signed “A Mother and Children.”
Mr. Bond stated last night that his message to people who are making these complaints was that he would do all in his power to bring bootleggers to justice, but that it was not his duty and that he does not have any authority to investigate the complaints. If anyone who has these complaints to make can produce evidence and will make the charge, the district attorney states he will prosecute the case in as thoro a manner as can be done. He says that similar complaints as these have been turned over by him to city, state and federal officials for action, and that until such action is taken, he is powerless to prosecute.
CARRIER BOYS EXTINGUISHED FIRE—Edwin and Louis Kearns, Herald Democrat carriers, while busily engaged in delivering yesterday morning’s paper, were attracted by smoke coming from a house at 700 West Chestnut street. The boys arrived to the scene of the fire and managed to extinguish it with the aid of a garden hose. No fire alarm was turned in. The fire occurred at 5:30 a. m.
