10 years ago
Local eyes will be on Nate Solder Sunday
by Casey Kelly
The Chaffee County Times
Staff Writer
February 2, 2012
*******
When Nate Solder lines up across from the New York Giants on Feb. 4, the Buena Vista High School graduate will have accomplished in his rookie NFL season what some players work for their whole careers — a shot at the Super Bowl.
With Solder’s family and former coaches cheering from the stands, the New England Patriots offensive tackle won’t have to look far to see the pride and excitement in his family and friends who have supported him from the beginning.
“It’s been an unreal experience so far,” Solder told The Chaffee County Times in a Jan. 27 phone interview. “I’m just a small-town kid, so this is a huge thing for me.”
Solder was born in Denver and came to Buena Vista to attend fifth grade at Avery-Parsons Elementary School after previously attending school in Lake County. He attended McGinnis Middle School and finally Buena Vista High School, where he played football, basketball and baseball before graduating in 2006.
“He was always one of the guys. He never saw himself as different,” said Bob Marken, his football coach at BVHS. “We keep in contact, and he’s still that same guy, very humble.” Marken, along with two other previous coaches of Solder’s, will travel to the Super Bowl to watch him play.
Solder’s family moved to Buena Vista from Leadville in 1999 before moving back again in 2007. Solder’s parents, Peri and Ed, own Peri and Ed’s Mountain Hideaway in Leadville. His older brother, John Solder, is currently attending the University of Utah for his master’s degree in hydrology.
Nate’s family will fly out for the Super Bowl, Peri Solder said, “keeping with the BV tradition of going to every game.”
Solder played middle linebacker on defense and tight end on offense for the Demons. In his three full seasons playing varsity football, BVHS had a 27-4 record. His senior year, the team was 12-1, with the only loss to Holy Family High School in the state finals.
Solder went on to play college football for the Buffs at the University of Colorado at Boulder, where he studied biology and was one of four team co-captains picked by his teammates.
“Nate was always in the weight room, always working,” former BVHS teammate Ryan Gutierrez remembers. “Anything we did, Nate was always pushing us.”
Solder was selected by the New England Patriots as the 17th overall pick in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. This season, he has started in 13 of the Patriots’ 16 regular season games, allowing only three sacks in 880 snaps.
“It’s been fun to watch him play this season and play well,” Marken said. “For instance, in a play last week he blocked Ray Lewis (of the Baltimore Ravens), and the Patriots got the touchdown. It’s unbelievable to think that here’s a kid from BV blocking Ray Lewis, and he’s doing it successfully.”
After a 13-3 regular season record and defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship on Jan. 22, the Patriots are headed to Super Bowl XLVI to face the New York Giants at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.
“Yeah, the Super Bowl is the pinnacle,” said Solder. “It’s been a learning year for me with a great organization.”
Still enjoying his rookie season, Solder is excited to keep learning and to see where his career takes him.
Special Forces experience
wilderness training
by Ann E. Wibbenmeyer
Herald Staff Writer
February 23, 2012
*******
About 150 soldiers with the 10th Special Forces Group were dropped from helicopters into the national forest surrounding Lake County during the last week.
The soldiers played out several scenarios in the backcountry with the help of soldiers from the 19th Special Forces Group, who acted in different roles for the various situations.
The men were inserted into the forest in 12-man teams, also known as Operational Detachment Alpha. Each man on the team has his own specialty within the group, said Lieutenant Colonel Steve Osterholzer, public affairs officer.
The week-long exercise meant the soldiers had to find shelter while in the wilderness and had to complete tasks.
This included gathering supplies mid-week. On Sunday morning, a helicopter supply drop was scheduled, but weather interfered and turned the mission into a ground drop.
According to Osterholzer, this is common on real missions as well. Weather could mean finding alternative means of accomplishing tasks.
That same morning, another group was assisted by six dogsled teams and friendly locals, played by members of the 19th Special Forces, according to the scenario.
According to Stacy Petty, owner of Alpine Adventures Inc., 68 dogs were harnessed for the mission. This meant a 6:30 a.m. start so that all teams were on the trail by 8:30 a.m.
This is not a normal schedule for the teams. The early morning cold and the new trail made for an exciting morning for the dogs, she said. They made it to their location ahead of schedule. The five miles were travelled in 20 minutes.
The soldiers were also accompanied by company guides, and Petty said she had insisted on a lesson before the mission.
Adam, with the 19th Special Forces, said that he found dogsledding a better mode of transportation than skiing. It’s less taxing, he said, and more gear can be hauled at once.
According to Osterholzer, special forces soldiers protect their identities because of the work they are required to do.
It was a month-long process, said Osterholzer, to set up this week-long exercise. Support crews started arriving at the beginning of February to start setting up logistics. These crews and the 19th Special Forces soldiers have been sleeping in tents at the airport.
The location was good, he said, because of the abundance of snow, which is lacking at Fort Carson. It was also a good location, he said, because the local community showed its support and patriotism after a helicopter accident on Mount Massive in 2009.
The show of support, he said, is what keeps a soldier going.
