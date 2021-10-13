Highlights from the
Carbonate Chronicle
137 years ago
A Hideous Visitor.
Saturday, June 28, 1884
*******
The little settlement in the vicinity of Twin Lakes, and particularly the people who live directly on the margin of these remarkable bodies of water, were thrown into intense excitement yesterday by a startling and extraordinary event. Planted on the crest of the range by some marvelous freak of nature that has puzzled every geologist since their discovery — without a known outlet large enough to account for their limpid clearness and purity, and of unknown depth and unexplored subterranean contour — these lakes themselves are a mystery so profound that one not unnaturally looks for the strange and abnormal in connection with them. Such has come to pass.
Yesterday morning, James Powell, a miner and prospector who lives close to the Twin Lakes house, was walking with a party of several, armed with fishing poles, near the shore of the lower lake when their attention was attracted by an unusual commotion in the water several hundred yards out. As they looked, they were appalled and bewildered to see a
GIGANTIC HEAD
rise from the surface. They stood petrified with amazement and terror as a neck fully twenty feet long reared itself out of the waters and poised there for a moment. The contour of the monster was that of a colossal serpent. The head was long and pointed and a dull olive in color, with a gigantic mouth and round dark eyes. Its skin was apparently perfectly smooth like that of a cat-fish or trout, and the monstrous body was of a diameter fully as large, if not larger, than the head. The portion above the water was very sinuous and writhed, now straight up and now in a long curve, as the hideous apparition turned its dripping head from one side to the other. In the rear, the body beneath the water was traceable by a series of undulations on the surface that terminated several hundred feet distant in a spot where the water was churned into a foam, and where presumably the tail ended.
At the time the monster was first seen, it was in little, if any, motion, but in a few seconds it
SWERVED AND SWAM RAPIDLY
toward the center of the lake. It then dropped its head almost to the level of the water, raised it again, and disappeared from sight. The disturbance on the surface continued for some little time, and the creature was altogether in sight only three or four minutes. During this time it was seen not only by the fishing party whose attention it originally attracted, but by several other people near the bank of the lake, who fully corroborate the description given.
The news of the serpent’s visit spread like wildfire, and in a short time a crowd of people representing all the settlers and visitors in the vicinity were on the shore, eagerly watching for a sight of the mysterious monster. Meantime, those who had been on the bank and had seen it kept coming in, and their statements swelled the general excitement to fever heat. The serpent did not again appear, however, though it was late before the crowd dispersed, and the watch will doubtless be continued for many days.
This is not the first time that
A SUBTERRANEAN MONSTER
has been connected with the lakes. There has been a tradition older than the oldest inhabitant, and coming from a source so remote that no one could trace its origin, that they contained an unknown creature of colossal size and terrible appearance that had risen at intervals of years and terrified the chance explorers who had beheld it. Where this story that was handed down by the natives arose and had become one of the legends of the place was a mystery that the appearance of yesterday may go a great ways toward unravelling.
The theory has been sustained by many scientists who have visited the lakes that beneath the bodies of water upon the surface there are a series of subterranean ones, and probably a river as well, that feed them and keep them pure. The volcanic origin of that portion of the mountain and the porous quality of the lime rock that form its basis are
INDICATIVE OF CAVERNS
and the fact that no sounding line ever yet brought to the lake has succeeded in touching the bottom is another suggestive fact. When the lead sinks a certain distance it seems to be caught in a swift current that sweeps on from an unknown source to an undiscovered end, and, pulled hither and thither by swirls and eddies that the ingenuity of man has not yet explained, it refuses to penetrate the virgin depths. Above all this strange internal turmoil the surface lays smooth and placid, dimpled only by the errant wind that wanders through the guardian mountain peaks.
If subterranean depths of unknown magnitude do exist, it is more than likely that there is the home of the monster, and its appearance in the lapse of years on the surface is an accident which might not occur again for a generation. It is a well known fact that in the Elk mountains near Crested Butte there exists a cavern of vast proportions that no one has ever yet dared to fully explore, from the fact that it is inhabited by some strange and unheard of monster which has been seen by dozens and
HOLDS UNDISPUTED SWAY
of its rocky home. Geologists generally concede that this section of the west, as far north as the “bad lands” of North and South Dakota, was the last home of the prehistoric monsters, whose fossilized bones are occasionally unearthed by wandering miners, or found assimilated with and part and parcel of the rocks that have been the gradual accumulations of ages. Following out this train, it is not unnatural to suppose that living in the very heart of the granite vertebrae of the continent, some few survivors of this ancient period may still exist. On the same principal, the body of a mammoth in a perfect state of preservation and but recently dead was discovered less than two decades ago in northern Siberia, although the race to which it belonged is supposed to have vastly antedated the Christian era. It was simply one of the survivors preserved by some favorable combination of natural surroundings.
That serpentine monsters, the likes of which was seen in Twin Lakes yesterday, have existed at one time on the earth is an unquestioned fact, and fragments of their bones are to be found in nearly any museum. That they are not yet totally extinct and an example or two may yet exist is less strange than dozens of things that daily pass unnoticed.
