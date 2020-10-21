Highlights from the
Carbonate Chronicle
75 Years Ago
Equipment Moved From Drainage Tunnel
October 8, 1945
*******
Sometime during the coming week the Stiers Construction company will complete the moving of equipment from the Leadville Drainage Tunnel. At that time the tunnel will go on a maintenance basis with watchmen and maintenance men on duty. The status of the tunnel is indefinite depending on whether Congress grants a deficiency measure for continuing the work or not.
Citizens Adjust To Standard Time
*******
The changing back to Standard Time from War Time hasn’t seemed to make a great deal of difference to the Leadville public. There were some Leadvillites who, still being set to War Time, woke an hour early, and the babies who have still to learn the differences between the various times naturally awoke according to their accustomed hour, and the rest of the household awoke too. But in general, as one of our citizens put it, this business of getting up and going to bed becomes a habit regulated by clocks rather than by whether it is light or dark outside, and in the matter of a few days we’ll all become adjusted to the change-back in time.
Incidentally, the workers who have to get up early in the mornings seem to prefer the hour more of daylight then, but those who don’t get up until later feel they will miss the longer afternoons and evenings.
Apparently there was no mix-up in Leadville due to the change of time. However, clocks in a number of business houses ran an hour ahead of time all day yesterday. Some of them had not been set back at 10 a. m. (or was it at 11 a. m.?) this morning.
Importance Of Successfully Operating Ski Tow This Winter Stressed By Leadville Businessmen
*******
The meeting held last night in the Community Hall for the purpose of discussing the Cooper Hill ski tow was attended by a large group of Leadville men, all interested in seeing the tow become a success.
The meeting, called to order by Fred Van Pelt, was opened with a splendid trumpet solo played by Carl Fitzgerald, Red Cliff youth, accompanied by Lester Shuemaker. Reports relative to the ski tow were given by representatives of the U. S. Forest Service and of the various civic organizations.
District Forest Ranger Graw explained how the two-motor Constan-type ski tow will be operated on Saturdays and Sundays by the Lake County Recreation Board under a one-year rental permit from the Forest Service. He also said that at present all housing of skiers would have to be in Leadville since the buildings near the tow are still in possession of the Army. However, District Forest Supervisor Poch said, the Army, pending their disposition of the buildings, has offered to allow the Forest Service the use of the buildings, and the Forest Service has sent in a request asking the Army for permission to give the Recreation Board the right to use the buildings. Later in the meeting Supervisor Poch stated that Forest Ranger Graw and Assistant Supervisor Gaylor are now ready to start the development of the tow area.
Gerald McMillin, vice-president and spokesman for the Recreational Board, gave the plans for operation of the tow. The board wants to hire an engineer to run the engine room, a cashier and a loader, and also someone for further up the tow so as to reduce accidents. The board also plans to let a concession stand or the serving of sandwiches, coffee, and perhaps light lunches. McMillin pointed out that no individual is attempting to make money out of the tow. The funds made from its operation will go to the Recreation Board and will be used in meeting the expenses of its operation. Opening of the tow will take place as soon as the snow is safe and in good condition for skiing. A ski-patrol for supervising of the skiing and for first aid will be formed, and provision for a ski school will be made.
Charles Beatty, also representing the Recreation Board, explained the sources of the recreation funds and the organization of the board. He warned that if the tow is not operated successfully this year, Lake County is likely to lose it since there are a number of other districts in the state that would like to have the tow. In connection with the money made on the tow’s operation, he said, the profit would go into the recreational fund for the county and would reduce the call on the county commissioners for funds, but that the money could not be used for advertising the tow since the Recreation Board’s charter does not give it the right to advertise.
Mr. Beatty as representative of the Chamber of Commerce said that that organization could be looked to for every cooperation possible in making the tow a success.
Harry Smith, as representative of the Lions Club, has in the past three weeks made a survey of the tourist conditions in the hotels and cottage camps in Leadville, and reported last night that the hotels can accommodate 475 people, and that 200 or more can be handled through the cottage camp facilities. Therefore, the civic organizations could depend on accommodation for around 600 persons without calling on the home owners, but if the number of skiers should exceed this, he feels that the Leadville citizens would cooperate and that through a clearance system, similar to the one used at the time of Camp Hale, the town could accommodate approximately 1,000 people.
County Commissioner Charles Sundquist reported that there is still $1,800 of this year’s recreational fund, and after the first of the year there will be $6,000 more for recreational purposes.
After the above reports, the meeting was thrown into a general discussion of how the advertising of the ski tow could be financed and what form the advertising should take. After a thorough discussion, a committee of three, Paul Crawford, Ed Larsh and U. L. Carlton, was appointed to organize plans for the advertising and for the means of financing the advertising.
First Case Of Polio Is Fatal
October 15, 1945
*******
An attack of polio myelitis, which physicians describe as the first known case to originate in Leadville, ended fatally Monday for Mrs. Ruth Ann Hemker of 109 Ewing Road.
Physicians pointed out that while several other Leadville people have been afflicted with the disease in previous years, they did not acquire it in this locality, and this is the first case known to have originated here.
Precautions include isolation of all who may have been exposed to the disease, particularly children, and anyone who has been exposed should not handle food for a period of at least two weeks.
Lt. Louis Kissinger Was Held By Germans
October 22, 1945
*******
Lt. Louis L. Kissinger left Saturday afternoon for Hays, Kansas, after spending several days here with his uncle and aunt, Mr. and Mrs. Carl B. Kissinger of the Varsity Cleaners.
Lt. Kissinger was navigator with the 44th Bomber Group and was shot down while on his ninth mission over Europe. As the bomber was returning to base after completing the mission, it became separated from the squadron and was attacked by a score of German planes. All of the crew were either killed outright or badly wounded, but Kissinger, with a shoulder wound, managed to get to the door and push himself away from the plane, which was going down in a spin. He landed in a hay field only 15 miles from the Danish border, but was taken prisoner by Germans who happened to be working in the field.
Then followed two and a half years of imprisonment. Kissinger said that for the first year, when Goering was in power, they were well treated and the food was good. After that conditions became worse all the time. Their quarters were bad and they received less food. Finally, during the Russian advance, the Germans turned the prisoners of war loose, instructing them to go further into Denmark. Instead, the POWs walked to the American lines.
After a period of three weeks in a hospital in France, Kissinger was fully recovered from his wounds. He hopes now to attend State Teachers’ College at Hays where he has only one year to complete before getting his master’s degree in chemistry. He formerly attended Leadville High School, leaving here about six years ago. He is the son of E. G. Kissinger of Bremerton, Washington.
Harrison Avenue Is Normal Again
*******
The job of excavating Harrison Avenue was completed this morning when the Leadville Water company crew, under the direction of Superintendent Martin Anderson, located the leak in a water pipe which was causing trouble. It was in one of the leads from the fire plug on the corner of the avenue and West 7th street.
Discovering the leak required the sinking of two shafts in front of the Vendome Hotel and a minor drilling contest to crack the pavement in the middle of the street. Bets on the outcome were freely offered, traffic was rerouted to the sides of the street instead of down the middle, and interested spectators included mining engineers and city officials, as well as students on their way to and from school. Playing to this assorted grandstand were John Hicks, Werner Laine, Andy Sundquist and Charles Davis of the Water company force, who all agreed that this is ideal weather for outdoor work.
All water pipes on the west side of Harrison avenue between 6th and 8th streets were turned off for a little more than an hour this morning.
LEADVILLE DRAINAGE TUNNEL CALLED A “MONSTROSITY” BY OKLAHOMAN
*******
WASHINGTON, OCT. 17—(AP)—In the opinion of Rep. Johnson (D-Okla.), the Leadville District Drainage Tunnel in Colorado is a “monstrosity” upon which more than a million dollars of taxpayers’ money has been wasted.
Johnson’s views were expressed at House committee hearings on the surplus appropriations rescission bill, which were made public today. At the hearing, Dr. R. R. Sayers, Chief of the Bureau of Mines, stated that funds granted for the tunnel have been expended, and that work is being closed down. The tunnel was not completed.
Referring to the project as a monstrosity, Johnson, chairman of the House Interior Appropriations subcommittee, declared:
“I am glad to know that you are finally liquidating and actually closing down the Leadville project on which there was wasted more than a million dollars of the taxpayers’ money. It ought to have been closed down long before ... from the beginning it was a white elephant and never should have been started.”
