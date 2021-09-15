Highlights from the
Carbonate Chronicle
75 Years Ago
Leadville Youth,
Ex-Paratrooper In War, Reenlists — This Time With The Marines
September 3, 1946
*******
A paratrooper at 15, a veteran of Pacific fighting at 16 and a Marine at 17 is the brief story of Private Earl Anderson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Anderson.
Anderson couldn’t spend his days in school while things were happening in the Pacific, so he enlisted in the Army at the ripe old age of 15. He made a trip to the Marine recruiting office but was refused because of age, so he tried the draft board. He added a couple of years to his date of birth, and he was selected for duty with the Army.
Anderson was assigned to an artillery battalion at Ft. Benning, Georgia, but he didn’t care very much for that duty, so he was sent to school to learn how to jump from airplanes. He was a full-fledged paratrooper when he went overseas to join the campaigns on Leyte, Camotes, Luzon, Corregidor and Okinawa. He jumped with the 503rd Combat Team at Corregidor to help capture that stronghold from the Japs, and he made a mercy jump at Santa Thomas with the 511th Combat Team. On this occasion, 108 men dropped in Jap territory to take food and medical supplies to a group of civilians who were interned by the enemy. A garrison of 70 Japanese were routed and the supplies delivered.
Altogether, Anderson made 17 jumps with the Army paratroopers before authorities discovered his correct age and he was given a minority discharge from the service. He didn’t want to return to school, so he went to Denver and enlisted for two years with the Marines.
Anderson went to boot camp at San Diego and was transferred to the Marine tank school at Camp Del Mar, Calif. He has always wanted duty with the infantry, but is well satisfied with the tanks. His main objective now is to return to the far east, preferably China.
Anderson was awarded the Bronze Star in Corregidor and is now studying Marine Corps Institute courses to complete his education while he serves at last with the service of his choice.
Opening Of Schools Again Postponed
September 16, 1946
*******
The city and rural schools of Lake county will not open Sept. 16, and the date of the opening is postponed indefinitely pending the decision of state and local health authorities on the looked-for break and decline of the current poliomyelitis outbreak.
The school board of District 2 has decided to follow the recommendation of the State Emergency Polio committee and of Dr. F. J. McDonald, county health officer, for indefinite postponement.
County Superintendent of Public Instruction Lucy Cramer has advised rural schools that their opening is to be delayed to coincide with that of the city’s schools.
St. Mary’s parochial school will also delay starting the fall term under instruction from Catholic officials.
Plane Crash Victim Dies;
Companion Has
“A Good Chance”
September 23, 1946
*******
C. R. Foster of Pond Creek, Okla. died early today of injuries suffered yesterday in the crash of a private plane against the mountainside near the summit of Tennessee Pass.
C. W. Lynch, also of Pond Creek, was reported in critical condition in St. Vincent’s hospital. The men were returning to Oklahoma with Lynch at the controls after a flight to Aspen.
Two Civil Aeronautics Authority officials from Denver looked over the plane wreckage last night, but were unable to determine the cause of the crash. State Patrolman Lewis Krenning said Lynch apparently was flying too low to get over the mountains and crashed while circling in an effort to gain altitude.
The investigators checked over the wreckage, but the plane was “pretty well torn up.” Krenning had returned to the site of the mishap after the two victims were rushed here to St. Vincent’s hospital by ambulance. The patrolman remained until the CAA men had made their inspection. He set out flares on the highway to slow traffic as curious motorists were constantly stopping to look at the wreckage.
Krenning did not think the pilot, Lynch, had been attempting to land on the highway as there are quite a few curves in it there.
Noting that curiosity-seekers were taking away moveable pieces of the small plane, Ernest Baumann obtained permission from Lynch to move the wreckage into town. Assisted by Tom Wurtz and working from midnight until 7 a. m., Baumann brought the wrecked plane to his shop at the Leadville Water Company’s reservoir.
The two men had been vacationing at Aspen, a mountain resort village.
Foster’s death occurred while his parents and wife were racing here by car from Oklahoma. They were accompanied by Lynch’s wife and by A. L. Pankey, who drove the party, leaving Pond Creek at 11 o’clock last night.
The first word C. E. Foster, father of the crash victim, received of the mishap was on a radio newscast probably taken from the Associated Press story sent from here yesterday. The Fosters, Mrs. Lynch and Pankey arrived this morning about 10 o’clock.
C. R. Foster was a farmer at Pond Creek. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and made trips to Aspen two or three times a year. This was his first trip by plane. He was 46 years old.
Lynch was given “a good chance” this morning by his physician. He was semi-conscious, but could not recall anything about the crash. Lynch was owner and pilot of the plane.
