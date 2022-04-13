Highlights from the
Carbonate Chronicle
75 years ago
Auto Sold Here Going to Berlin
April 7, 1947
*******
A rather unusual sale of an automobile was made Saturday by the Keeton Motor company of 221 Harrison avenue, local dealers for the Packard and Pontiac.
A new Packard super de luxe 8 four-door sedan was purchased by Postmaster Charles Fitzsimmons for Col. Eugene A. Bond, formerly of Leadville, and now stationed with the United States Army in Berlin, Germany.
Mr. Keeton tells us that J. Warren Brennan, a member of the local postoffice staff, will take a short leave of absence and drive the new Packard to New York City. From New York City, the car will be shipped by boat and rail to Col. Bond in Berlin. We believe this is the first time a car has been purchased from a local dealer to be shipped overseas for such a long distance.
Cooper Hill Training Ends; Army Moves Out
*******
Convoys of Army vehicles were rumbling down Harrison avenue this morning as the winter training program of the 38th Regimental Combat Team came to an end at Cooper Hill. Movement of supplies and some troops had been in progress throughout the week.
The 38th is returning to Camp Carson, Colorado Springs after what is regarded generally as a highly successful encampment at the superb training site of the 10th Mountain Division. The GIs themselves appeared happy, most of them to leave the snow-mantled hills and the rigors of winter-time training.
Only a company of engineers, somewhere around 200 men, remains at Tennessee Pass area as a clean-up crew. In Leadville, it is expected the USO club will close sometime next week, its purpose for this season fulfilled.
For ski training the 38th has utilized the Cooper Hill Constam T-bar lift operated by the Lake County Public Recreation board through arrangements with the U. S. Forest Service. Troops have had the tow on weekdays, but it has been open to civilians on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. Many of the soldiers who really “went for skiing in a big way” were given the same privileges of riding the tow on weekends at civilians.
Now, for the remainder of the skiing season — which will depend largely on snow and weather conditions — the tow will be in operation only for civilian sports enthusiasts. The base snow is now measured at 46 inches with six inches of new snow during the week. The various runs are packed and skiing is considered excellent.
Already there is talk of plans for next winter concerning Army training. Some rumors have it that the number of troops, all of whom will be volunteers, will far surpass the personnel of this season.
Home Is Badly Damaged By Early Morning Fire
April 14, 1947
*******
An early-morning fire badly damaged the home at the corner of West 5th & Pine streets. The place was occupied by Phil Dougherty and family and a boarder, Margaret Porter. Mrs. Dougherty and two children, however, had gone to Salida for a holiday, and Miss Porter was at work at the Alpine cafe, where she is a waitress.
Only Mr. Dougherty was in the house at the time the fire broke out. He had gotten up at about 4:30 to build up the fire in the kitchen stove, he related, to keep pipes from freezing during last night’s cold snap.
He returned to bed and awakened about an hour later to find the house filled with smoke. The kitchen was then ablaze, and shortly after Dougherty got out of the house there was a blast as the steam tank blew up, spreading the flames.
The city firemen racing down West 5th (having received the fire call at 5:45 a. m.) saw smoke and steam mushroom out across the street.
The fire gutted the small kitchen and attic of the house and damaged most of the rest of the five-room structure. The place was a shambles with charred walls, ceilings and woodwork, water and ice. The living room suffered the least damage.
Dougherty was able, with the help of others, to save some belongings, including a new Coleman heater and considerable clothing. Miss Porter’s personal effects were mostly saved, too, apparently.
The fire-damaged building was at one time occupied by the Williams cleaners, but had been converted into a residence only.
Leadville Will Have Fine
Summer Recreation Setup
*******
A summer program of recreation that should prove better than ever before is being planned for Leadville. Chief interest is likely to be centered in softball, which should be as good, if not better, than last season, when the sport attained outstanding success.
Efforts of the Lake County Public Recreation board are being directed toward the fields in which the most can be obtained from time and money. The board is planning a summer program for youngsters, and Leadville’s two playgrounds, one adjacent to Central School and the other on East 5th street, will be supervised.
Last week Forest Ranger Jack Graw and Charles Gilmore went out to Twin Lakes to make a preliminary survey of the 260 shoreline-acres leased by the LCPRB for five years. The area is to be for public use at all times. It is planned to build a launching dock for boats and other facilities. The help of local sportsmen is to be enlisted for the work.
The program of rehabilitating the ancient grandstand at the city ball park has already been announced. The structure is to be repaired and repainted. Additional lights have been obtained for the playing field and are awaiting installation.
A great deal of consideration has been given by the Recreation board to the long-unused swimming pool next to the L. H. S. gym. It has been decided that, for this season at least, the project would not be feasible due to the high cost involved and shortage of materials.
One plan studied would have been to have the school board remove the structure housing the pool, then share with the LCPRB the cost of renovating the pool, installing facilities, etc. The Recreation board would then have operated the place as an open-air plunge for two or three summer months. One difficulty encountered early in examination of the setup was that of obtaining a chlorinator for the water used in the pool.
As further investigations were made, the Recreation board found that costs and obstacles to reopening the pool were much greater than anticipated. So planning for a swimming pool has been dropped, for this year at least.
Home Repair Here Expected to Zoom
April 21, 1947
*******
Lake County’s non-farm home owners will spend an estimated $272,000 on repair and modernization work during 1947.
At least a third — and probably more than half — of all dwellings in the country will be improved or repaired this year, according to estimates released by the Tile Council of America. “Increased supplies of building materials and easing of restrictions should make possible a record volume of home modernization throughout the country,” said F. B. Ortman, chairman of the Council’s Residential Construction Committee.
The county’s 2,048 single-family homes will account for most expenditures, the study revealed. Painting is the most often wanted improvement, with about a third of all owners planning to redecorate home exteriors or some room of the interior. About 13 per cent of all dwellings need new roofs or roofing repairs, and large numbers will have water pipes repaired, bathrooms tiled or showers installed during the year, according to the report.
As evidence of the increase in building supplies, Ortman pointed out that floor and wall tile volume is expected to hit an all-time high this year. “Stepped-up production of materials means that the construction industry can both build record numbers of houses and do the repair work neglected during the war,” he said.
Home repair expenditures in the county are part of a $32,085,000 modernization program being undertaken in Colorado this year, according to the study.
‘Story of Colorado’ Technicolor Movie To Be Given at LHS
Auditorium April 30
April 28, 1947
*******
A worthwhile presentation that is both entertaining and educational will be given at the L. H. S. Auditorium next Wednesday evening, April 30, starting at 8 o’clock.
James Rose Harvey, assistant state historian and president of the Colorado branch of the American Pioneer Trails Association, will give a free lecture and will show the beautiful, educational technicolor movie “The Story of Colorado” with sound and music.
The new movie begins with pre-historic animals and depicts various phases of our state’s history, the early stone age, the cliff-dwellers, Spanish explorers, Indians, Zebulon M. Pike, William Bent and famous trappers, scouts, mountain-men and brave pioneers.
Every phase of the early history of the state is brought to light in this picture. It depicts the great changes that have taken place in our state and the hardships and undertakings of the early explorers and pioneers, and affords the audience a good conception as to how Colorado was settled and the many stages of development that have taken place since.
The movie takes the audience thru the state museum in Denver, where many old relics of the early days may be seen, things which the average school child has only read about.
The object of the movie is to bring before the public the importance of the work that is being done by the State Historical Society in the educational field in connection with the schools, as well as its work in preserving the most important historical “story spots” of Colorado.
Membership in the State Historical Society is $2 a year, which includes a subscription to Colorado Magazine.
Mr. Harvey urges everyone to co-operate with our state museum in the erection of markers and monuments at the various historical sites in Colorado. Thousands of tourists will want to visit these “story spots.” The movie is free to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.