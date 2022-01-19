Highlights from the
Herald Democrat
15 years ago
Officers conduct slow-speed chase
by Ann E. Wibbenmeyer
Herald Staff Writer
January 11, 2007
*******
Local officers were involved in a low-speed chase down Harrison Avenue Friday afternoon as they successfully managed to stop Kenneth Martinez, 47, Leadville.
Martinez was followed into Lake County by a Copper Mountain vehicle after allegedly almost running down a traffic control employee at Copper Mountain.
Deputy Steve James, with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, was heading north on Colo. 91 at mile marker three when the Copper Mountain vehicle flashed its lights to indicate the suspect vehicle.
James turned around and put on his overhead lights to pull Martinez over, but Martinez did not stop.
Leadville Police Officers Calvin Dawe and Rod Fenske heard about the situation and waited in the Family Dollar parking lot for the vehicle to approach.
Fenske’s instructions were that no people should get hurt and no vehicles damaged during the pursuit.
When the vehicle got to 11th and Poplar, Fenske pulled in front with the idea of slowing his vehicle and making the other vehicle also slow down and stop. Instead, the black car driven by Martinez passed Fenske on the left.
As the black car turned west on Ninth and then south on Harrison, Dawe pulled in front of the black vehicle and Fenske pulled up on the driver’s side. James remained behind. At one point, as the vehicles approached West Seventh Street, Dawe angled his vehicle in an attempt to stop Martinez, who then drove onto the sidewalk, going between Dawe’s vehicle and the fire hydrant.
Martinez turned onto West Sixth Street and Dawe managed to get ahead of him once again.
The officers successfully stopped Martinez in the 200 block of West Sixth Street when Dawe angled his vehicle into a snowbank there.
Dawe noted that at no time did he travel over 25 mph, except on Sixth when he passed Martinez for the final time.
Martinez was charged with assault on a peace officer for almost colliding with Fenske’s vehicle, reckless driving and DUI.
(Editor Marcia Martinek contributed to this story.)
Skijoring event changes hands
by Ann E. Wibbenmeyer
Herald Staff Writer
January 25, 2007
*******
Skijoring will still be held March 3 and 4, despite the resignation of Don Ferrie, Joe Manly and Paul Copper from the planning committee.
These three men have been putting together the event for approximately 25 years as a team.
Patrick Carr and Kevin Sisti will now head the organization’s efforts with weekly planning meetings on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Elks Lodge until the weekend of the event.
Anyone interested in helping is invited to attend the meetings. According to Carr, volunteers will be setting the course this year, Manly’s job since skijoring came to Leadville approximately 50 years ago.
“We were really scared it was going to cancel,” said Carr. “This is a really great thing for the community.”
He knows one couple who comes from New Zealand every year just for this event, he said.
There will still be a Calcutta, according to Carr, which involves bidding on the winning team before the open division starts. The pot of money collected by the Calcutta is split in half, to be awarded to the winning team and winning bidder.
Kids’ events will still take place Saturday morning. First-time skijorers will still be able to compete in a sports division.
The open division is still for the skijorers who have qualified in another skijoring event before the Leadville event.
The new committee has filed a special use permit application, according to Carr, which will go before City Council on Feb. 6 at the 2 p.m. meeting.
Dog warns of carbon monoxide
by Ann E. Wibbenmeyer
Herald Staff Writer
*******
As Lake County Coroner Debbie Bailey was awakened Friday, Jan. 19 by her dog Bebe, she noticed she had symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Those symptoms, she said, were a headache and dizziness. She woke her husband, Jay Roberts, who called the fire department, she said.
The day before, the carbon-monoxide detector had gone off, but, upon testing, was found dysfunctional, said Bailey. She bought two more detectors, but had not yet plugged them in.
The call to the fire department was placed around 2:22 a.m. Friday, according to the report.
There were lethal amounts of CO found in the furnace room, according to Bailey.
The fire crew obtained a reading of 1,200 parts per million in the east wing of the building, where the furnace room is located, according to the report.
A reading of 200 ppm is considered dangerous. The fire department starts to check for problems when they obtain a reading of 10 ppm in a residence.
Roberts and Bailey were told to evacuate immediately. Fire Captain Justin Cotsamire suggested the couple go to the hospital to check for CO poisoning, which they did.
The crew then went to check the Provin’ Grounds Coffee and Bakery shop and again found high CO readings, according to the report. One resident above the shop was also evacuated.
The fire crews ventilated both buildings and had Xcel come to fix the problem.
Bailey fed Bebe prime rib Friday night, chicken nuggets Saturday night and hamburger and rice Sunday night as a reward for saving their lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.