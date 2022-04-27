Highlights from the
10 years ago
Marijuana dispensary robbed
by Marcia Martinek
Herald Editor
April 5, 2012
Michael Thomas Knutson, 35, of Opelika, Ala., was taken into custody on March 22 on charges of robbery, driving while ability impaired and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. This followed a robbery at Nature’s Spirit Dispensary at 113 E. Seventh St.
According to Officer Kim DeLorme, she arrived at the dispensary at about 3:02 p.m., where an employee described a male dressed in black and driving a white pickup that had parked in front of the store for about one hour.
He then came into the store and reportedly told the employee, “This is a robbery. You have 30 seconds to give me one ounce of marijuana.”
The employee pushed the silent alarm and then both walked to the back of the store where he ordered her to empty a jar of marijuana into a black folder. She gave him about an ounce of marijuana valued at about $535.
Police obtained surveillance footage from the video cameras in the store. In the meantime, the description of the vehicle was aired. Deputy Sheriff Andy Sheers contacted a truck and driver at the Conoco station matching the description of the suspect.
DeLorme drove the dispensary employee to that location, where she made a positive identification.
Knutson told DeLorme that he was on his way from Alabama to California. She could see a black folder on the passenger seat and recognized the smell of unburned marijuana. She also noticed the odor of alcohol. When asked if he had anything to drink that day, Knutson said he had two or three beers, according to the report.
Knutson was placed under arrest and the vehicle was impounded. While inventorying the truck, DeLorme found a black file folder with marijuana residue, marijuana buds on the seat and floor of the truck, and a plastic shopping bag with approximately one ounce of marijuana.
Youngster, 5, fascinated by tale of Titanic
by Marcia Martinek
Herald Editor
April 19, 2012
Raymond Harvey may be just five years of age, but he is one of the biggest Titanic fans in Leadville.
His mother, Anita Harvey, said her son became enthralled with the Titanic story when he viewed the movie last fall.
When he heard that the 100th anniversary of the sinking of the ship was taking place this year and that the Titanic would be part of the Boom Days celebration, Raymond was even more excited.
He has attended many of the free events over the past month sponsored by the Lake County Public Library, including the appearance on April 11 of Mary Jane Bradbury, who was in character as Molly Brown.
At question time, Raymond asked “Molly” where she was buried, and Bradbury, as Brown, responded that she wasn’t dead yet.
Later she explained that Margaret Brown died in New York some years after her estranged husband J.J. Brown also, as it turned out, had died in New York. The Browns are buried next to one another.
Bradbury dispelled two myths about Margaret Brown. First is that she burned money that her husband had hidden in the stove. That never happened, Bradbury said.
Next is that she was an outcast in Denver society. Although Brown was not part of the “Sacred 36,” a group of 36 Denver families designated as those worthy to associate with Mrs. Crawford Hill, she was part of Denver society and involved in numerous social events. After the sinking of the Titanic, when Brown emerged as a heroine, she did receive invitations from the 36.
Guggenheim perished on Titanic as a gentleman
by Marcia Martinek
Herald Editor
Two well-known Leadvillites sailed on the Titanic’s ill-fated first voyage in 1912. One survived to become the “unsinkable” Molly Brown. The other, Ben Guggenheim, went down with the ship as a gentleman, dressed in his formal attire, as the story goes.
“No woman shall be left aboard this ship because Ben Guggenheim was a coward,” he reportedly told a survivor.
As part of the Titanic celebration this past weekend sponsored by the Leadville Assembly, participants were able to tour the Guggenheim home on West Sixth Street.
Built by Meyer and Barbara Guggenheim around 1880, the house served them and other members of the family when they were in Leadville. Meyer Guggenheim’s legendary fortune started in Leadville when he bought into a silver mine that eventually produced half a million dollars a year and made his seven sons all millionaires. Ben Guggenheim stayed in the home when, at age 22, he was sent to Leadville to learn about mining.
An article in the May 1999 Home magazine describes the Guggenheim home as a frame Italianate typical of the West. It’s a type known as the front gable roof, built to fit on a narrow lot. It’s possible that initially the lower floor served as offices for the mining operation, while the upstairs was the residential area.
In 1999, then-owner Steve Moore undertook an extensive renovation of the property, which was unoccupied and had fallen into disrepair after a number of years as a boarding house. He was helped by a grant from the Harry Frank Guggenheim Foundation.
Current owners of the home, as of 2009, are Jan and John Garbarino, Mary Carey and Bob and Jeanette Frick.
Like most historical Leadville homes, this one comes with a ghost, according to Cecelia Carey, Mary Carey’s sister, who has seen the rocking chair in the hall rocking vigorously with no one in it. Another visitor, she said, heard a moaning at night, and some ghostly tales were passed on by a previous owner. Cecelia Carey believes Ben Guggenheim may return to Leadville on occasion.
Mine operating, but not shipping yet
by Marcia Martinek
Herald Editor
April 26, 2012
The Climax Mine in Lake County is now operating, but so far it has not shipped any molybdenum.
In Freeport McMoRan’s first-quarter report to stockholders on April 19, Richard Adkerson, president and CEO, announced that construction at the mine is essentially complete and the mine has started up.
“We’re ramping up to 20 million pounds of molybdenum a year during 2013, and, depending on market conditions, we can increase it to 30 million pounds a year. We’ll be responsive to the market,” he said.
Eric E. Kinneberg, director of external communications for the mining company, clarified for the Herald that molybdenum concentrate production began at Climax in March.
“We continue to ramp up production rates and work on improving product quality to achieve sufficient salable quality for our first shipment of product,” Kinneberg said.
Sale of Tabor is underway
by Ann E. Wibbenmeyer
Herald Staff Writer
The city of Leadville is in the process of selling the Tabor Grand building to Tabor Grand LLC, a recently formed limited liability company in Colorado.
An ordinance was passed on its first reading at the April 17 Leadville City Council meeting authorizing the mayor to pursue the sale for $1.1 million to Tabor Grand LLC. The public hearing on the ordinance will be during the second reading May 1.
The city purchased the building through the foreclosure redemption process in March for $117,872 with the intention of selling the building for fair market value. It was never the intention of the city to use the building for government purposes, according to the ordinance.
The city has been working with the Tabor Grand LLC investment company since before redeeming the building from the foreclosure process, according to Mayor Jaime Stuever.
None of the same previous owners are part of the new limited liability company. Tabor Grand LLC is registered by Maryann Webb, who has a Canon City address, according to the Secretary of State website.
Tabor Grand LLC has been working with the Colorado Division of Housing to keep low-income housing in the building, said Stuever.
According to the ordinance, closing day is scheduled for May 14. The ordinance is being adopted on an emergency basis to meet that deadline. This means it will take effect upon second reading, instead of 30 days afterward.
The city was able to pursue the redemption process because it was owed money by the previous owner of the building. Leadville received a grant, which was then given to the building owner as a loan for the building’s rehabilitation.
Interest on that loan has been paid through the years, but the city was still owed more than $1 million from that loan, according to Stuever.
The money owed to the city did not carry over through the foreclosure and redemption process, he said, but the sale of the building will help the city recoup as much of that money as it can.
Stuever said that his intention is to use the money on other economic development projects in Leadville. Council has not yet discussed the use of this money during its meetings.
