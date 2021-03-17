Highlights from
The Herald Democrat
50 Years Ago
Potpourri...
March 5, 1971
*******
The daily newspaper is the only product in the world that is completely manufactured from scratch and then destroyed the same day. An Alton, Ill. editor said, “The newspaper is written and edited under incredible pressure of time, so it’s a miracle we don’t make more mistakes than we do.”
*******
Would you believe that fishermen outnumber Broncos fans — but not by very much. During 1970 a total of 468,403 Broncos fans paid $2,343,200 to watch three exhibition league games. During the same year, 496,000 fishermen paid $3,082,710 to participate in 365 days of fishing.
Twas A Great Day for All
March 18, 1971
*******
The weather man wasn’t exactly on St. Pat’s side since he chose to be his blizzardy best for the Wednesday, March 17 parade, but he didn’t spoil the warm spirit of comradeship which made up the gathering at the Elks Home.
The “mini” parade was even better than the Mayor of New York can command, and it smelled of Chicago Mayor Daley’s protectiveness. The Irishmen to brave the parade from the very beginning were the present and former Lake County Democratic Central Committee chairmen George Mitchell and Pat Harvey. And they had protection Chicago-style — a police car in front and a police car behind with sirens blowing. This idea of celebrating St. Patrick’s Day community-wide originated during Pat Harvey’s term as chairman.
Whether he was symbolizing the Sixth Street Irish or whether he was just late, Jim O’Neill, much more Irish than George or Pat, joined the parade at Sixth St., as did West Side Irishmen Mary and John Glavinick.
Don’t scoff at the “mini” parade. It may go down in history just like that famed Davis Drug Store episode when an orange tie on a dummy on St. Patrick’s Day created the biggest earthquake which Harrison Avenue will ever see.
Leadville doesn’t have any dumb Irishmen — pseudo or otherwise. The celebratin’ Irishmen were waitin’ at the Elks Home — comfy and warm — for the paraders to arrive.
It was a typical Leadville night with everybody an Irishman for the day. Nearly everyone wore a touch of green or an entire green outfit. Only two men dared to show up in clothes of orangey color, but their daring is not noteworthy in this day and age. In Leadville’s heyday these two would have interrupted momentarily the merrymakings while the hearse was sent for to carry off their bodies to the morgue.
Hizzoner the Mayor wasn’t in the parade, but the fault was not his. He became entangled in the traffic mess on Dillon Dam — another dastardly act of the weatherman. Mayor Kerrigan and his wife were en route home from a two-day meeting in Denver of Conoco agents.
The Elks Home buzzed with the Irishmen of the day gathered in good fellowship. One Italo-Irishman almost had heart failure — first because he thought he had prepared too much stew, and then a short time later because he thought he hadn’t prepared enough. Every seat was filled at the several tables set up in the basement to take care of the large crowd.
Mayor Kerrigan told a story or two and filled in with several hilarious recorded tales. The songs were led by Jim O’Neill. The sopranic voice of that Irish gal Helen Epperson really added to the song fest.
And the entire gathering was so Irish that the requests made of the pianist were all for famed Irish tunes.
When the singing was considered sufficient, all adjourned to the first floor for more green refreshments and dancing to the accordion music of Art O’Wartgow.
Any arguments that resulted were all historical — what were the connections between so-and-so and such-and-such.
St. Patrick’s Day 1971 was observed in typical Leadville melting pot style.
Potpourri...
March 23, 1971
*******
A man wakes up in the morning after sleeping on an advertised mattress, under an advertised blanket, in advertised pajamas.
He will bathe in an advertised tub, wash with advertised soap, shave with an advertised razor, drink advertised coffee after his advertised juice, cereal and toast (toasted in an advertised toaster), put on advertised clothes and an advertised hat.
He will ride to work in an advertised car, sit at an advertised desk, smoke advertised cigarettes and write with an advertised pen.
Yet this man hesitates to advertise, saying that advertising does not pay. Finally when his unadvertised business goes under, he will then advertise it for sale!
*******
Benjamin Franklin said, “If all printers were determined not to print anything until they were sure it would offend nobody, there would be very little printed.
Today’s Chuckles
*******
Slush is snow with the fun melted out.
*******
Don’t feel at any time that you are completely useless. You can always serve as a bad example.
