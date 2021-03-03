Highlights from
The Herald Democrat
100 Years Ago
March 2, 1921
MADE NO DEFENSE; JURY SAID “NOT GUILTY”—A verdict of “not guilty” was returned by a jury in the district court yesterday afternoon in the case of Louis Koprivec, charged with violation of the liquor laws on two separate counts. The complaint filed against Koprivec specified manufacture of intoxicating liquor for the purpose of sale, and also stipulated in the complaint the charge of illegal possession of intoxicants. The first count was dismissed by the court upon agreement of Attorney Bonner for the defendant and Prosecutor Luby. Testimony was introduced by the prosecution in an attempt to convict on the second count.
Charles Carpenter, Paul Tylenda and M. C. Wachtel, revenue agents who figured prominently in the raid made here on December 18, 1920, testified to having found the ten-gallon still and quantities of moonshine liquor at Koprivec’s residence, 330 West Third street, on that date, and identified exhibits of the prosecution as being the still, keg and part of the liquor they had confiscated from Koprivec’s property on the date of their raid. James R. Fyfe, assayer and chemist, testified to having made tests of the liquor seized by the officers and to have found by his tests that the liquor contained 41.37 percent alcohol.
No witnesses were introduced by the defense, and upon the completion of the prosecution’s case and the argument of motions by the attorneys, the case was given to the jury, who remained in their chamber only about half an hour before reaching their decision. Those who served on the jury were Dennis J. O’Neill, Alfred Polkinghorn, Chris Hick, William Harvey, S. J. Bray, W. P. Briel, W. D. McMillan, R. J. Cody, T. H. Close, Hugh Kelly, J. H. Van Pelt and John Pitts. Several jurors were dismissed from service upon their declarations that they did not favor prohibition.
March 4, 1921
TELLS PECULIAR STORY IN POLICE COURT—William Smith, who claims to be a Bavarian and who told a long tale concerning his wanderings to the police magistrate last night, was found guilty in police court of the charge of breach of the peace and was fined $100 and costs. During his serving of sentence imposed upon failure to pay the fine, the man’s past will be thoroly investigated as the fact that he carries a soldier’s discharge from service with a Colorado regiment has led the authorities to suspect him of having possibly been a spy in this country. Smith explains his possession of the discharge which is issued to a man by the name of Suggs with the story that it belongs to his brother-in-law and that he obtained it when he and Suggs in their travels decided to throw away their one suitcase and evenly distribute the burdens among each other. Smith says that he had other papers in his pocket, so Suggs suggested that he carry the discharge also. When the men parted company Smith kept the discharge, unthinking, so he says.
Smith was arrested on the corner of Pine and Chestnut streets Wednesday evening by Police Captain Brennan. When searched at the jail, a bloody packet, opened, was found in one of his pockets.
An effort will be made to locate the man named Suggs to determine whether Smith’s story is true or whether his possession of the discharge can be laid to the possibility of his having served with American forces as a spy. The man was born in Bavaria and is not an American citizen.
March 9, 1921
HOLD-UP MEN GET DOLLAR AND A HALF—A holdup, the first genuine affair of its kind to be staged in Leadville for some time, was staged on West Chestnut street at about 10 o’clock Monday night. The men obtained only $1.50 from their victim, Alfred Gross, proprietor of the Saddle Rock restaurant.
Gross was on his way toward the avenue when two masked men blocked his path, stepping from the alley way near the Central school. They commanded him to put up his hands, and, seeing a nickel-plated revolver in one of the fellow’s hands, he complied with the demand, informing them at the same time that all the money he was carrying was in one of his trouser pockets. The men took this cash, $1.50, and, commanding Gross to retrace his steps in the direction away from the avenue, they fled in the dark.
Gross described the men as being of about medium height, one being slightly taller than the other. Further description was impossible, he said, because of the masks, which completely covered their faces, and because of the darkness. Gross was complimenting himself yesterday on having escaped so cheaply. His watch, chain and valuable charms which he was wearing were left untouched by the holdups.
March 10, 1921
EAST SIDE RESIDENTS SEE BOGIE MAN—There is a man of mystery, a midnight prowler at large in the east end of the city, and residents of the eastern limits of the city are said to be little short of intimidated by his actions, a stranger to all who have so far encountered him.
The man is described as being a trifle above the medium height and is said to always be wearing a long black overcoat. Residents of East Seventh and Eighth streets have been attracted by the regularity with which they meet the stranger, and some are apparently frightened by the way that he prowls around. People walking on one side of the street have been shadowed by the man walking on the opposite side, and upon arriving at street corners he is said to usually take a stand behind a telephone pole until those he is following are far enough in advance to prevent recognition of him while passing under the arc lights. He moves about the neighborhood, steps into alley ways and watches up and down the street, keeping track of the coming and going of all persons in the vicinity.
People who have been shadowed by the man and who have seen him night after night behaving in this suspicious manner have become fearful, and are now in the habit of forming a party with their friends and of making the walk thru the prowler’s territory in a band.
No theory has been advanced as to the object of the man’s queer actions, and the matter has been reported to the police.
