Highlights from
The Herald Democrat
50 years ago
Old-Fashioned Snow Storm Isolates Iowa Gulch Miners
March 6, 1972
*******
The weekend snowstorm wasn’t as bad as the one in 1936 when the snow did not quit falling for days and all the mines had to close down. But for a while it appeared as if the heavens couldn’t be stopped, and workers had to be rescued from one mine — that of the Leadville Corporation.
It was a long mile up in Iowa Gulch Friday afternoon. Modern machinery conquered that drifted one mile, but it took nine hours to reach the men who waited on the other side of the drift for the road to be plowed through. The young men walked over the top of the drift, but the older men decided it would be wiser to wait it out.
The blocked mile had drifts as high as 12 feet in some places. The 23 men working at the Hilltop location of Leadville Corporation knew a storm was brewing, so they “knocked off” work at 12:30 p.m. By then it was already too late. They were able to get a mile away from the mine before being blocked.
Orin and Kenneth Diedrich came to the rescue with their Michigan, for which the miners and the Leadville Corporation are extremely grateful.
This was one of the high country’s treacherous storms which developed suddenly and with fury.
It was reminiscent of olden times when miners would have to remain home for weeks at a time waiting for weather and road conditions to clear. With only two lead-zinc mines in operation now, only Iowa Gulch roads can be affected. In years past, the men working on the Ibex and Jonny Hill suffered the consequences, and the road to Stumptown and the mines there was not a pleasure road on wintry days.
It has been a long time since Leadville snows have created a work interruption, but the weekend’s abundance was a good demonstration that it can happen today, too.
Potpourri...
March 17, 1972
*******
The following poem by Chris Fitzgerald typifies the feelings of Leadville’s Irish people:
I’m proud to be an American
And I’m proud that I’m Irish too,
For I love the wearin’ of the green
And I love the red, white & blue
I love to watch the marchers
As they go parading by
Whether it’s on St. Patrick’s Day
Or on the Fourth of July.
And what could be more beautiful
Than a shamrock, goodness knows,
Unless your heart is captured
By an American Beauty Rose?
Hot dogs? Yes, I love ‘em,
And watermelon too,
But I’ll always have an appetite
For good old Irish stew.
No, it isn’t just the Blarney
When I proudly say “It’s true
That my heart is pledged to America
And to dear old Erin, too!”
*******
When God made time, say the Irish, he made plenty of it. That is why the Irish take time to enjoy life.
*******
Drinking in Ireland is a vocation and a profession, so today all of you can feel noble if you get a little too much “under your belt.”
*******
And so on this great St. Patrick’s Day we bring this column to a close with an Irish wish:
“Wherever it is that your path may be windin’
“Here’s hopin’ it’s happiness that ye’ll be findin’!”
A Great Day for White Mule, Green Beer & The Mulligan
March 20, 1972
*******
Back in the early 1700s, Lord Chesterfield said: “I wish every man in Ireland were obliged to make as many bottles as he empties, and your manufacture would be a flourishing one indeed.”
This is not to say that Friday night in Leadville was a time when too much of the “bubbly” was consumed. But it was a gay time for those who participated in the parade and those who enjoyed in the great time together at the Elks Home following the parade.
It was a full house for the Mulligan stew prepared by the O’Giambolvas and staff.
THE PARADE
The parade was one of those minis which take place occasionally in Leadville. The description is small but mighty, and this was true this year in more than one way.
Star attractions in the parade were mini Irishmen — a pair — one and one-half years old. They are only one-eighth Irish, but that is enough to claim the heritage.
William and Thomas Dunn, identical twins whose mother has to use a nose mark for identification, were very much unconcerned by all the attention. Dressed in green romper suits which made their blonde hair striking, they gained the oohs and ahhs of all parade watchers and those who came to the Elks Home.
The twins are the first born of Attorney John Dunn and his wife Karen. There are no known twins in John’s immediate ancestry, but Karen’s mother is a twin.
John explained that his great-grandfather was born in the same country of Ireland as the father of Irish mayor Ed Kerrigan, who led the parade in a tie long enough to almost reach his feet (yes, he had something else on, too).
The father of John Dunn was half Irish and half English, making John one-quarter Irish and his twins one-eighth.
The twins were born in Leadville on September 21, 1970.
The weather man smiled kindly on the sons of old Erin this year for their parade in contrast to last year’s snow storm.
MULLIGAN STEW
The Lake County Democratic Central Committee, who sponsored the Mulligan stew dinner, did an excellent job of drawing people to this get-together. Evelyn Berthod and Billee Gregory were at the door.
Ed Hall won the door prize, which amounted to $20.
Jim O’Neal won a prize for being
