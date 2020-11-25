Highlights from
The Herald Democrat
100 Years Ago
THANKSGIVING
November 25, 1920
*******
An ancient philosopher has said:
“As gratitude is a necessary, and so also is it an obvious, a cheap and an easy virtue; so obvious that wherever there is life there is a place for it; so cheap that the covetous man may be gratified without expense; and so easy that the sluggard may be so without labor.”
This might be called the opinion of a cynic. It apparently does not rate gratitude as one of the noble virtues, in the exemplification of which something is required in addition to mere lip service. There is no self-denial in the popular expression of our thanks, in accordance with the high-sounding proclamations of our president and our governor. We eat, we drink and are merry, and a pleasant holiday breaks the monotony of the week’s work.
“In plenty, security and peace our virtuous and self-reliant people face the future, its duties and opportunities,” says the president in his official proclamation urging the people to “render thanks unto God for His manifold blessings.”
“May we have the vision to discern our duties, the strength both of hand and resolve to discharge them, and the soundness of heart to realize that the truest opportunities are those of service.”
Unless those people who are referred to as “virtuous and self-reliant” really reflect on the deeper significance of such a day as this, then its observance is a tawdry mockery, the expression of thanks a patter of meaningless words, and its feasting a mere glorification of gluttony.
“Where there is no vision the people perish.” This is a critical time in the world’s history, and the country does indeed require men of vision and wisdom to point the way. During the war, a great and solemn purpose was set before us for accomplishment. There were men ready to sacrifice all for that great end, the destruction of the power of militarism over the world. But along with those lofty purposes were to be found grosser and more selfish ends. It was considered “good business” to exploit the patriotism of the people for all that was in it. Men waxed prosperous, for they found that war lined their pocketbooks, and they cynically capitalized every exalted sentiment. We are today thankful that the war is over, that the boys have come home, and that the country has been saved from the fiercer ravages of the struggle. Yet nothing has been done that would lead to the belief that a single lesson has been learned, or that a single step has been taken to prevent the recurrence of a catastrophe that so nearly engulfed civilization.
The era of the war will probably go down in history as the “money-making” era, and now that the reaction has set in nobody seems to offer anything as a substitute. The continuance of material prosperity for all people required a policy that was based on a correct study of world problems, and we seem to be developing a statesmanship that is helplessly floundering.
The country is called on to be thankful for its bounteous crops, and as the farmer looks over his broad acres and then at the falling markets, he is not in a frame of mind to attend divine service, if his official spokesmen are telling the truth when they say he is facing bankruptcy. With the decline in the purchasing power of the farmers comes a slowing down of industry in every direction. Moreover, in every investigation that has been held, the most shameless profiteering and waste has been exposed, and this is not only in government business, but in all lines. Men had a vision—it was to make money easily, quickly—honestly if they could—but make money. The vision faded, and the country is facing a crisis.
It is idle to say that the distress and unemployment which the United States will experience this winter are due to some immutable law of necessity. Some of it, of course, is due to the actual conditions following the war; some to actual aggravation of the evils thru hoarding, speculation and profiteering, to say nothing of the wild orgy of extravagance when the restrictions of wartime were removed.
It is being more and more definitely recognized that the United States will enjoy a more stable period of prosperity when conditions in Europe are more settled, and it is here that the greatest opportunity for service is to be found. Famine and pestilence continue to take their toll; children starve, and America, gorged with gold, with her granaries overflowing, must extend the needed help. Thanksgiving day should be not merely an idle ceremony, a meaningless feast, but a time to take thot of those who have nothing, who will only be saved from actual starvation by the timely assistance of a people who must realize that the world cannot make progress with vast areas given over to starvation and disease.
