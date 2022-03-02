Highlights from the
Leadville Daily Herald
140 years ago
BETWEEN FIRES.
Three Cowards Hold Up One Man on Harrison Avenue.
Agent Cook Mans an Engine and Starts in Pursuit of the Highwaymen.
Thursday, March 2, 1882
*******
About half-past seven o’clock last night, one of the most outrageous and cowardly hold-ups was perpetrated on Harrison avenue north of Capitol hill that has occurred for a long while. The victim is no obscure miner unknown in the community, but one of the most popular and enterprising merchants in the city, a man whose word is as good as his bond and whose say-so is beyond dispute. The name of the victim of this dastardly piece of business is Ben F. Gardner, the stationery and book store man. He lives on the other side of the hill and last evening as he stepped on the car track returning from supper, a man approached him and in an ordinary tone of voice simply said “Hold up.” The demand came more as a request, and the stranger at the same time put his hand in his inside coat pocket as if to find a bill or a paper. This did not arouse Mr. Gardner’s suspicion, but an instant later he saw presented to him the barrel of a six-shooter in disagreeable proximity to his forehead, while a weapon of the same kind was leveled at the back of his head. Now Mr. Gardner is a soldier and a brave man, but his valor does not reach that point whereby he allows himself to make Ben Gardner a fool, and knowing full well his inability to counteract the persuasive influence of cold lead, he offered no resistance, but up went his hands. At this juncture a third fellow put in his appearance and without losing any time proceeded to search the victim’s vest pockets. The result was that a valuable gold watch and chain were taken, although two silver dollars were untouched by the thieves.
As soon as the booty was secured, Mr. Gardner’s handkerchief was taken from him and placed over his eyes, and then he was commanded to “forward march” while the thieves remained behind. Over the stumps and stones he stumbled, and when he supposed the robbers had gone, he removed the bandage from his eyes and, seeing no one in sight, rushed back to his house. Some distance down he saw the forms of three men, and then he hastened to a store and telephoned to the depot. Agent Cook and Sol Smith started out on foot, but, failing to see the men, they returned and telephoned to Mr. Gardner to come at once to the depot. When he arrived there one of the first men he met was Agent George W. Cook, to whom he related the above circumstances and who at once volunteered to do all in his power to capture the highwaymen. A switch engine was soon manned by ten men armed with Winchesters, and away they sped down the track. As a train was coming up from Malta, the engine had to remain in the yard to allow the incoming freight to pass. This caused a delay of about twenty-five minutes, but the engine was on the road as soon as the track was clear. Upon arriving at Malta, the agent was called on and inquiry made for the three outlaws. The agent had seen them pass a short time before, but they had left the track and it was not known which course they had taken. The engine and crew were consequently compelled to return to the city without accomplishing their object. Had the men been overtaken it is very likely that a telegraph pole and a rope would have been pressed into service, and this article would have contained another paragraph at least. As the matter resulted, that part of the story is spoiled.
ATTEMPTED MURDER
Vosper Attempts to Kill his Wife’s Supposed Paramour.
The Shots Not Expected to be of a Fatal Character.
Last evening between five and six o’clock some lively shooting was done on Iron hill, as well as on the hill between Iowa and California gulches. The first occurred in the boarding house of Mrs. Vosper at the south end of the Iron mine, where Mr. Samuel Vosper endeavored to kill his wife. The rumors were of an unsatisfactory character, some being that he shot her but once, while others were that he fired at her several times. From the reports it is quite certain that one of the shots hit her, but that she was not seriously injured, from the fact that she started for Leadville immediately after the occurrence in company with two of her male friends, being assisted by them. Immediately after Vosper tried to kill his wife, he started across California gulch for the Rosa mine, located near the Rock and Dome mines, in search of Mr. William Bray, superintendent of the Rosa mine, whom he charged with being the cause of his wife’s infidelity. He went to the door of Mr. Bray’s office, opened it and called him out, then drew his revolver upon Bray and fired. Bray apparently took in the situation from this outburst, and, during the firing of from three to five shots, Bray managed to stab Vosper in the back of the hand. What the result was to Bray no one seemed to know, as far as the relator was able to ascertain from reticent informants. Those who did know would not tell or could not be found. At any rate, it was ascertained that Samuel Vosper, who was one of the lessees of the Frenchman mine in connection with J. Henry Jope, the alleged ore salter, left town for New Mexico about the time Jope was arrested and only came back yesterday afternoon. Upon his return, he found Mr. Bray in bed with his wife, and, as near as could be learned, suddenly retired for fire-arms. While out on this errand, it is supposed Bray made his exit with remarkable celerity, hence it was necessary for Vosper to follow him up. Bray, it is said, had been the paramour of Mrs. Vosper during the absence of her liege lord, and the unexpected return of the latter found the guilty pair in a very embarrassing position.
Upon the return of Vosper to the vicinity of the Iron mine after his visit to Bray, his hand was bleeding considerably, and he was heard to say that he had “got one and would soon get the other.” He was also heard to say, with strong Cornish accent, in response to some remark about the consequences of his action, “You would not string up a man for killing a —?”
It seemed that all his friends and neighbors were in sympathy with him and were very reticent about the matter, especially those who knew most about the facts and true inwardness of the affair. Even the names and whereabouts of several eye witnesses could not be learned. It was with great difficulty that the facts already related could be ascertained, requiring much pumping to elicit them. The lateness of the hour when the first intelligence in regard to the affair was received also rendered it difficult to find anybody out of bed from whom information could be obtained, otherwise it would have been possible to obtain a more detailed account. The reason assigned by those of Vosper’s friends for not giving information last night was that it would create feelings against him, which they desired to avoid until after the preliminary examination.
Society people, if they wish to thoroughly enjoy themselves, will not fail to attend the Knights of Pythias ball, to be given on the tenth of March at the Leadville Dancing academy, formerly known as the New Turner hall.
ANOTHER HOLD UP.
This Time the Thief Only Gets Two Dollars.
Cases of “hold-ups” are once more becoming quite common in the city, and for the comfort of law-abiding citizens whose business or inclinations take them out at night, the terrors of the highway are becoming decidedly too frequent and numerous. Last night a villainous attempt to rob a miner was made on Poplar street between Third and Fourth, about ten o’clock. The victim’s name is McLeod, and by occupation he is a miner. At the hour named, he was on his way home when a fellow stepped up to him and, while demanding in a stern voice to “hold up your hands,” he caught his victim by the throat and at the same time drew a revolver from his pocket. The searching process was then gone through with, the vest pockets of Mr. McLeod alone being examined. Fortunately only two dollars in silver were found, and the highwayman, evidently content with this booty, started off after cautioning the robbed man not to follow under penalty of being shot.
While the thief was evidently well satisfied with his ill-gotten gains, the victim was no less pleased that more had not been taken, as he had about sixty dollars in his hip pocket at the time. He had an excellent opportunity to scrutinize the physiognomy of his robber, but owing to the disagreeably close range in which he was compelled to stand to the danger end of a forty-five-calibre, he was so nervous that he really forgot to look him full in the face. His general outline, however, is indelibly impressed upon him, and the chances are good for his being able to capture the thief.
THE GLOBE.
Grand Opening Last Night With a Crowded House.
Last evening the old Grand Central was reopened as the Globe theatre, under the management of Goldsmith and Lowe. Many repairs have been made in the way of new carpets, elegant new lace curtains and lambrequins. Lamps have replaced gas in the numerous box chandeliers, awaiting the completion of the electric light.
The performance opened with an elevated minstrel scene, with pleasing and charming effect. The rendition of the varied, beautiful selections was unsurpassed, and called for repeated encores.
The olio was a marvel of taste and excellence as to the placing of the different parts, as well as the selection of artists of ability. At least one-half of the artists are new faces in Leadville, and rendered their parts with much culture and style, while the talent retained was composed of the most popular and experienced performers who are known to Leadville audiences. Among the new faces were Sheehan and Evans, renowned Irish sketch artists; Miss May Smith, in her Irish songs; Dooley and Tenbrooke, the great black diamonds; and Les Encroyables, in their wonderful grotesque acts.
Misses Mable De Verne, Georgia Livingston, Frankie Christie, Amie Santley, Ida Burt and the Robinson Sisters, who are so well and favorably known, were warmly received. The sketch artists James Holly and Lola Cory, the trapeze performers Harry La Veer and Rosa Marretta, and Baker and Gardner, the Dutch song and dance artists, also continue to keep up the high reputation they have hitherto borne.
Tickets have been sent to six new people in the east, and they are expected to-day or to-morrow.
The house was filled to its utmost capacity, and several hundred had to stand. Wine and beer flowed like water, and notwithstanding the large force of help employed to wait on customers, it seemed as though it was not sufficient by half.
Everybody seemed pleased and well satisfied, and there is no doubt in the world but that the excellent start will be followed up with unprecedented success. And well it may be, for the tact and ability displayed in making this a first-class theatre not only renders it a pleasure for all who attend, but a merited source of large revenue to the proprietors.
