15 years ago
A first: woman wins long course
by Marcia Martinek
Herald Editor
August 9, 2007
*******
It was a day for the women as far as burro racing is concerned as Lynette Clemons led eight men racers across the finish line of Leadville’s International Pack Burro Race on Sunday afternoon.
Not only was this the first time a woman has won the open division of the race, it was the first time a female burro has won this particular race, according to Race Director Dave TenEyck.
Clemons ran with Boogie, owned by Curtis Imrie. Imrie, running with Mordecai, placed third in the race.
Hal Walter, running with Spike, saw his hopes of a Triple-Crown win dashed when he placed second in the race. He earlier had won in Fairplay.
“It was one of the most exciting races I’ve witnessed in years,” TenEyck said. The first three racers in the open race came in within four minutes of one another, and the first four racers in the women’s race came in within three minutes. (See race results on page 23.)
The women’s race was won by Barb Dolan and Chugs.
Although no one is now eligible for the Triple Crown in 2007, the race does pose some questions about who will be eligible for the honor in future years.
Currently the requirements are that the Triple Crown goes to the man and the woman who takes first in all three of the races (Fairplay, Leadville and Buena Vista) running with the same burro.
In Fairplay, that means the first man and the first woman winning the long course. In Leadville, it has been the first man to win the long course and the first woman to win the women’s course. In Buena Vista there is one course, and it is the first man and woman who win.
Actually Clemons was the first woman to win the long course in Fairplay, placing third overall, but she was running with Mordecai in that race, not Boogie. Since the burro changed, she is not eligible for the Triple Crown. Both winners of the Triple Crown receive $500.
TenEyck said there will be some discussion once the racing season is over as to how to handle the Triple Crown in lieu of the fact that Leadville now has an open race and a women’s race. He opposes making the women’s race in Leadville an open race because he fears it might dilute the number of men running the long course, 22 miles.
In all, TenEyck is pleased with his first race as race director. He returned to times of old by placing a wreath of flowers around the necks of the winning burro in each race and weighing the pack out in public following the finish. He was amazed by the number of people crowding around at the finish.
Boom Days Top Ten
*******
Boom Days 2007 has come and gone, and it’s time for the Herald Democrat’s Top 10 List — in reverse order, of course.
10. Friendly competition. We appreciate the Golden Burro staff’s goading other businesses in Leadville to take them on during the local boardwalk competition. It was to no avail, as it turns out, as the Burro won again. But wait until next year, right?
9. Parade participation. We figure almost everyone who lives in Leadville/Lake County was in the parade, so those people standing along the sidelines must have been tourists.
8. The little female mutton busters who tackled those sheep while wearing their Boom Days finery. Obviously they’re on their way to becoming good Leadville women.
7. Cody Martin, Sadie Shake, Saxon Lewis and Henry Harelson. These are the youngsters in the age 5-6 group for kids’ hand-mucking. In some cases we suspect that they hadn’t used a shovel before Sunday, but they hung in there and got the job done.
6. The Herald’s repeat parade win. Did you ever have a dream where you were walking down the middle of the street and suddenly looked down to see that you were wearing only your underwear? Well, that was the Herald staff in the annual parade, only it was no dream; we donned our red long johns on purpose. Needless to say, we were excited to win first place in the commercial division for the second year in a row.
5. The Shack Club float. Winner of the Silver King’s trophy in the parade competition, the float included members of the Shack Club throwing authentic snowballs made from snow gathered at Hagerman Pass.
4. The weather. We know the Lions Club members prayed for good Boom Days weather at the meeting’s prayer just before the event. We suspect they were not alone. In any case, this was quite a good Boom Days weekend weather-wise. A few sprinkles in the late afternoons did nothing to dampen the enthusiasm of the crowd.
3. Group hand-mucking. Overwhelming support was shown as a first-time mucker from Chicago wanted to give up. The first two times he stopped he was cheered on, and the third time, team mucking evolved as a bystander, judges and the bobcat driver helped load the muck and push the cart to the end.
2. Lots and lots of tourists visiting our fair city. How many? We don’t know, but here are two positive signs: The Boom Days garters, which normally don’t sell out, were almost gone by the end of Saturday, and committee members were running all over town to find any stores or bars that had some left over. Some 1,900 Boom Days race tickets were sold, about 400-500 more than usual, according to Barb Brink, who handles the sales.
1. Women rule, no doubt about that. Lynette Clemons’ unprecedented win in the open class burro race was spectacular; and kudos also to the burro she ran, Boogie, for being the first female burro to win the race.
Marcia Martinek
Herald Editor
with input from the
Herald staff
Sales tax could pay for jail
by Ann E. Wibbenmeyer
Herald Staff Writer
August 23, 2007
*******
Sheriff Ed Holte has proposed to the commissioners a way to increase public safety services and build a new jail facility with a bill passed during the 2007 Colorado General Assembly.
The bill, House Bill 07-1344, allows a county to ask voters for an increase in sales tax up to 2 percent for public safety improvements.
Holte suggested using part of the increase, such as one percent, for operation costs. The other part would be used to fund the cost of building a new jail.
Once the jail is completed, said Holte, the amount of sales tax can drop a portion of that two percent. For example, after the jail is finished, one percent of the increase could be kept. Exact amounts still have to be researched.
In the 2005 election, voters supported the Lake County Commissioners expending time and energy to investigate building a new jail facility. The intention was to have another ballot question in 2006 to start a jail project, but there was no proposal for voters at that time.
It will be November 2008 before the increased sales tax question will be presented to voters.
Holte said he wants his ducks in a row before presenting it to the voters.
The current county sales tax is 4 percent plus the state sales tax of 2.9 percent. This means that 6.9-percent sales tax is currently charged on purchases in Lake County. For lodging facilities, another 1.9-percent lodging tax is charged on top of the 6.9-percent sales tax on nightly room rentals.
With the two percent increase, the new sales tax for Lake County would be 6 percent plus the 2.9-percent state sales tax.
Holte is also looking at grants to help fund the jail project. One, from Housing and Urban Development, may fund designing a new jail.
Now that the building of a new jail has some direction, said Holte, there are more grants to look at.
There is land near the Road and Bridge building on East 12th Street, already county owned, that Holte has started to look at.
Commission Chair Ken Olsen suggested investigating the Union Pacific property on the south end of Harrison Avenue.
Can’t we all just get along?
by Ann E. Wibbenmeyer
Herald Staff Writer
August 30, 2007
*******
The parties in the California Gulch Superfund Site issue need to learn to get along better, according to a report submitted by a hired facilitator.
“The current conditions for collaboration among the Parties are very weak. For example, there is a very high level of distrust between the BOCC on the one hand, and the EPA and State on the other,” said the report by Joseph P. McMahon Jr., LLC, dated August 14.
He explains earlier in the report that the parties include the Environmental Protection Agency, the State of Colorado, Lake County and the City of Leadville.
One conclusion in the report is, “The Parties hold negative attitudes about, and occasionally have exhibited negative behavior toward, one another.”
These attitudes and behaviors, it goes on to say, reduce the likelihood of collaboration success.
“Have the Parties considered how these attitudes may be affecting the process?” the report asks.
Before a facilitation session for collaboration can begin, McMahon had a list of issues that have to be dealt with by each party.
If these are not dealt with first, says the report, conducting a joint session with all the parties would just repeat prior failures.
“High levels of distrust and frustration exist and another failed process would add to that circumstance,” the report says.
Pre-session coaching, so that the parties can understand the basic rules and procedures of collaboration, is one of the first steps.
At the Leadville City Council meeting on Aug. 21, Mayor Bud Elliott asked that city council consider the role Leadville should play in the collaboration process.
Many of the homes on the list of houses to be tested for lead are within the city. Elliott said this is where the city should have an interest.
Another recommendation of McMahon’s was to have the legal counsels for each party, Ann Umphres for the county, Jason King for the state and Richard Sisk for the EPA, meet to clarify the legal issues involved in the California Gulch Superfund Site.
The first of these meetings was held early last week.
The county has not discussed the document to begin the preliminary work at this time.
