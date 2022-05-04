Highlights from
100 years ago
May 11, 1922
*******
FORTUNE APPARENTLY AWAITS LEADVILLE BOY INVENTOR — Edward Gill, Jr., son of E. R. Gill of Leadville, has apparently founded a fortune on an improvement on the balancing coils used in radio-telephone receiving stations, according to word received by the father from his son in Detroit, where he is attending high school.
At the present rate of expansion of every phase of the new industry, it does not seem an exaggeration to say that young Gill will be a wealthy “man” before he reaches his majority.
Edward Gill was attending grade school in Leadville two years ago. He finished the eighth grade in the Ninth Street school and was sent by his father, Mountain States Telephone company wire chief here, to Detroit to attend high school.
The Gill boy had always been interested in things electrical, and when he found that Detroit had the “radio bug,” he was in his element. Radio last year was essentially a boy’s fad, and Edward went in for it with an unlimited capacity for enthusiasm and interest. Not content with hearing occasional lectures on the subject and “pottering away” with his own little set, he obtained permission to attend the classes in the big Ford laboratories.
Then he began to find fault with his own set, to tear it down, rebuild it, dismantle and rebuild it again. The older students at the Ford school began to take an interest in young Gill, and helped with advice and by obtaining for him certain pieces of equipment that were difficult to obtain on the market.
Finally, Edward came to become satisfied with his new plant. Friends he invited to “listen in” on radio concerts were amazed at the amplifying power of the little instrument. Edward got “contracts” to install similar plants at $10 apiece for other boys. Then real recognition came to him when he received an offer of $50 from a hotel simply to supervise the installation of a receiving set. As a bait, a position as operator was also offered him.
Edward was ready to accept the offer when he received a visit from a professor of the University of Michigan, who had come all the way from Ann Arbor to inspect his set. He told Edward that it was the “clearest and best” he had ever heard, and cautioned him about exposing the parts he had improved. Later, Edward began to receive visits from other professors and business men, and finally the president of the screw and bolt manufacturing plant called on him and offered to patent his inventions and market the “Gill set.”
By this time, the relatives Edward was visiting decided that his father had better know more about the matter — that there was a possibility of Edward’s being cheated out of some money.
Accordingly, they wired him to come at once.
The elder Gill, however, is a valued cog in the telephone company machinery here, and, placing faith in the instrument that built the great company he serves, put in a long distance telephone call to Detroit. An excellent connection was obtained, and in the conversations that followed within a space of a few minutes, Mr. Gill congratulated his son, obtained a lawyer to protect his interests and saved the expense of a trip to Detroit.
The screw and bolt factory has been practically dismantled and is being remodeled to manufacture Edward Gill’s receiving sets. Ten a day are now being produced by hand, the patent rights having been applied for. Edward is spending most of his time studying, with $50 a month as a retaining fee to use for whatever he thinks best, while indications are that the next few years will roll a fortune in royalties to him.
May 14, 1922
*******
MANY MOTHERS WILL BE REMEMBERED TODAY — Few sons or daughters in Leadville have forgotten that today is Mother’s day, according to all indications last night. More than 300 carnations — red for living mothers, white for those who are dead — and nearly 150 roses together with many other flowers had been sent out from the Kellerup and City greenhouses at a late hour last night, and many orders were said to be pending delivery this morning. At the drug stores, sales of nearly all of the special Mother’s day stocks of boxed candy were reported, while at the local telephone exchange, it was stated last night that preparations had been made to “handle” a large number of calls today.
Mother’s day will be observed in local churches at both morning and evening services.
CITY TAKING COWS IN CUSTODY — Persons keeping cows within the city limit were warned by Marshal Dan McEachern last night to keep them at home. Cows roaming in the city streets are becoming public nuisances, and one black and white “moolie” was placed in the city pound yesterday, it was said.
WILL BRING BACK “PRETTY JACK”
McEachern Under Arrest in Tonopah in Charge of Robbing Zaitz Store Last Fall of Silk Goods.
May 20, 1922
*******
“Pretty Jack” McEachern, defrauder, counterfeiter, bootlegger and alleged burglar, the most colorful criminal character in the history of Leadville, is coming home.
“Pretty Jack” will resume life in familiar environs within a few days when lodged behind the bars of the county-city jail by Deputy Sheriff Chas. Otwell, who left for Denver early yesterday morning to obtain requisition papers for McEachern from Governor Shoup. McEachern is being held by authorities in Tonopah, Nev. following his arrest in connection with the theft of more than $1,000 worth of silk goods from the Zaitz store on Harrison avenue October 11 last year.
A portion of the goods is said to have been found in his cabin opposite St. Joseph’s church in West Second street.
Newspaper readers from coast to coat lost sight of the sordid details of McEachern’s first big criminal offense in a blur of laughter-tears when the story leaked out how “Pretty Jack,” with his features disguised by false whiskers, attended his own wake and funeral.
The Southwest, with the pistol shots of the “good old days” still ringing in its ears, was startled by the sudden spectacular dash for freedom which followed McEachern’s incarceration in the state penitentiary on the charge of rifling a grave and defrauding an insurance company.
Laughter again rippled over the country when, after his arrest and sentence of eighteen months in a federal prison for counterfeiting, it became known how “Pretty Jack” had passed bad coins with designs on only one side.
The secret of the nectar-makers of Nero’s days seemed to have suddenly seeped into the witty brain of Jack McEachern when he began making moonshine in Chaffee county. Evidence given at his trial in Granite, which resulted in a fine of $300 and costs, indicated that “McEachern’s Brew” was to be preferred to the best “bottled-in-bond” obtainable.
In 1907 or thereabouts, McEachern and a crony dug up a recently buried corpse at “Boot Hill,” took it to the mine where McEachern was employed, and, one night, blew it and half the tunnel into a state of unrecognizability with dynamite. Clothes belonging to McEachern were found on the scattered remains of the corpse. Private papers of McEachern further identified the body as being that of “Pretty Jack.” His past misdeeds, together with the fact that he had but recently insured his life in his wife’s name for $16,000, were forgotten. Following a wake befitting a McEachern, what was left of the body was again laid to rest.
McEachern, wearing false whiskers, attended both the wake and the funeral service and followed the body to its grave.
McEachern left the next day for Mexico. Ten thousand dollars of the amount for which he had been insured had been paid his wife when the lure of civilization caused his downfall and he was arrested in Bisbee, Ariz. The money was paid back to the insurance company and McEachern was sentenced to serve eight years in the state penitentiary.
He served his time and was a model prisoner, except for a period of a few weeks when he escaped from the penitentiary, was recaptured and returned.
McEachern returned to Leadville on his release from the penitentiary. A short time later, he was arrested, tried and found guilty of counterfeiting. He served eighteen months in a federal prison for that. McEachern is said to have continued his counterfeiting after his discharge from prison, but he was never again caught at it. Some of his coins, which ranged from nickels to twenty-dollar gold pieces, had designs on but one side, the other side being absolutely plain.
His arrest and the payment of a fine of $300 and costs for bootlegging at Granite is a matter of comparatively recent history.
Many are the tales that are told on “Pretty Jack.” He was the “holy boy,” “the man of a thousand crimes,” “the crook with a sense of humor.”
He is not handsome, as his sobriquet implies. “Pretty” became affixed to his name as a result of his “pretty” manners. It is said that McEachern never spoke ill of his worst enemy, nor even permitted himself a sarcastic remark, altho equipped with ready wit and quick tongue. Tall, red-haired and slim, dressed always to the nth degree of sobriety, frequently seen with a prayer book under his arm and always with a rosary in his pocket, “Pretty Jack” was a conspicuous figure wherever he was seen. Most of his remarks are said to have been prefixed by a “With the help of God,” or a similarly sanctimonious expression.
What evidence is held against McEachern in the Zaitz burglary and theft case is not known, but county authorities and former officers declare that they’ll have to work up the entire case themselves.
“McEachern won’t give ‘em any help if he is guilty,” they say.
