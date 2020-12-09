Highlights from
The Herald Democrat
75 Years Ago
Cooper Hill Ski Tow
Draws Large Crowd
December 3, 1945
Civilian skiers last weekend rode the Cooper Hill ski tow, where previously ski troops of the 10th Mountain Division trained with a grim purpose. The inauguration of the 6,138-foot lift for peacetime recreation went off nicely and the arrangement worked efficiently.
A crowd estimated at 300 flocked to the skiing site Sunday as the tow operated from 10 a. m. to 5 p. m. The motor was operated by Albert E. Wilson for the Lake County Recreation Board and general supervision was by Forest Ranger Jack Graw.
Many sports enthusiasts from Climax were noted and there were several out-of-town cars which brought skiers from near and far. The snow was considered “fair,” and the brisk day sent skiers repeatedly to the warming shelter.
The outlook is good for a highly successful season at the Cooper Hill course. The publicity campaign sponsored by the Leadville Lions is showing excellent results. With the facilities afforded Leadville should quickly become a real winter sports mecca.
Christmas Tree Up,
Lights Go On Sunday
December 5, 1945
In the middle of upper Harrison avenue today stands the early spirit of Christmas as exemplified by the community tree. Trucked in yesterday, the decorative evergreen was put in place this morning by a Public Service crew.
Strings of lights will be put on the tree Sunday and volunteers are needed to assist Public Service and Phone company employes in decorating the tree and also stringing the colored bulbs on the avenue. The Lions club and Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring the Christmas decorating this year. This is the first season in several years that we have had a tree and Christmas lighting and a little cooperation in the community will make the holiday season brighter and more enjoyable for all.
Motorists are urged to be particularly watchful at the intersection of Harrison and 8th while the tree is there.
This Is The Eve Of
Unhappy Anniversary
December 6, 1945
On this, the eve of an unhappy anniversary, many Leadvillites will recall the shock of December 7, 1941 as it hit us here. Each will remember just how he heard the news of Japan’s sneak attack that plunged us unprepared into war.
Those who happened to have radios on at home or in cars out on the road listened unbelievingly to the cryptic first reports that Sunday afternoon. Many heard the news from grave-faced passersby on the avenue.
The Herald Democrat issued an “extra” in the evening. Local officers were warned to be on the alert for sabotage. It seemed almost anything might happen.
With numerous local youths stationed in the war zone, parents were anxious to learn of their safety. Every Leadvillite wondered how he would fit into the grim new picture; and each was eager to do his job, whatever it might be, to get the terrible thing over.
That, briefly, was Leadville on December 7th, four years ago.
Christmas Shopping Gets Early Start
Christmas shopping in Leadville started comparatively early tis year. Several merchants report that Christmas shoppers were as early as Thanksgiving time.
Nearly all of the dealers report business good, with several saying that they are doing better business than last year at this time, and feel that they could sell more merchandise if they had it. However, certain wartime shortages still exist, the worst effect being on toys, especially for boys.
Observatory at Climax Got War-Useful Data; Now Has Peacetime Job
December 10, 1945
*******
A hush-hush war secret, which determined when the big bombers should strike at the enemy and when they should remain at their bases, will have an almost immediate peacetime application.
Dr. Walter O. Roberts, head of the solar observatory at Climax operated jointly by Harvard University and the University of Colorado made the prediction in an article in the Rocky Mountain News for Sunday. The article, which received front page play and was accompanied by pictures, was written by Baron B. Beshoar.
A description of the observatory, familiar to many Leadvillites, was given, and an insight into its function during the war was explained. The solar observatory, located on a rocky ledge “within shouting distance” of the famed Climax Molybdenum mine, gave the Allies advance information on when radio communications would be at their best and when the radio voices of the enemy would be mute.
“Improved radio communications, safer peacetime air travel and protection of ships from icebergs are immediately ahead,” Dr. Roberts said. “In the not too distant future, long-time weather forecasts may be possible.”
It’s done with a coronagraph, a specially devised telescope which enables Dr. Roberts to take pictures of the terrifically hot corona of the sun.
The rays from the corona affect the upper layer of gases surrounding the earth. This layer acts as a reflector for radio waves, bouncing them back to earth where they are picked up by radio receivers. Some of the higher frequencies escape into space when sun-produced magnetic storms occur, with the result radio communications will be disturbed exactly four days later,” Dr. Roberts said. “The disturbances consist of high static and fading. From our detailed studies over a period of years, we know what radio circuits will be most affected.
The Climax observatory is the only one of its kind in the United States. There is one in the Swiss Alps and one in the Pyrenees. The Germans learned the secret late in the war and had 40 under construction, but failed to get them in operation before their country was overrun.
HOME ON THE RANGE, WRITTEN HERE, GETS INTO CONGRESSIONAL RECORD
December 11, 1945
*******
As a result of research of a Princeton University man the origin of the oft sung “Home on the Range” has been established.
It was written in a mining camp in Colorado near Leadville about 1885. One of the collaborators in the writing of the song was Billy McCabe, soon after publisher of one of Eagle county’s first newspapers, the Red Cliff Times. McCabe was a prospector first and all of the time, even when publishing a newspaper, and was one of the most colorful characters of Red Cliff in the early days of that town. He has long been dead, but it is believed his widow is still living, either at Pueblo or Colorado Springs.
Congressman Robert Rockwell, on the floor of the House, recounted the history of the song and got it placed in the Congressional Record. Following are his remarks which placed the history of the song, together with the original draft, in the archives of the United States.
“Mr. Speaker, one of the most popular western songs is entitled ‘Home on the Range.’ There have been many stories about where it was written and by whom. I desire to quote from an article in the November Rotarian proving that the song was written in the year 1885 at a mining camp near Leadville, which is in my congressional district, and that its authors were Bob Swartz and some prospector friends of his.
“It was the late Kenneth S. Clark, Princeton’s favorite musical son, who dug up the story behind ‘Home on the Range.’ In the middle eighties a group of prospectors headed by C. O. “Bob” Swartz and including Bingham Graves, a certain Bill McCabe and a gentleman known merely as Jim lived in a cabin, which they called the Junk Lane Hotel, near Leadville. All musical, they filled their evenings with friendly and often improvised harmony. On a night early in 1885 they worked out a melody and set words to it to create the song which the world now sings as ‘Home on the Range.’ They, however, called it 'Colorado Home.’
“A letter from Bob Swartz to his ‘Dear Folks’ dated February 15, 1885 describes the event and gives the complete words and music, which are almost identical with those of ‘Home on the Range’ as it is known today. There are slight differences in the melodic line, and it was only later that the text acquired a definite cowboy slant. But the song is all there in the faded yellow letter which Bob’s sister, Mrs. Laura M. Anderson, discovered among her belongings in 1930.
“Upon finding Bob’s letter in 1930, Mrs. Anderson sent him a copy of it. In his reply, dated Nov. 14, 1930, he said he could still see the whole gang sitting around on soap boxes and on the bed, all trying to make the lines rhyme so they sounded like poetry.
“I also quote a few lines of the original poetry:
"Oh, give me a home, where the buffalo roam,
And the deer and the antelope play,
Where seldom is heard a discouraging word,
And the sky is not cloudy all day.
“Oh, give me the hill, and the ring of the drill,
In the rich silver ore in the ground,
And give me the gulch, where the miners can sluice,
And the bright yellow gold can be found.
“Oh give me the gleam of the swift mountain stream
And the place where no hurricanes blow,
And give me the park, with the prairie dog bark,
And the mountain all covered with snow.
“Oh, give me the mines where the prospector finds
The gold in its own native land,
With the hot springs below, where the sick people go.
And camp on the banks of the Grand.
“Oh, show me the camp, where the prospectors tramp,
And business is always alive.
Where dance halls come first, and faro banks burst,
And every saloon is a dive.”
Committee Approves
Funds for Tunnel;
Request For $485,000 Included In Bill
December 14, 1945
*******
Funds for continuance of work on the Leadville Drainage tunnel have been approved by the Senate appropriations committee.
This encouraging news on the project so vital to this district was received this morning in an Associated Press dispatch from Washington, D. C., and in a telegram from Senator Eugene D. Millikin.
A request for $485,000 for continuance of work on the tunnel had been made by Sen. Millikin, the funds to be included in the deficiency appropriation bill. The senator wired C. E. Beatty, president of the Lake County Mining Association that that amount had been approved in the grant.
The deficiency appropriation bill is scheduled to go before the senate tomorrow.
SENATE APPROVES
FUND FOR TUNNEL
December 17, 1945
*******
The U. S. Senate has voted approval of $485,000 for the Leadville drainage tunnel. A message was received by C. E. Beatty, president of the Lake County Mining Association, from Senator Eugene D. Millikin, giving this encouraging information.
The matter now goes to a Senate-House conference committee, Mr. Beatty understands.
