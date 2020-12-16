Highlights from
The Herald Democrat
50 Years Ago
Potpourri...
December 2, 1970
*******
To be considered in future labor contract negotiations: Maternity leave for the papas too. This is closing the gap towards sex equality.
Father should be given a leave-of-absence to mind the house and the kids while mother is in the hospital or convalescing.
This might be one way to stem the tide of population explosion. After one such leave-of-absence the men may not want to create conditions for a second one.
NAME OF THE GAME
IS MONEY!
1971 Burro Race Festivities Aims at Financial Solvency
December 4, 1970
*******
The members of the rather small Leadville Summer Celebration met last evening in the first of what is destined to be monthly meetings. As in the past several years the committee will meet monthly until summer approaches and then the tempo of activities will be increased and the meetings held more often.
The committee is small at this time but as events are finalized and planning expanded this committee also will be expanded. The Board of Directors of the celebration originally consisted of four officers — Art Silver, Chairman; Larry Lindsay, Vice-Chairman; Don Capron, Secretary; and Al Smythe, Treasurer. Last evening the board was expanded with the addition of two more directors — Dennis Seitz and J. LeRoy Wingenbach. Two additional names were proposed and their acceptance will be solicited. The Leadville Jaycees will be asked to nominate two board members. The total board will consist of ten members.
By the time of the next meeting on January 14 the various committee chairmen are expected to be named.
The biggest hang-up at the moment seems to be the problem of organizational set-up so that the financial responsibility for profits and losses can be established. This is a thorny problem and one that has not yet been resolved. The determination is that the summer celebration for 1971 will result in a profit. Money-losing ventures will be eliminated, although it is known that this cannot be the case with the burro race and parade.
For the past two years the celebration has been known as the Bur-Rodeo and has lost money. It is now realized that Leadville cannot support a burro race celebration and a rodeo on the same weekend, nor is the manpower available to stage such a dual celebration.
The burro race celebration will be held August 6, 7 and 8, while the rodeo association will select their own dates for a rodeo.
Another thorny problem will be that of selecting a catchy and appropriate name for the celebration in its new garb. Suggested were such names as Cloud City Days, Race of the Silver Kings, Leadville Mining Days, Mountain Madness, etc. The selection of a name was deferred to a later meeting. Suggestions are invited.
The basic tenet of the celebration will be that it will be for the people of Leadville and the children. The desire is to play down the so-called professional burro racer from other places who tended to discourage local entrants. This is not to say that out-of-town entrants are not welcome. The feature of the prize money will be that there will be money prizes awarded to the first ten finishers in the race. Each prize will be smaller, but there will be more of them.
The total amount of the prize money and the route of the race are problems that have not yet been dealt with, and a tentative budget has not yet been drawn up.
For the out-of-town visitor and for local residents will be the fishing derby. The rules for this contest will provide that a prize of money or fishing equipment will be awarded to the largest fish caught in Lake County between the Friday afternoon of the celebration and Sunday afternoon. There will be a $1 entry fee.
Tentatively planned for August 6 will be a Queen Contest. This will probably be for Junior High and Senior High girls and it is now thought that votes will be sold for 10 cents each, with the contestant selling the largest number of votes being declared the queen. The hope would be that each organization in Leadville select a queen candidate, sell votes for their candidate, and then construct a float for the parade with their candidate riding on this float. This would ensure competition for the queen contest and also for the parade.
Suggested as Saturday events, in addition to the parade, were: a rappelling exhibit down the side of the Vendome as has been done in the past; a guided four-wheel-drive tour of the mountain areas, such as over Weston and Mosquito Passes, with a barbecue on top of one of the passes; street raiders; various types of mining contests; a women’s burro race; barbecue; pancake breakfast; all types of kids’ events; etc. Sunday’s events would include the men’s burro race, route as yet undetermined, pancake breakfast, barbecue and a Harrison Avenue tug-of-war.
A burro race celebration booklet would be published, and there would be a raffle in addition to the usual ticket race time guessing sales.
Lloyd Greve will be in charge of the parade. There will be a carnival.
The celebration is being planned to entertain Lake County residents and their visitors. Suggestions for events are solicited, as is the help, participation and cooperation of Leadville residents. Many hands are needed to stage a successful celebration. The more people there are to help, the less there will be for each to do. Any local organization is welcome to extend their manpower and suggestions.
The theme of the celebration is as yet uncertain, although it will, in all probability, call for either a mining or a western theme, with appropriate events, clothing, etc. There may even be a revival of the old-time beard-growing contests even though many Leadville men seem to already have a head start in this field.
The next meeting will be held on Thursday, January 14.
Life-saving advice
with which to start the New Year:
Drive carefully! Remember, it isn’t only cars that can be recalled by their maker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.