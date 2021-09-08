Highlights from the
Carbonate Chronicle
100 Years Ago
September 5, 1921
LEADVILLE HERALD’S FIRST PRESSROOM FOREMAN IN THE CITY — The man who got out the first edition of the Herald, forerunner of the Herald Democrat, and one of the two papers that constitute Leadville’s present daily newspaper, is in Leadville on a visit. He is O. L. Smallwood, now superintendent of the pressroom for the Portland Oregonian. Mr. Smallwood, who came to Leadville June 5, 1878, got out the first edition of the Leadville Herald in October 1879. The men who founded the paper were W. P. Newhard, J. W. James and R. G. Dill. Mr. Smallwood is spending a month’s vacation and felt impelled to come back to see his old haunts.
ANOTHER PAIR OF BUENA VISTA FUGITIVES FAIL TO GET FAR — One of two Buena Vista convicts who walked into Leadville early yesterday morning from Stringtown after abandoning a stolen car in the latter place was caught in Minturn last night, and the other was reported to have been located as being somewhere in the same town. Sheriff Schraeder was in Malta out on search for the convicts when he received information shortly before 8 p. m. of the capture of one of the fugitives and the imminent capture of the other. The names of the men are Webber and James Clark.
Webber and Clark were inmates of the State Reformatory in Buena Vista. They got away from the institution and appropriated a tourist’s automobile with a Texas license tag. The car, a Buick Six, was stolen out of the Princeton garage in Buena Vista at about midnight. The fugitives drove it as far as Stringtown, where they apparently ran out of gas. They turned the car into the ditch and came into Leadville, probably in quest of gas, about 3 o’clock yesterday morning, according to information secured by Sheriff Schraeder.
According to descriptions in the Sheriff’s possession, the men are 20 and 26 years old, Webber being the younger. Webber is five feet six and a half inches tall; weighs 135 pounds; has a dark complexion, brown eyes, and very dark curly hair; and bears a scar on his left palm. James Clark is five feet, four inches in height; weighs 140 pounds; has a light complexion, blue eyes, light hair; wears two gold crowns in the upper jaw, left-hand side; has six teeth missing; has a scar on the right side of his neck and a gunshot wound in the left calf.
The sheriff of Chaffee county came to Leadville yesterday afternoon to fetch the car. It had not been damaged. The theft of the car was discovered, it is said, when the owners, tourists, got up yesterday morning.
FORESTRY SERVICE FILM MAKES VIVID COLORADO’S WONDROUS SCENERY — The Colorado scenic movies taken by the government forestry service that were shown last night in the Liberty Bell theater did not slight Leadville and environs. The Cloud City, Denver, Colorado Springs and Glenwood Springs were the only cities that appeared in the hour or more of Colorado scenery, and none of them in their entirety except the first mentioned. Of the other three only limited glimpses were shown. The caption that announced the “highest city in the world, and a famous mining center” was followed by the familiar smelter dumps that deck the edge of the city, and then the camera swung in on the city proper and gave a full view of it with Mount Massive in the background. The Gore range skyline was given considerable space. Leadville environs were featured as excellent fishing country. Lake Creek was described as offering splendid fishing a few yards from the automobile highway, and was given considerable space in the pictures.
Aspen, Glenwood Springs and Red Cliff got generous mention as outfitting points for tourists bound on various trips into scenic country. Our neighbor Aspen was pointed out as the starting point for a twelve-mile trip to Snowmass Mountain and Snowmass Lake. If any part of the wonderful continuous Colorado scenery as depicted in the long Forestry Service film stood out as being especially beautiful, it was probably the grand Snowmass Mountain, described in the film as Colorado’s most beautiful mountain. Snowmass rises sheer from the edge of beautiful Snowmass Lake, a most lovely body of water with clean cut rocky shores.
Red Cliff was referred to as the outfitting or starting point for a trip to Mount Holy Cross. Extensive views were shown of this interesting and beautiful peak with its well-defined famous cross. Reference was made to an Indian legend to the effect that the Indians worshipped the cross as an emblem of the white man’s god. It was explained that horses may be hired in Red Cliff for the twelve-mile ride to the mountain.
The film proved so long that Manager Cunningham found it impossible to run it in conjunction with each show. He effectively placed it between the two evening performances instead so that it could be seen by one audience at the end of the first show and by the second crowd at the beginning of the second show. It was truly a wonderful film, purely as a picture that should put to shame a great deal of tawdry stuff shown on the screen the country over. As propaganda by the Forestry Service it was also commendable. It should attract from all parts of America increasing thousands who need to sojourn among just such environs as are ours daily. The pictures were arranged as tours or trips from Colorado Springs, Denver, Salida, Canon City, Red Cliff, Glenwood Springs and Fort Collins. The first trip included Pike’s Peak, which, while interesting and meriting all the attention it receives from tourists, was later eclipsed by scenes such as the Snowmass peak and lake, Hanging lake and Cottonwood lake, the latter in the Leadville forest.
