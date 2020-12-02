Highlights from the Leadville Weekly Democrat
140 Years Ago
THE REAPER.
The Terrible Mistake Which Culminated In Death.
Lieutenant-Governor Elect Robinson Died at a Quarter to Seven Yesterday—The Remains Go to Michigan.
Saturday,
December 4, 1880
*******
At a quarter to 7 a. m. yesterday the soul of the Hon. George B. Robinson took its flight, and naught is left of the active, energetic and fortunate gentleman but the poor, silent clay. Sunday morning’s DEMOCRAT contained a full report of the shooting. At that early hour the air was filled with rumors, many of them vague and uncertain, and nothing very definite could be gathered by our reporter, except the melancholy fact that the governor had been shot, and that the wounds were probably fatal. Since then the clouds have cleared up, and the full facts attending this most tragic event may now be laid before the people.
It is a well-known fact that to determine the ownership of the mine there has been much litigation. It is not necessary to go into the merits of the case, or to discuss the merits of the several claims to the valuable property, urged with so much determination by the gentlemen on either side. Suffice it to say that Lieutenant-Governor Robinson was in quiet and full possession at the time of his death. It seems, however, that he has been quite apprehensive of the forcible seizure by the other gentleman who was a contestant with him for possession. This apprehension, whether well founded or not, is the direct cause of his
MELANCHOLY DEATH.
It seems that his fears of a forcible entrance by the other party had been aroused anew on Saturday last, and the usual guard had been strengthened in consequence, and that new and more positive orders given by Governor Robinson as to watchfulness and care that they should not be overpowered or cajoled into the admission of stagers or hostiles to the mine. The governor and his manager, assisted by a Mr. White, had been detained at the office at the mine mouth until late Saturday evening, fixing up some business and straightening up the books, preparatory to Mr. Brown’s (the manager) leaving Mr. Robinson’s service for good. On the way back to the hotel where the governor roomed, they passed by the main entrance where the guard was stationed. Perhaps to see if all was well, the governor approached the entrance, which was closed by a heavy door. He was hailed and made a reply, but the guard, Pat Gillian, not recognizing the voice, hastily concluding that an
ENEMY WAS
AT THE GATE,
fired his Winchester rifle. The ball struck a large nail squarely and was split into two parts, both of which with fragments of the nail were driven with terrific force into the body of the governor, entering his side and passing into the pelvic cavity, destroying the walls of the bladder and causing his death as above set forth. All the sensational reports and conclusions as to a conspiracy to assassinate Governor Robinson thus fall to the ground. There breathes not a soul on earth to-day who can be blamed in the slightest way for the melancholy event which we chronicle with unfeigned grief, and there is not a man in all broad Colorado but who deplores the said affair as we do.
On Sunday a DEMOCRAT representative went up to the camp and there verified the truth of the various reports, and the above conclusions were easily arrived at. The personal friends of the governor filled the hotel full to overflowing and each face was
SADDENED,
and each footfall carefully guarded that the poor sufferer in the other room might be disturbed. Seeking the physician, Dr. Burdick, the representative of the paper soon determined in a brief conversation with him that there was absolutely no hope for the wounded gentleman.
Governor Robinson spent the greater part of Sunday morning in receiving the statements of the guard and others bearing on the case, and in making his own. It seems that in this awful hour the cool, brave man of business was anxious to do what he might to clear up this terrible mystery in which his death occurred. The representative of THE DEMOCRAT knowing how the dying man was employed forbore to press for admission and consequently did not see the sufferer. A few minutes before he left the hotel for home, Mr. George Daly, a warmly attached friend of the governor’s, tearfully whispered to us that the governor had
FAINTED AWAY,
and up to the time we left finally he was still unconscious.
A marked feature of the little town, perched as it is so near the dome of the continent, and wrapped as was the landscape in its pure white mantle of snow, was the evident grief vividly pictured in each face seen on the street, in the stores or dwellings of the citizens. The gloom was universal, and this was an expression of the high esteem in which the suffering gentleman was held by those nearest and most intimately associated with him. Every voice, even in the streets, was pitched in its lowest, saddest key. An utter stranger, unadvised of the sad incident, would at once have recognized the presence of some great and voiceless disaster.
SUNDAY EVENING
and night was passed in pain. The strong physique and the great brave heart combined to give the fell destroyer a severe battle. Warm-hearted true men sat about the couch of the dying governor, intent only on smoothing his pathway, and comforting the poor sufferer while his hurrying footsteps were going in the direction of “that bourne, from which no traveler e’er returns.” The long vigil closed, and with it closed the mortal career of the Hon. George B. Robinson, lieutenant-governor-elect of Colorado. There were many touching incidents which might be given, but this report is likely to grow to such length ere we go to press that we are reluctantly contained to pause. However, we would fail in our duty to our readers did we not speak of the almost
UNIVERSAL SORROW
seen and felt in this city after the sad death was announced. Men, hardy, rough-appearing, but warm-hearted, filled our streets and were gathered everywhere in knots discussing the sad event. It was a beautiful spontaneous tribute upon an immense scale to one who had lots of friends here, and not a single enemy so far as we know. Undertaker Rogers was summoned by telegraph early in the morning, and left immediately to embalm the remains preparatory to their being sent to the good old mother at Allegan, Michigan.
GEORGE B. ROBINSON
was born in the state of New York, and was at the time of his death thirty-three years old. Early in his boyhood he removed with his father and mother to Michigan, settling in or near Kalamazoo. He received a fair education in the public schools of his adopted state, and early in life entered the office of the registrar of deeds in Kalamazoo. This proved an excellent school for the ardent, earnest boy. After serving several years as a clerk he was elected to fill the responsible position of registrar, and served the people well and faithfully a number of years. While so engaged he attracted the favorable notice of the president and cashier of the Michigan National Bank of Kalamazoo, and he was tendered the position of book-keeper at a fine salary. He saved during his term of several years in this bank a considerable sum of money, and assisted by it, he started the National Bank of Allegan some twenty miles from Kalamazoo, of which he was elected vice-president and executive manager. He was also the largest stockholder in the bank. The institution thrived under his care, until he withdrew a little over two years since to try his fortunes in the then new and enticing field of Leadville. Upon his arrival, he commenced the business of merchandising at the
CORNER OF PINE AND CHESTNUT
streets in this city. At once he commenced “grub-staking” prospectors upon a large scale, and there is many a man in these mountains to-day who owes his present prosperity and future comfort to the liberal, generous Michigan merchant, for whom a whole state-full of people are mourning to-day.
It was while pursuing this system of grub-staking that he, or rather his partners, discovered and became possessed of the group of mines among which is found the immensely valuable lode to which he gave his name, and which in turn made the name of George B. Robinson famous throughout the length and breadth of the nation.
He was chosen by the Republican convention of this state on the 27th of August as its candidate for
LIEUTENANT-GOVERNOR,
and at the ensuing election on the second of November, he was elected in common with his ticket, beating a popular and well-known gentleman. A week or so since he went to Denver to prepare suitable quarters for himself during the coming session of the legislature, and even now an elegant suite of rooms are nearly completed; but, alas, their intended occupant, what recks he now of earthly grandeur or earthly comfort. He is gone, and it is natural that those who loved him here should follow him with their hopes for his eternal felicity in the land of the leal, beyond the dark river, into whose icy flood his brave soul plunged without a fear or any expression which would indicate its presence.
His remains will be sent to his
AGED AND BEREAVED MOTHER
at Allegan, Michigan. They arrived in this city last evening about half-past ten o’clock under an escort of a committee from Kokomo and Robinson’s camp, consisting of Major W. A. Mensel, O. McDonald, W. S. Young and A. A. Miller, members of Summit Lodge No. 7 I. O. O. F., and C. D. Bissel, of Denver, personal friend of the deceased. The remains were taken to Rogers’ undertaking establishment to await preparations for the funeral obsequies in this city.
At meetings of citizens and various organizations yesterday afternoon and evening, arrangements were made for a funeral in this city previous to the departure of the escort of the remains to Denver. The Pitkin Light cavalry, the Tabor Light cavalry and the Carbonate rifles will attend the funeral in full uniform and escort the remains to the depot. The fire department, the Masons, the Odd Fellows and other civic organizations will also take part in the funeral. The business men are requested to close their houses from 1 to 3:30 p. m., and citizens are invited to take part in the funeral procession. The principle mines will be closed and the mine owners association and miners will follow the remains to the depot.
The remains will lie in state at the city hall from 1 o’clock to 3:30 p. m., after which they will be escorted to the depot, and under an escort of twenty guards from the various military organizations will be taken to Denver by special train over the Denver and South Park railroad.
