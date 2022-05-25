Highlights from the
Herald Democrat
10 years ago
Wheel on
May 3, 2012
With the summer almost upon us and numerous bicycle races in the offing, it might be a good time to reflect on the fact that bicycles and bicycle races have long been part of Leadville’s history.
Indeed, the “ubiquitous street steed,” as the bicycle was dubbed in the Herald Democrat back in 1892, was a subject of continuing interest in the early days of Leadville, and, it appears, beyond.
On July 9, 1891, the Herald described an upcoming ride of two local bicyclists to Denver. The ride was supposed to take place in June, but as it was necessary to wait until the snow disappeared from Weston Pass, it was postponed until July.
The two Leadville men, David LaSalle and W.B. Felker, were to leave Leadville at 5 a.m., cross Weston Pass and then complete the first 60-mile day of travel, stopping at Hartsel for the night. They were to arise again at 5 a.m. and ride 78 miles to Colorado Springs on the second day. The third day they were to ride the remaining 75 miles to Denver.
The newspaper noted the entire distance as 213 miles, so the men were expected to average 71 1/3 miles per day. It would be the longest ride ever made in the state, the paper said.
So what bikes were they riding?
“The gentlemen will use the Victor machine with the Cushing tire safety.”
When the men got as far as Littleton, they were to be met by the Ramblers Cycling Club of Denver and escorted to the city.
Plans called for a train ride home, however.
Leadville had its own club in those days called the Leadville Cycle Club (now we have the Cloud City Wheelers). Members took rides together and also planned races. At that time there were about 50 wheelmen, most of them “true bicycle cranks.”
For July 15, 1892, they planned a road race down the boulevard to the hatchery and returning on the Malta road. A medal was to be given for first prize.
The newspaper suggested that the wheelmen get together and do something about a track for bike races. It also suggested that more cyclists should be wearing the regulation uniform.
“It looks neater, feels easier and does away with the flapping of long pants,” the Herald opined.
By 1901, the Herald announced a revival in bicycling such as had not been experienced in years.
“Old riders are buying new wheels, new riders are purchasing cheap but good second-hand machines, the young man and his best girl are out every evening getting into condition for the rides into the country that will come next month, and the camera fiend is trying to devise some scheme whereby he can fasten his camera to the bike without rubbing off a big chunk of enamel. Street coteries of friends, both male and female, are arranging for runs to Birdseye, Timberline Lake, Twin Lakes and the hatchery, while some of the strong and venturesome have projected long runs to different parts of the state. The wheel certainly has the call this season.”
Kind of makes you want to leave work early and take a bike ride, doesn’t it?
Marcia Martinek
Herald Editor
Climax Mine now shipping molybdenum
May 17, 2012
The Climax Mine, owned by Freeport-McMoRan, is back in production after a 17-year hiatus.
With a new mill and refurbished mining facilities, the first molybdenum concentrate, amounting to approximately 21,000 pounds of molybdenum, was shipped out the gate on Thursday, May 10.
Operations in the open pit mine began in June 2011. Since then, Climax has been stockpiling ore and removing overburden. The mine is now in commercial production.
First mined in 1916, this historic mining operation has produced almost two billion pounds of molybdenum. In 2007, Freeport-McMoRan announced plans to restart the Climax Mine, which had most recently been in operation in 1995. In 2008, in response to a sharp decline in molybdenum prices, those plans were placed on hold, and construction activities were suspended. Construction restarted in 2010. The cost of the initial phase of the project approximates $760 million. Approximately $700 million has been spent to date.
With a mine life projected to be in excess of 20 years, the Climax Mine is an open pit operation with a current mining rate of about 90,000 tons per day. The new Climax mill has a throughput capacity of 28,000 tons of ore per day. Molybdenum production is expected to ramp up to a rate of 20 million pounds per year during 2013 and, depending on market conditions, may be increased to 30 million pounds per year. Freeport-McMoRan intends to operate the Climax and Henderson molybdenum mines in a flexible manner to meet market requirements.
“I am delighted with the way our people and our contractors have responded to the challenges that normally attend a start-up of this magnitude,” said Mike McDonald, Climax general manager. “Everyone working on this project has exhibited tremendous teamwork and a positive, problem-solving attitude. Most importantly, our employees and contractors have worked in an exceptionally safe manner. The construction contractors have set a remarkable standard for safety performance during this project. Climax-controlled contractors and employees are extending a streak of 181 days without a recordable incident.”
Climax presently employs 300 people. Should the production rate increase to 30 million pounds per year, employment will increase to approximately 400.
“We are all really excited about bringing the Climax Mine back into production and providing opportunities for good jobs and a solid economic base for this area,” said McDonald. “Furthermore, we greatly appreciate the strong support we’ve received from the local county government and from the people living in our many surrounding communities.”
Vonnie’s Law a reality
Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper signed Vonnie’s Law, HB 12-1114, into law on May 11.
The signing ceremony took place in the governor’s office with the family of Vonnie Flores, after whom the law was named.
“Today I am elated,” said Diane Stepisnik, Flores’ sister-in-law and founder of the Vonnie’s Voice Committee, about the law being signed. “I am overwhelmed by the response to this law. My heart is overflowing; Vonnie is with me.”
The measure, after an initial amendment, passed unanimously at every step through the Colorado House of Representatives and Senate in a little over one month’s time.
Rep. Millie Hamner (D-Dillon) helped to guide that vision at the legislative level and led the measure and Vonnie’s Voice all the way to the golden dome of the Colorado State Capital. It was also supported by Senator Gail Schwartz (D-Snowmass Village).
“It has been a privilege for me to work with the family and friends of Vonnie Flores and the citizens of Leadville to strengthen Colorado’s stalking law,” said Hamner. “Vonnie’s memory will live on through increased protections for victims of stalking.”
Vonnie’s Law strengthens Colorado’s laws regarding the crime of stalking by requiring an arrested stalker to go before a judge and be issued a restraining order prior to being released from jail.
“I’m honored to have worked with Representative Hamner, the Flores family and the Leadville community on this issue,” stated Schwartz. “We are grateful to the Flores family for bringing the need for this bill to our attention and for sharing its story of Vonnie Flores, for whom the bill is dedicated.”
Flores was murdered in her own driveway on July 7, 2010 by a man who lived next door to her and had been stalking her for five years.
When the man was arrested less than a week before Flores’ murder, he was released within hours, without seeing a judge and without a criminal restraining order. Flores had filed a civil restraining order, yet continued to live in fear.
From that tragedy, the Vonnie’s Voice Committee was created to make sure that this crime didn’t happen to someone else.
With the signing of this bill into law, the primary objectives of the committee have been achieved: to raise awareness of and strengthen the current stalking laws, and to give stalking victims like Flores a voice.
For most in the Leadville community, Flores was known as Miss Vonnie, an educator at Pitts Elementary School for over 20 years.
Burro racing honored by state
by Danny Ramey
Herald Staff Writer
May 31, 2012
The Colorado General Assembly has designated pack burro racing as a summer heritage sport.
Joint resolution HJR12-1021, which gave the sport the designation, passed on May 4.
Millie Hamner, D-District 56, and Wes McKinley, D-District 64, sponsored the bill in the state House of Representatives.
Tom Massey, R-District 60, was also a sponsor.
The campaign to get the designation started back in 2007 when students from Edith Teter Elementary in Fairplay started a petition, said Brad Wann, media relations specialist for the Western Pack Burro Association.
Several other petition drives, including one in Leadville, sprang from the original Edith Teter campaign, said Dave TenEyck, director for the Boom Days race.
“It’s neat to know that school children started the whole thing,” he said.
In 2008, skiing and snowboarding received an official designation from the state as Colorado’s official winter sports.
With the approval of the designation for skiing and snowboarding, many supporters of pack burro racing thought that the sport’s hopes of an official designation were done.
However, Wann and some other burro-racing advocates came together and started an education campaign that helped revive hopes for an official designation.
“Brad Wann provided 90 to 99 percent of the enthusiasm for this,” said TenEyck.
When the advocates approached Hamner, she felt it was important to raise awareness of the sport.
“Many people are unaware of pack burro racing and it’s important role in history,” she said.
Wann thinks that the heritage designation is a good step in raising awareness.
“Burros, like Rodney Dangerfield, don’t get a lot of respect,” he said. “This state was built on the backs of burros.”
Burros played an instrumental role in the development and growth of mining towns, and also allowed for travel and transport to areas where train tracks and other modes of transportation could not reach, said Wann.
Plus, burro racing is a sport that is practiced almost exclusively in Colorado, said TenEyck. There have been some races outside of the state, but none of them have lasted.
So far, pack burro racing is the only summer heritage sport for Colorado, said Hamner.
