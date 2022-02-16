Highlights from
The Herald Democrat
50 years ago
Winter Carnival Events Slip Into Ice Palace Vernacular
February 28, 1972
*******
“In the afternoon, Harrison avenue was transferred into something very much like Mardi Gras — lavish costumes, colorful Indians, gay clowns and a number of bands enlivened the throngs.
“Everyone went to the Grand Ball at the Ice Palace.
“The five-mile skating race was won by Willard Riggs, who was awarded a diamond-studded gold medal.
“The parade on January 3, 1896 was long, and consisted of various organizations and clubs devoted to winter sports. There were skiers, curling, toboggans, skating, hockey and many other clubs of the city.
“The January 3, 1896 Evening Chronicle had this to say: ‘The world moves. Leadville takes a leap. The Rocky Mountains rocked in the lap of the ages.’”
(Foregoing from Rene Coquoz’ “King Pleasure Reigned in 1896.”)
The February 25-27 Winter Carnival relived some of the glory and fun of that historical caprice of three-quarters of a century ago.
The ghosts of such men as S. D. Nicholson, C. T. Limberg, John F. Campion, J. J. Brown, Tingley S. Wood and some of the members of the board of directors of the Leadville Crystal Carnival Association must have stopped momentarily in their spiritual rounds to wonder what was taking place in their old town.
Horses were back. Sleds were not, but there were some funny-looking sleighs running about making a lot of noise. World War I was not brewing, but here were tanks some 20 years ahead of time.
Although revelry must have been king at Tabor’s Vendome, at the Topic Saloon, the only horsin’ around was by the guests. The 1972 style permitted the ghosts to see horses actually walking into the lobby of the Vendome after having paid a visit to Kerrigan’s Palace of Mixed Potions.
The ghosts saw some crazy people swinging clubs out on Twin Lakes instead of making figure eights.
There wasn’t one Grand Ball; there were several, but nobody was gliding gracefully to “The Merry Widow Waltz.” Instead, even mamas and papas were doing “their thing,” stepping around with crazy gyrations.
The ghosts pulled their sheets a little closer to their nebulous bodies and floated away from it all. “We had our blocks of ice in which to play, but these 1972 Ice Carnivalers have nothing to leave for posterity.”
The ghosts are right: The 1972 Winter Carnival probably did not make its mark on the world.
But the carnival was a community effort with no one organization doing it all. A limited number of people planned all kinds of events to interest and amuse those who ventured from their firesides. All the various sports events drew good crowds, and in this respect scattered people in enough places so there was not the discomfort of overcrowded conditions.
The festivities began Friday afternoon with snowshoe softball. With this giddy start, everyone was ready for the parade. The best thumbnail description of the parade was this one: “Heck, they can draw out more people in the winter time when it is cold to march down the avenue than they can in the summer time.”
The clowns in the parade brought many a smile and hearty laugh. Picture Doug Richardson in a pair of wild green trousers, several sizes too large to admit the placement of a large bath towel for the bay window effect.
Richard Fikany had a pair of shoes a “mile long” — and he was able to walk up and down steps with them. He says they were given to him by Prentiss Rowe, who is best remembered here as former manager of the Chamber of Commerce.
Leadville’s “kids” were in the parade — she in her clown makeup and he in his 100-year-old velvet suit and derby. Thelma and Al Miller rode and scattered kisses in all directions. Later, she did her pantomiming act in the R. A. M. (For those not in the know, the “kids” are 65 and 78 years of age. The 65-year-old kid is still recuperating from major surgery performed several weeks ago.)
Crowds were enlarged by the body of 4th Infantrymen from Fort Carson who are undergoing ski and snow training at Camp Hale, and members of the 10th Cavalry squadron who came here especially for the Winter Carnival.
It was the 10th Cavalry who really made the ghosts flap their wings. On Saturday afternoon they rode right into the lobby of the Vendome Hotel. Tabor must have had some good reason to put a kind of cobblestone floor in the lobby. The horses couldn’t gain any footing, and before panic could take over, their riders led them out. The DePuys reported the horses caused no damage, but the same cannot be said for modern-day miners who think nothing of poking holes in the walls of a lovely old hotel.
Cotton candy, armed forces personnel and food dominated the Sixth Street Gym displays.
There were carnival games such as usually are seen with traveling carnivals in the summer time. Stuffed toys and prizes were being won by those able to ring bottles and such.
The troops provided the biggest pastime for youngsters any celebration has seen. The young people were fascinated with the Army tank and the several other four-track vehicles. They climbed on and out, on top, underneath, and plagued the men in charge with many questions. Over and over the soldiers had to explain “what makes it go.”
Scaring the ghosts of the past also were those noisy things in the air: a trio of helicopters early Sunday.
The official snowmobile races were of intense interest to the various companies who had machines entered in the events, as well as many local spectators. This is now a serious sport with great pride in racing times.
The talk of the snowmobile crowd was the nine-year-old who piloted a 335 cc machine — which is a big one — and came in second place in one of the races. His fast banking sent a photographer into a snow bank up to his armpits when jumping to get out of his way. Who would think that such a little guy was a speed ball?
Ski-joring had a different angle when both horses and snowmobiles were used for pulling riders.
And best of all, it was an excuse to get out and live a little, knock off the cobwebs of indoor confinement.
In the past, the Leadville Jaycees had handled the Winter Carnival. It has proven too large an affair for just one group.
The Board of Trade was the name given to a number of individuals, many anonymous, who helped with Winter Carnival scheduling.
A great deal of credit goes to armed forces personnel for the extensive part played in keeping the interest of the townspeople stirred.
Now all will remain a little on the quiet side until March 17, when the Irish (and would-be Irish) do their own style of “rock-throwing” which makes “My Wild Irish Rose” something besides a tune to be sung in Leadville on St. Patty’s Day.
Today’s Chuckle
*******
This is the year that the Congressmen running for re-election will criticize the spending they authorized to please the people last year.
