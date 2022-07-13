Highlights from the
Carbonate Chronicle
75 years ago
MOSTLY IT WAS A QUIET, SAFE & SANE FOURTH HERE
July 7, 1947
*******
Leadville was a quiet old town — mostly — over the holiday weekend. A large portion of the citizenry, with the extra day of Saturday off, along with the Fourth and Sunday, of course, went out of town on trips. Celebrations near and far drew many Leadvillites.
The stay-at-homes, either perforce or by choice, enjoyed peace and some quiet — it was not as noisy a Fourth as those of some years past. Firecrackers and blasts that sounded like dynamiting occasionally rent the otherwise tranquil atmosphere. Even the elements joined in to celebrate the Fourth: for a while Friday night there was a spectacular display of lightning which preceded a rainstorm of short duration.
No serious mishaps usually associated with the 4th of July were reported. The fire department did not have any calls; not even a false alarm. The highways were heavily travelled, but not even a minor accident has been reported in this immediate vicinity.
The police were on the job, but encountered little difficulty with celebrants. There were but three arrests.
Old Iron Key May Have Been on Jail
*******
In last Monday’s paper we ran a story regarding an old iron key that had been found by V. K. Gustafson near Annunciation Church. The key has been displayed in the Herald Democrat window since Monday, and we have invited anyone having any knowledge of where the key might have been used to come in and tell us.
To date we have had two residents give us some information on where the key might have been used.
Ed Mayerle, 328 West 8th street, who as a boy lived with his parents at 211 Front street, believes the key might have been used in the old Lake County jail, which was located on Pine street between Elm and Front streets. Mayerle tells us this old jail was constructed mostly of heavy timber, and contained cells and dungeons down underneath the ground. He said as a young boy he and other kids played around the old building after it had been abandoned as a jail. Mayerle tells us that they used these same kind of keys on the heavy padlock-type locks that were used to lock the cells, and through the years he has saved some of these same kind of keys that came from the jail.
The old jail, which was located across the street from the old Tivoli beer warehouse during the time Mayerle, his brothers and other playmates found recreation there was used as a stables for old, retired horses that had been used on the Leadville fire department, and then transferred for use in connection with the Leadville street department. City employees that were responsible for the care of these horses would carry these large oval-shaped padlock-style locks around with them, said Mayerle.
Mayerle says there was a large, high fence, about 12 feet high, around the back part of the old jail building, and for a time they used this as a pound for lost or strayed dogs and cows.
The writer happened to be in the Western Hardware store Friday afternoon and Tom Nicholas showed him several keys that were almost exact duplications of the key we have on display in our window. However, the keys that Nicholas has are much newer-looking. He tells us that they are made to fit what he called a Norwegian jail lock, of padlock style.
The very same kind of a lock is being used today on the outer doors of the Western Hardware company’s explosives magazine, which is located south of Leadville.
Howard Truscott, 711 Alder, tells us he believes he knows another building of bygone years in Leadville in which the iron key we displayed in our window might have been used.
“They formally used a large iron key, exactly the same size and shape as you folks had displayed, in opening a lock on the door of the old M. Kahn Grocery warehouse that was located at [500] East 10th street. It was a large padlock-style lock with a heavy iron staple. The Kahn warehouse was torn down over 30 years ago, but as kids we used to play around there,” said Truscott.
YES, WE’VE BEEN HAVING A BIT OF TROUBLE HERE AT THE HERALD
July 21, 1947
*******
They say where there’s a will there’s a way, and this surely applies in the case of the publishing of The Herald Democrat since Monday, July 7th.
The management of The Herald Democrat arranged for Louie Kern, the oldest employe, from point of service, to start on his vacation July 7th for two weeks’ duration. This was made possible through the kind cooperation of Jack O’Connell, who, with his father, operates the Salida Daily Mail, and who agreed to come up to Leadville and work in the composing room for two weeks while Kern was on his vacation.
Tuesday, July 8th, Milton Gifford, the other Herald Democrat Linotype operator, went on the sick list, and it was necessary to draft Roy Simpson, who is in charge of the job printing department, to devote his entire time to the composing room of The Herald Democrat.
But to add to the troubles of the plant, the big No. 14 Linotype, which sets most of the ads, large headings and body type, went out of service because of a breakdown. We immediately got on the phone and ordered out new parts from Denver. However, the new parts did not arrive until Thursday, nearly 48 hours after they had left Denver, due to the oversight of some trainman in not putting the package off at Leadville.
Last Thursday we were in luck when Millard Michael of Grand Junction walked into our plant at about noon and we immediately put him to work. Michael has been kind enough to stay on the job here, and will remain with us until we are back on the regular schedule again.
By yesterday afternoon we had ironed out most of our difficulties and had all our press forms made up and were in shape to go to press at about 4 p.m., which would have meant that our subscribers would have received their papers fairly early. But in transferring our front page form from our makeup stones to our pressroom, the form was “pied,” which in plain terms means that all the loose type in the form fell out on the floor.
To re-set all the type for our front page would have meant at least four hours of steady Linotype work, so we pressed seven employes and friends into the tedious task of picking up the lines of type and finding their proper places for our front page.
So please accept our apologies if you have been receiving your Herald Democrat rather late the past ten days. Really and truly we are bending every effort possible to have our paper delivered to your address earlier, and we are confident that we will be able to do this in the next few days. We want our subscribers to know that if they don’t receive their paper, we want them to phone us and we will see to it that one is delivered.
BEARDS FOR LEADVILLE MEN! THAT’S THE EDICT FOR TABOR DAYS
*******
A representative of the 1947 Tabor Days committee announced today that all local businessmen will be requested — and expected — to raise a beard and register for same at The Herald Democrat.
Those wishing to compete for prizes will be required to be clean-shaven when they register. A prize will be offered for the best beard, no trimming or shaving for the duration of the contest. The names of the judges will be announced later.
At the time of registering, the contestants must designate which contest they desire to compete in. A registration fee of $3 will be required, and this will be refunded during Tabor Days, providing the contestant still has his whiskers.
All merchants and businessmen will be required to raise some sort of a beard, or be subject to some fine or dictate of the Tabor Days kangaroo court which will function during the celebration. However, it will not be compulsory to register.
Young Boys Questioned on Petty Thefts, Entering Homes During Past Two Weeks
July 28, 1947
*******
A series of housebreakings and petty thefts has been ended with the apprehension of a trio of young boys who are now awaiting Juvenile Court procedure. The boys, ages 11, 12 and 14, were taken into custody by Sheriff Clarence McMurrough and Undersheriff George Jacobs yesterday afternoon and were questioned by District Attorney William J. Meehan.
Names of the under-age boys are, of course, not privileged for publication. Cooperating with the sheriff’s office, The Herald Democrat has also withheld mention of the little “crime wave” so as to facilitate the moves of the authorities in apprehending the youngsters.
The boys barely escaped being caught Saturday, and the sheriff recognized one of them. The round-up was completed yesterday, and it is hoped that with cooperation of the townspeople any possible future activities along that line can be nipped in the bud. “If any youngsters are seen behaving suspiciously,” Sheriff McMurrough stated this morning, “we would appreciate being called immediately.”
All three of the boys, it was reported, admitted taking part in the break-in on July 13th of Dr. Franklin Laneback’s residence at 136 West 9th street. There, the trio raided the ice box, taking cookies, ice cream and frozen foods, and then made off with two child’s-type banks containing about $12. One of these was broken up, the other thrown away back of the High School.
Last Saturday, two of the boys, by their own admission, entered the Earl Sowers home, 113 East 9th street, by crawling through a window, then opening a door. There was no one home and the boys took money and trinkets, 18 empty Coca Cola bottles (which they planned to turn in for cash) and a ring, which is still missing.
Involved in the “wave” was a shotgun taken from the Railway Express office, which was quickly recovered, and another shotgun, double-barreled, which is being held at the sheriff’s office for its owner, someone as yet undetermined.
The three young boys admitted several other break-ins but said they had taken nothing. They were questioned about several other similar incidents, but denied taking part in them.
Petitions in delinquency were drawn up by District Attorney Meehan, and the boys’ cases were headed for the court of County Judge Charles H. Schlaepfer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.