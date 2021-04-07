PUBLIC NOTICE
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS – DESIGN/BUILD
FOR THE LAKE COUNTY SENIOR CENTER
Lake County, Colorado, is seeking proposals from contracting firms capable of completing a “turn-key” design-build project to replace the ADA ramp and associated deck at the Lake County Senior Center.
Interested Contractors are requested to submit statements of experience and qualifications to Lake County Public Works providing construction drawings, building permits and construction. Lake County will be responsible for the demolition of the existing ramp and site grading.
A firm lump sum price and a proposed schedule of values that provides a breakdown of the total labor, materials and equipment costs are to be included in the proposal. The project is being funded by Lake County/CDOT Grants allocated to Lake County Senior Center ADA Ramp Replacement.
PROJECT DESCRIPTION
Provide labor, material, equipment and tools to construct a new ADA ramp on the west end of the Senior Center with an associated deck. “Turn-key” design-build project requirements include construction drawings, building permits and construction.
SCHEDULE
April 5, 2021 ...................................... Release RFP
April 12, 2021 ............... Pre-bid Meeting, Site Visit
April 19, 2021 .......................... Proposal Due Date
May 3, 2021 ........ Selection of Contractor to BOCC
SCOPE OF SERVICES
The project is scheduled to be completed by June 30, 2021:
• Provide project drawings and engineering for permitting.
• Obtain appropriate permits from Lake County Building Department.
• Construct frost protected foundation with anchor bolts.
- Supply and install a 22’ x 22’ Wood/fiberboard deck with associated ADA ramp to access the Senior Center.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION regarding
questions about this RFP
A site meeting will take place at the Lake County Senior Center on April 12, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. A tour of the building site will be included.
Any questions relative to the scope of services must be submitted by e-mail to Lake County Public Works Director Michael Irwin, mirwin@co.lake.co.us. Questions must be received by 8:00 a.m. April 16, 2021.
Answers will be posted as questions are received. Please visit the Lake County website (www.lakecountyco.com) to receive up-to-date information regarding this RFP, including answers to all questions submitted. It is the responsibility of the proposers to check the website for new questions and answers prior to submitting proposals. The names of vendors submitting questions will not be disclosed. Personal visits may be arranged or questions answered by contacting Michael Irwin at 719-486-0259.
SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS
Qualifications-Based Selection – Lake County Public Works will review all proposal packages submitted for this project. To be considered as a qualified respondent, five (5) copies of the Proposal Package must be submitted in a sealed envelope and clearly marked RFP: DESIGN/BUILD FOR THE LAKE COUNTY SENIOR CENTER ADA RAMP, and received by the Lake County Public Works Office at the address listed below by 12:00 p.m., May 3, 2021.
Proposal packages must be mailed or delivered to the following address:
Lake County Public Works
P.O. Box 952
429 E. 12th Street
Leadville, CO 80461
Any packages received after this date and time will be deemed unresponsive. Lake County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals, to re-solicit proposals, to waive any irregularities, to negotiate pricing and to select the proposal deemed to be in the best interests of Lake County. Issuance of this RFP does not obligate Lake County to award a contract, nor is Lake County liable for any costs incurred by the contractors in the preparation and submittal of the proposal.
All proposals must include the following information in the order stated below:
1. Understanding of the Project: Describe in two pages or less your understanding of the project, including a brief overview of your plan to accomplish the services being requested. Special attention should be given to the schedule of power outages to minimize the impact to County operations.
2. Project Team: Describe the qualifications of all key persons who will be responsible for providing the requested services.
3. Experience: Provide evidence of similar past experience that demonstrates your ability to successfully provide the services being requested in this RFP. Include names and contact information from three (3) past projects for reference purposes.
4. Schedule: Include a progress schedule that shows the estimated time for procurement, installation, testing, inspections and final clean up.
5. Cost: Provide a breakdown of costs for each major project task and a total lump sum cost proposal that includes all costs, including bonds, insurance, overhead and profit.
Firms will be ranked on experience, cost and qualifications, including but not limited to previous similar projects, key personnel qualifications and schedule.
INSURANCE REQUIREMENTS
The engineering/design firm shall not begin any work under any contract until it has obtained the required insurance naming Lake County as additional insured where applicable, and Lake County has approved such insurance. The successful firm shall not allow any sub-consultant to commence work on its contract until all similar insurance required of the consultant has been so obtained and approved.
Insurance requirements include:
• Workers Compensation Insurance, including Employers Liability Coverage in accordance with all applicable statutes of the State of Colorado.
• Commercial General Liability Insurance on an “occurrence basis” with limits of liability not less than $1,000,000 per occurrence and/or aggregate combined single limit, personal injury, bodily injury and property damage.
• Comprehensive Automobile Insurance in the amount of $750,000 for bodily injury and $500,000 for property damage, each occurrence. All liability and property damage insurance required hereunder shall be Comprehensive General and Automobile Bodily Injury and Property Damage forms of policy.
INDEMNIFICATION
To the fullest extent permitted by law, the successful respondent, its subcontractors, agents, officers or employees shall indemnify and hold harmless Lake County, Colorado, including, but not limited to, its respective elected and appointed officials, officers, employees and agents, from any and all claims brought by any person or entity whatsoever arising from any act, error or omission of the provider during the respondent’s performance. The respondent shall also indemnify and defend Lake County, its elected and appointed officials, officers, employees and agents, with respect to any claim arising or alleged to have arisen from negligence and/or willful, wanton or reckless acts or omissions of the respondent, its subcontractors, agents, officers or employees and any and all losses or liabilities resulting from any such claims, including, but not limited to, damage awards, costs and reasonable attorney’s fees. This indemnification shall not be affected by any other portions of an agreement relating to insurance requirements.
INDEPENDENT CONTRACTOR
The Contractor shall perform its duties hereunder as an independent contractor and not as an employee. Contractor affirms that it has or will secure at its own expense all personnel and materials required to perform the services requested.
Published in the Herald Democrat April 8 and 15, 2021.
