PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF LEADVILLE, COLORADO
Ordinance No. 8
Series of 2021
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE OFFICIAL
WARD MAP OF THE CITY
WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Leadville (“City Council”) possesses the authority pursuant to C.R.S. § 31-15-401 and its general police powers to pass and enforce regulations which may be necessary or expedient for the promotion of the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Leadville; and
WHEREAS, the City annexed the property commonly known as the Railyard Leadville property into the boundaries of the City by adoption of Ordinance No. 1, Series of 2017; and
WHEREAS, such annexation and the development of the Railyard Leadville property requires the City to amend its official ward map, which establishes the boundaries of the City’s election precincts; and
WHEREAS, Section 1.16.101 of the Leadville Municipal Code requires that any amendments to the City’s official ward map be approved by ordinance; and
WHEREAS, the City Council finds it is in the best interest of the public health, safety and welfare to amend the City’s official ward map to include the Railyard Leadville property in the City’s wards as set forth in the Leadville Voting Ward Map attached hereto as Exhibit 1.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF CITY OF LEADVILLE, COLORADO, AS FOLLOWS:
Section 1. Recitals. The recitals contained above are incorporated herein by reference and are adopted as findings and determinations of the City Council.
Section 2. Official Ward Map Amended. The City Council hereby: (1) amends the City’s official ward map by approving the Leadville Voting Ward Map attached hereto as Exhibit 1 and incorporated herein by this reference; and (2) directs that, upon final approval of this Ordinance, City staff provide a copy of the attached Leadville Voting Ward Map to the Lake County Clerk and Recorder for recording.
Section 3. Remaining Provisions. Except as specifically amended hereby, all other provisions of the Leadville Municipal Code shall continue in full force and effect.
Section 4. Codification Amendments. The codifier of Leadville’s Municipal Code is hereby authorized to make such numerical, technical and formatting changes as may be necessary to incorporate the provisions of this Ordinance within the Leadville Municipal Code.
Section 5. Severability. Should any one or more sections or provisions of this Ordinance be judicially determined invalid or unenforceable, such judgment shall not affect, impair or invalidate the remaining provisions of this Ordinance, the intention being that the various sections and provisions are severable.
Section 6. Repeal. Any and all ordinances or codes or parts thereof in conflict or inconsistent herewith are, to the extent of such conflict or inconsistency, hereby repealed; provided, however, that the repeal of any such ordinance or code or part thereof shall not revive any other section or part of any ordinance or code provision heretofore repealed or superseded and this repeal shall not affect or prevent the prosecution or punishment of any person for any act done or committed in violation of any ordinance or code hereby repealed prior to the taking effect of this ordinance.
Section 7. Safety Clause. The City Council hereby finds, determines, and declares that this Ordinance is promulgated under the general policepower of the City of Leadville, that it is promulgated for the health, safety, and welfare of the public, andthat this Ordinance is necessary for the preservation of health and safety and for the protection of public convenience and welfare. The City Council further determines that the Ordinance bears a rational relation to the proper legislative object sought to be attained.
Section 8. Effective Date. This Ordinance shall become effective thirty (30) days after publication following final passage.
INTRODUCED, READ, APPROVED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED in full on first reading this 1st day June 2021 by a vote of 6 in favor and 0 against.
Published in the Herald Democrat June 10, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.