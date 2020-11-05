PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A
TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute
39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice
to all persons having interest or title of record to
real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed
may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 24th day of
October 2016 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer in
the State of Colorado sold at a public tax lien sale
the following described real estate situate in the
County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
U.S. Mineral Survey #7259, an undivided interest
in the La Plata and La Plata #2 and #3 Mining
Claim, 23-08-79 English Gulch containing 30.990
Acres
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed
in the names of Richard V. McKinley, William
A. McKinley and Donald C. McKinley for the
2015 property taxes. The said County Treasurer
issued a tax lien certificate Advanced Materials
Engineering.
On September 25th, 2020, Michael M. Ellis made a
request upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’
s Deed to said real estate.
The Lake County Treasurer, with this publication, is
notifying Richard V. McKinley, William A. McKinley
and Donald C. McKinley, the current title of record
holders, that Advanced Materials Engineering is applying
for a Treasurer’s Deed.
A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate
to Advanced Materials Engineering at 4:30 p.m. on
the 25th day of February 2021, unless the same has
been redeemed by Richard V. McKinley, William A.
McKinley and Donald C. McKinley or their recognized
agents. The said tax lien certificate may be
redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any
time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s
Deed.
Witness my hand this 29th day of October 2020,
A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat Oct. 29 and Nov.
5 and 12, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.