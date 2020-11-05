PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A

TREASURER’S DEED

In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute

39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice

to all persons having interest or title of record to

real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed

may be issued.

Therefore, let it be known that on the 24th day of

October 2016 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer in

the State of Colorado sold at a public tax lien sale

the following described real estate situate in the

County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:

U.S. Mineral Survey #7259, an undivided interest

in the La Plata and La Plata #2 and #3 Mining

Claim, 23-08-79 English Gulch containing 30.990

Acres

That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed

in the names of Richard V. McKinley, William

A. McKinley and Donald C. McKinley for the

2015 property taxes. The said County Treasurer

issued a tax lien certificate Advanced Materials

Engineering.

On September 25th, 2020, Michael M. Ellis made a

request upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’

s Deed to said real estate.

The Lake County Treasurer, with this publication, is

notifying Richard V. McKinley, William A. McKinley

and Donald C. McKinley, the current title of record

holders, that Advanced Materials Engineering is applying

for a Treasurer’s Deed.

A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate

to Advanced Materials Engineering at 4:30 p.m. on

the 25th day of February 2021, unless the same has

been redeemed by Richard V. McKinley, William A.

McKinley and Donald C. McKinley or their recognized

agents. The said tax lien certificate may be

redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any

time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s

Deed.

Witness my hand this 29th day of October 2020,

A.D.

Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer

Published in the Herald Democrat Oct. 29 and Nov.

5 and 12, 2020.

