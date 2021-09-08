PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the County Treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 24th day of October 2016 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer in the State of Colorado sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
U.S. Mineral Survey #00387 a ¼ undivided interest in the Bullion mining claim (Tract A) 3.99 AC, 24-09-80 CALIF
U.S. Mineral Survey #00387 a 19/32 undivided interest in the Bullion mining claim (Tract C) 3.99 AC, 24-09-80 CALIF
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name of C & H Development for the 2015 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued tax lien certificates to Kent Taylor.
On August 17, 2021, Kent Taylor made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for Treasurer’s Deeds to said real estate.
With this publication, the Lake County Treasurer is notifying C & H Development, the current title of record holder, that Kent Taylor is applying for a Treasurer’s Deed. This notice is also notifying the following who hold an interest in the Mining Claims: William H. McKee and Clarence E. Henke Estate. This notice is also notifying the following who hold interest in the same mining claims as fractional owners of Tract A & Tract C: Mary Siekman, John Hensley, James Everett Madson, Patricia C. McEwen, Mary & Martha Burke AKA Molly & Delgado Burke, Pandora Mining Co. and Arnold & Orlena Buck.
Treasurer’s Deeds will be issued for said real estate to Kent Taylor at 4:30 p.m. on the 27th day of January 2022, unless they have been redeemed by C & H Development or it’s recognized agent. The said tax lien certificates may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deeds.
Witness my hand this 2nd day of September 2021, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat Sept. 9, 16 and 23, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.