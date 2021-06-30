PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF HEARING
IN RE THE ORGANIZATION OF PAN-ARK
ESTATES METROPOLITAN DISTRICT,
LAKE COUNTY, COLORADO
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that there was filed with the Lake County Clerk and Recorder a Service Plan and related documents for the proposed Pan-Ark Estates Metropolitan District. The Service Plan and related documents are now on file in the office of the Lake County Clerk and Recorder and are available for public inspection.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that by Order of the Board of County Commissioners of Lake County, Colorado, a public hearing on such Service Plan and related documents will be held and may be conducted in hybrid mode with simultaneous in-person and remote options at Lake County Courthouse, BOCC Meeting Room, 505 Harrison Ave., Leadville, CO, and remotely by Zoom Meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6025020509?pwd=UTdxNWZvWWJSZHFXQWV4M2VlTEZnZz09
+1-720-928-9299
Meeting ID: 602 502 0509
Password: 80461
beginning at 1:00 p.m. on July 22, 2021. Check the Lake County website to confirm the date and time:
https://www.lakecountyco.com/.
The purpose of the public hearing shall be to consider the adequacy of the Service Plan of the proposed Pan-Ark Estates Metropolitan District and to form a basis for adopting a Resolution approving, conditionally approving, or disapproving the Service Plan.
The Pan-Ark Estates Metropolitan District is located entirely within Lake County, Colorado, and described as follows:
The N½ of Section 9 and the SW¼ of Section 10, Township 11 South, Range 80 West of the 6th Principal Meridian, Lake County, Colorado; and also known as all property located within the Twin Lakes Addition No. 1A, 1B and 1C, of the Mount Elbert Plamor Ranch, Lake County, Colorado.
In accordance with the procedures set forth in Section 32-1-203(3.5), C.R.S., the owner of any real property within the proposed Pan-Ark Estates Metropolitan District may submit to the Board of County Commissioners of Lake County, Colorado no later than ten (10) days prior to the date of hearing a request that such property be excluded from the proposed District.
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS, LAKE COUNTY, COLORADO
By: Clerk to the Board
Published in the Herald Democrat July 1, 2021.
