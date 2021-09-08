PUBLIC NOTICE
The Leadville Sanitation District has for sale to the highest bidder a 2002 Dodge 1500 pickup. This vehicle will be sold as-is - no warranty. This vehicle has been wrecked, door doesn’t close, and no tailgate. The minimum bid is $500. Vehicle can be seen at the wastewater treatment plant. Sealed bids must be submitted by September 14, 2021 to the Leadville Sanitation District office, P.O. Box 253, 911 Hwy 24, Leadville, CO 80461. Bids will be opened at the regular Board Meeting at 3:30 p.m. on October 6, 2021. If you have questions please contact Angelina Salazar at (719) 486-2993.
Published in the Herald Democrat Sept. 9, 2021.
