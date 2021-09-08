PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO SELL

Notice is given that, pursuant to the statute 38-21.5-102 of the Colorado Revised Statutes of 1973, as amended, a public sale will be held on Saturday, the 18th day of September 2021 at 7:30 a.m. at Big Al’s Mini Storage, 500 E. 12th St., Leadville, Colorado, 719-486-5400. The unit number where property is stored, address of storage, name of occupant and last known address follows. If no market value or if no bids are received, the goods will be otherwise disposed of.

• John Irwin, Unit B100

320 W. 8th St., Leadville, CO 80461

• Lisa Pena, Unit G45

3350L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina, HI 96767

• Gloria Gonzales, Unit G74

1425 Mt. Elbert Dr., Leadville, CO 80461

• Doug Anderson, Unit L162

120 E. 11th St., Leadville, CO 80461

• Patrick Irwin, Unit O24A

320 W. 8th St., Leadville, CO 80461

• Mike Stutesman, Unit T146

PO Box 382, Leadville, CO 80461

• Christina Bravo, Unit Y187

PO Box 650, Leadville, CO 80461

• Rose Johnson, Unit Y190

907 Poplar St., Leadville, CO 80461

• Dawn Todd, Unit O27

1601 Mt. Massive Dr., Leadville, CO 80461

• Jasson Kuczma, Unit Y186

141 E. 9th St., Leadville, CO 80461

Please note: ABSOLUTELY NO PAYMENTS will be accepted after THURSDAY, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m., NO EXCEPTIONS. If balance is not paid by the above date, your unit will be auctioned. In addition to the auction bid, a $100 cash deposit will be held until the unit is completely vacated.

Published in the Herald Democrat Sept. 9 and 16, 2020.

