PUBLIC NOTICE
A CALL FOR NOMINATIONS
32-1-804.1; 32-1-804.3, 1-1-104(34), 32-1-905(2), C.R.S.
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and, particularly, to the electors of the BROOKLYN METROPOLITAN DISTRICT District of LAKE County, Colorado:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an election will be held on the 3rd day of May 2022 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. At that time, three (3) directors will be elected to serve 3-year* terms. Eligible electors of the BROOKLYN METROPOLITAN District interested in serving on the board of directors may obtain a Self-Nomination and Acceptance form from the District Designated Election Official (DEO):
Donald Andrew Purdy (Designated Election Official)
PO Box 1914, Leadville, CO 80461 (DEO Address)
1017 Poplar St. Unit B, Leadville, CO 80461 (DEO Address)
(970) 376-8348 (DEO Telephone)
The Office of the DEO is open on the following days: Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
If the DEO determines that a Self-Nomination and Acceptance form is not sufficient, the eligible elector who submitted the form may amend the form once at any time prior to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022. The deadline to submit a Self-Nomination and Acceptance form is close of business on Friday, March 4, 2022 (not less than 67 days before the election). Earlier submittal is encouraged as the deadline will not permit curing an insufficient form. Affidavit of Intent To Be A Write-In Candidate forms must be submitted to the office of the DEO by the close of business on Monday, March 7, 2022 (the sixty-fourth day before the election).
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, an application for a mail-in ballot shall be filed with the designated election official no later than the close of business on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, except that, if the applicant wishes to receive the mail-in ballot by mail, the application shall be filed no later than the close of business on Monday, April 25, 2022.
BROOKLYN METROPOLITAN DISTRICT
/s/ Donald Andrew Purdy
Designated Election Official Signature
Published in the Herald Democrat Jan. 20, 2022.
