PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF VACANCY ON THE BOARD OF
DIRECTORS OF ALTACOLORADO METROPOLITAN DISTRICT NOS. 2-5
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and particularly to the electors of the AltaColorado Metropolitan District Nos. 2-5 (the “Districts”), Lake County, Colorado:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to Section 32-1-808, C.R.S., that one or more vacancies currently exist or will exist on the Boards of Directors of the Districts. Any qualified, eligible elector of the Districts interested in serving on the Board of Directors for the Districts should file a Letter of Interest with the Boards by 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 30, 2022.
Letters of Interest should be sent to AltaColorado Metropolitan District Nos. 2-5, c/o White Bear Ankele Tanaka & Waldron, 2154 E. Commons Ave., Suite 2000, Centennial, CO 80122.
ALTACOLORADO METROPOLITAN DISTRICT NOS. 2-5
By: /s/ White Bear Ankele Tanaka & Waldron
Attorneys at Law
Published in the Herald Democrat Jan. 20, 2022.
