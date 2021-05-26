PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing
will be held before the Board of County Commissioners
of Lake County on the application of
CNT LLC DBA Leadville Liquors for a Transfer
of Ownership Liquor License for the premises
located at 1619 Poplar St., Leadville, Colorado.
The hearing will be held on Monday, June 7,
2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Commissioners' meeting
room of the Lake County Courthouse, 505
Harrison Avenue, Leadville, Colorado. The applicants
are Chris Tufte, Tamsey Tufte and Victoria
Koch.
Remonstrances may be filed with the Clerk & Recorder,
P. O. Box 917, Leadville, CO 80461.
Given by Order of the Board of County Commissioners
of Lake County, Colorado.
Patricia A. Berger
Clerk & Recorder and ex-officio Clerk to the Board
of County Commissioners
Published in the Herald Democrat May 27, 2021
