PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing

will be held before the Board of County Commissioners

of Lake County on the application of

CNT LLC DBA Leadville Liquors for a Transfer

of Ownership Liquor License for the premises

located at 1619 Poplar St., Leadville, Colorado.

The hearing will be held on Monday, June 7,

2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Commissioners' meeting

room of the Lake County Courthouse, 505

Harrison Avenue, Leadville, Colorado. The applicants

are Chris Tufte, Tamsey Tufte and Victoria

Koch.

Remonstrances may be filed with the Clerk & Recorder,

P. O. Box 917, Leadville, CO 80461.

Given by Order of the Board of County Commissioners

of Lake County, Colorado.

Patricia A. Berger

Clerk & Recorder and ex-officio Clerk to the Board

of County Commissioners

Published in the Herald Democrat May 27, 2021

