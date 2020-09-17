PUBLIC NOTICE
SUMMONS. District Court, Lake County, Colorado, P.O. Box 55, 505 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, CO 80461, (719) 293-8100. Plaintiff: ROLAND GRIGG v. Defendants: ELDON PLOGE, THE HEIRS OF ELDON PLOGE, COLORADO EARTH SCIENCE LABORATORIES, INC., SAU C. PANG, HOLLY HANDEEN, JANEL PLOGE, WALSH & LANG LAND SURVEYORS, WALSH AND LANG INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. aka WALSH AND LANG INVESTMENT CO., INC., and any and all unknown persons who claim any interest in the subject matter of this action. Case No. 2020CV30006. Attorney: Carol Bellhouse, P.O. Box A, Leadville, CO 80461, Phone Number: 719-486-1282 E-mail: CarolBellhouse@gmail.com, FAX Number: 866-290-3383, Atty. Reg. #020657. THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO To the above-named Defendants, GREETING: You are summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint to Quiet Title Under Rule 105, C.R.C.P. filed with the Court in this action by filing with the Clerk of this Court an Answer or other response. You are required to file your Answer or other response within thirty-five (35) days after the service of this Summons upon you or the date of last publication. This is an action to quiet title to the following described parcel of real property located in Lake County, Colorado: Lots 18, 19 and 20, Block 1, Turquoise Lake Estates, Lake County, Colorado. DATED this 14th day of August, 2020. Signed Carol Bellhouse, #020657, Attorney for Plaintiff.
Published in the Herald Democrat Aug. 20 and 27 and Sept. 3, 10 and 17, 2020.
