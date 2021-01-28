PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Janice Marie Gruden a/k/a Janice M. Gruden, Deceased

Case Number 2020PR30014

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Lake County, Colorado, on or before May 15, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.

Karen Ruzicka, Personal Representative

2878 Fall Creek Drive

Grand Junction, CO 81503

Published in the Herald Democrat Jan. 14, 21 and 28, 2021.

