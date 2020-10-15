PUBLIC NOTICE
RFP FOR LIGHTING
The Lake County Recreation Advisory Board is seeking proposals for replacement of the lighting at the Huck Finn Ice Rink. Interested parties are requested to submit a proposal including information about their firm, statement of experience, work plan, schedule and cost. The project award is contingent upon funding approval by the Board of Lake County Commissioners. A full project description can be found online at www.lakecountyco.com and a hard copy can be obtained from the Recreation Department in Room 5 of the County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Avenue.
Responses shall be evaluated strictly in accordance with the requirements set forth in this RFP and any addenda that may be issued. All responses will be reviewed by the Recreation Director for completeness. Proposals will be reviewed by the Recreation Advisory Board, Public Works Department and County staff by Wednesday, October 21, 2020, and a recommendation for award will be made to the Lake County BOCC on Thursday, October 22, 2020.
All interested parties must submit their bids by 12:00 pm on Friday, October 16, 2020. Questions about the RFP or this process can be directed to: Amber Magee, 719-486-7486 or amagee@co.lake.co.us. Bids may be submitted via email or to Room 5 of the Courthouse, 505 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, CO 80461.
Any proposals received after this date and time will be deemed unresponsive. Lake County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals, to re-solicit proposals, to waive any irregularities, to negotiate pricing and to select the proposal deemed to be in the best interests of Lake County. Issuance of this RFP does not obligate Lake County to award a contract nor is Lake County liable for any costs incurred by the proponent in the preparation and submittal of the proposal.
Published in the Herald Democrat Oct. 8 and 15, 2020.
