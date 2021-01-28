PUBLIC NOTICE
District Court, Lake County, Colorado, P.O. Box 55, 505 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, CO 80461, (719) 293-8100. Plaintiff(s): JACK KOSLA and BEATA KOSLA v. Defendant(s): MICHAEL J. KENDRICK, PETER H. KENDRICK, REGINA MARIE KENDRICK, ROBERT KENDRICK, MARIAN LEE KENDRICK, ROBERT HANEY, NANCY HANEY, CENTENNIAL BANK OF BLENDE, BIG VIEW PROPERTIES, INC., a Nevada corporation, STEVE GARRETT, GEORGE A. ROLFES, ALLAN A. HEDBERG, TRACY HEDBERG, LLOYD W. HOLMAN, MARK SKELTON, ELIZABETH STUDHALTER, OTTO STUDHALTER, HERBERT A. BLACK II, LEE ALAN HINES, CAREN MARIE HINES, RUTH ANNE HAYDEN, WILLIE HAYDEN, LOUISE CLUNE, GEORGEANNE CLUNE, ALICE M. BUSCH, WILLIAM BUSCH, WAYNE POTT, The Estate of ALICIA A. KENDRICK aka ALCIA A. KENDRICK, ROBERT KENDRICK, Executor of the Estate of Alicia E. Kendrick, aka Alcia E. Kendrick, MITCH N. AUBUCHON, STEVE J. AUBUCHON, THE HEIRS AND ASSIGNS OF ANY DECEASED DEFENDANT and any and all unknown persons who claim any interest in the subject matter of this action. Case No. 2020CV030019. SUMMONS. THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO To the above-named Defendants GREETING: You are summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint to Quiet Title Under Rule 105, C.R.C.P. filed with the Court in this action by filing with the Clerk of this Court an Answer or other response. You are required to file your Answer or other response within thirty-five (35) days after the service of this Summons upon you. This is an action to quiet title to the following described parcel of real property located in Lake County, Colorado: An undivided 1/3 interest in the mineral rights in the South ½ of the Southwest ¼ of Section 20, Township 9, Range 80 West of the Sixth Principal Meridian (N001565). An undivided 1/3 interest in the mineral rights in the West ½ of the West ½ of the Southwest ¼ of Section 21, Township 9, Range 80 West of the Sixth Principal Meridian (N001567). An undivided 1/3 interest in the mineral rights in the East ½ of the East ½ of the Southeast ¼ of Section 20, Township 9, Range 80 West of the Sixth Principal Meridian (N001569). ½ undivided interest in the Diana lode mining claim, Mineral Survey #02455 in Section 26, Township 9 Range 79 West of the Sixth Principal Meridian (N002136). Lot 27 in Twin Lakes Addition 1C of Mt. Elbert Plamor Ranch (R001474). Lot 145, Twin Lakes Addition 1C of Mt. Elbert Plamor Ranch (R001482). Lot 192 in Twin Lakes Addition 1C of Mt. Elbert Plamor Ranch (R001487). ½ undivided interest in the Emerald lode mining claim, Mineral Survey #17925, Section 21, Township 08, Range 79 West of the Sixth Principal Meridian (R002181). Lots 53, 54, 103 and 104, Twin Lakes Addition 1B, Mt. Elbert Plamor Ranch (R002615). ¼ undivided interest in the Ozark #3 and #5 mining claim, Mineral Survey No. 19835, Section 01 and 02, Township 11, Range 82 West of the Sixth Principal Meridian (R002970). 5/28 undivided interest in the Gold Leaf and Bland lode mining claim, Mineral Survey No. 16454, Section 24, Township 11, Range 81 West of the Sixth Principal Meridian (R003144). 1/7 undivided interest in the Gold Leaf and Bland lode mining claim, Mineral Survey No. 16454, Section 24, Township 11, Range 81 West of the Sixth Principal Meridian (R004767).. Lot 441, Twin Lakes Addition 1C of Mt. Elbert Plamor Ranch (R001528). Lot 442, Twin Lakes Addition 1C of Mt. Elbert Plamor Ranch (R001529). ¼ undivided interest in the Bi-Metallic #1-10 mining claim, Mineral Survey No. 09939, Section 23, Township 10, Range 79 West of the Sixth Principal Meridian (R003141). ¾ undivided interest and 4/20 undivided interest in the Camp Bird 1 and 2 lode mining claim, Mineral Survey #15439, Section 17, Township 11, Range 81 West of the Sixth Principal Meridian (R004843). DATED this 21st day of December, 2020. Carol Bellhouse, #020657, Attorney for Plaintiffs.
Published in the Herald Democrat Dec. 31, 2020 and Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.