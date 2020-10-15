PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 19th day of November 2010 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer in the State of Colorado sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
U.S. Mineral Survey #626, an undivided 1/4th interest in the Emma Mining Claim, containing 0.870 Acres, 24-09-80 California, N000652
U.S. Mineral Survey #662, an undivided 7/16th interest in the Ypsilanti Mining Claim, Tract A, containing 1.003 Acres, 24-09-80 California, N000653
U.S. Mineral Survey #662, an undivided 19/32nd interest in the Ypsilanti Mining Claim, Tract B, containing 0.377 Acres, 24-09-80 California, N000654
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name of C & H Development Company for the 2009 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued tax lien certificates to Patricia C. McEwen.
On August 31st, 2020, Patricia C. McEwen made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for Treasurer’s Deed to said real estate.
The Lake County Treasurer, with this publication, is notifying C & H Development Company, the current title of record holder, that Patricia C. McEwen is applying for a Treasurer’s Deed.
This publication is also notifying James Madson, Patricia C. McEwen, Mary A. Siekman, Black Star Investments, LLC, Mary Burke and Martha Delgado, Arnold Buck & Orlena Bare, and Pandora Mining Co, who also may hold an interest in the Emma, Ypsilanti Tract A or Tract B, Mining Claims.
A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate to Patricia C. McEwen at 4:30 p.m. on the 7th day of January 2021, unless the same has been redeemed by C & H Development Company or its recognized agent. The said tax lien certificates may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 1st day of October 2020, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat Oct. 1, 8 and 15, 2020.
