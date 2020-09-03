PUBLIC NOTICE
SUMMONS. District Court, Lake County, Colorado,
P.O. Box 55, 505 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, CO
80461, (719) 293-8100. Plaintiff: ROLAND GRIGG
v. Defendants: ELDON PLOGE, THE HEIRS OF EL-
DON PLOGE, COLORADO EARTH SCIENCE LABO-
RATORIES, INC., SAU C. PANG, HOLLY HANDEEN,
JANEL PLOGE, WALSH & LANG LAND SURVEY-
ORS, WALSH AND LANG INVESTMENT COMPANY,
INC. aka WALSH AND LANG INVESTMENT CO.,
INC., and any and all unknown persons who claim
any interest in the subject matter of this action.
Case No. 2020CV30006. Attorney: Carol Bellhouse,
P.O. Box A, Leadville, CO 80461, Phone Number:
719-486-1282 E-mail: CarolBellhouse@gmail.com,
FAX Number: 866-290-3383, Atty. Reg. #020657.
THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO To the
above-named Defendants, GREETING: You are summoned
and required to appear and defend against
the claims of the Complaint to Quiet Title Under Rule
105, C.R.C.P. filed with the Court in this action by
filing with the Clerk of this Court an Answer or other
response. You are required to file your Answer or
other response within thirty-five (35) days after the
service of this Summons upon you or the date of
last publication. This is an action to quiet title to the
following described parcel of real property located
in Lake County, Colorado: Lots 18, 19 and 20, Block
1, Turquoise Lake Estates, Lake County, Colorado.
DATED this 14th day of August, 2020. Signed Carol
Bellhouse, #020657, Attorney for Plaintiff.
Published in the Herald Democrat Aug. 20 and 27
and Sept. 3, 10 and 17, 2020
