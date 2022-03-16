PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 8th day of November 2017 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer in the State of Colorado sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
• US Mineral #601 a 33/160 undivided interest in the Little Anne Mining Claim 21-09-79, 10.330 Acres, N000348
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name of James Roche for the 2016 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued a tax lien certificate to Gary and Jeanette Slifka, Slifka Consulting Service.
On January 26, 2022, Gary Slifka made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s Deed to said real estate.
With this publication, the Lake County Treasurer is notifying James Roche, the current title of record holder, that Gary and Jeanette Slifka, Slifka Consulting Service are applying for a Treasurer’s Deed. This notice is also notifying the following who hold interest in the same mining claim: London Deep Mines and Peter and Lewis Jennings NJ Trust
A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate to Gary and Jeanette Slifka, Slifka Consulting Service at 4:30 p.m. on the 23rd day of June 2022, unless the same has been redeemed by James Roche or his recognized agent. The said tax lien certificate may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 3rd day of March 2022, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat March 3, 10 and 17, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.