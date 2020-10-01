PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 1st day of November 2002 A.D., the then Lake County Treasurer in the State of Colorado sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
13277 South Highway 24 #00393 PT Malta Placer Tract of Land 33-09-80
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name of Malta Construction & Tree Service for the 2001 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued a tax lien certificate to The Lake County Board of County Commissioners.
On September 2nd, 2020, the tax lien certificate was assigned to Rose Gate Real Estate LLC. On September 2nd, 2020, Rose Gate Real Estate LLC made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s Deed to said real estate.
The current Lake County Treasurer, with this publication, is notifying Malta Construction & Tree Service in care of Cheryl Molleur, the current title of record holder, that Rose Gate Real Estate LLC is applying for a Treasurer’s Deed.
A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate to Rose Gate Real Estate LLC at 4:30 p.m. on the 25th day of February 2021, unless the same has been redeemed by Malta Construction & Tree Service in care of Cheryl Molleur or it’s recognized agent. The said tax lien certificate may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 1st day of October 2020, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat Oct. 1, 8 and 15, 2020.
