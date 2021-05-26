PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will

be held before the Board of County Commissioners

on the application of Cloud City Wheelers for a Special

Event Liquor License for the premises known as

the Cloud City Mountain Sports Dutch Henry Training

Facility. The hearing will be held on June 7, 2021

at 1:00 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room

of the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave,

Leadville, CO. The applicant is Sterling Mudge, 613

E. 7th St., Leadville, CO 80461. Remonstrances may

be filed with the Clerk and Recorder, P. O. Box 917,

Leadville, CO 80461. Given by Order of the Board of

County Commissioners of Lake County, Colorado.

Patricia A. Berger

Clerk and Recorder and ex-officio

Clerk to the Board of County Commissioners

Published in the Herald Democrat May 27, 2021.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.