PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will
be held before the Board of County Commissioners
on the application of Cloud City Wheelers for a Special
Event Liquor License for the premises known as
the Cloud City Mountain Sports Dutch Henry Training
Facility. The hearing will be held on June 7, 2021
at 1:00 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room
of the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave,
Leadville, CO. The applicant is Sterling Mudge, 613
E. 7th St., Leadville, CO 80461. Remonstrances may
be filed with the Clerk and Recorder, P. O. Box 917,
Leadville, CO 80461. Given by Order of the Board of
County Commissioners of Lake County, Colorado.
Patricia A. Berger
Clerk and Recorder and ex-officio
Clerk to the Board of County Commissioners
Published in the Herald Democrat May 27, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.