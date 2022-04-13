PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 19th day of November 2010 A.D., the then Lake County Treasurer in the State of Colorado sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
• US Mineral Survey # 979 Baltimore Mining Claim 19-09-79 Calif. 3.120 A
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name of Robert Morris for the 2009 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued a tax lien certificate to Black Star Investments LLC.
On February 21, 2022, Black Star Investments LLC assigned the tax lien certificate to Salem Minerals Inc.
On March 1, 2022, Salem Minerals Inc. made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s Deed to said real estate.
With this publication, the Lake County Treasurer is notifying Robert Morris, the current title of record holder, that Salem Minerals Inc. is applying for a Treasurer’s Deed.
A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate to Salem Minerals Inc. at 4:30 p.m. on the 25th day of August 2022, unless the same has been redeemed by Robert Morris or his recognized agent. The said tax lien certificate may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 7th day of April 2022, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat April 7, 14 and 21, 2022.
